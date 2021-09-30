Hempstead up first as Muskies starting at back-to-back Dubuque trips

"We don't pass the ball a ton," said the junior Lane, "so it feels great to get the ball when I can. Personally, that feels great, but it's about the team. But I think everyone can execute and make plays, we just need to go out and prove it."

Defensively, Muscatine has played better as the season has progressed, but lapses have led to big plays and points for the opposition.

"Our defense has really improved since the start of the season," said Recker. "There are still a lot of areas we need to work on, but the younger guys have really adjusted well to the speed of the game. Now they just need to keep getting better. Having some experience under our belt has really helped us connect more as a team."

Limiting that this week would figure to start with keying on Hempstead quarterback Noah Pettinger, who leads the team in both passing yards (967) and rushing yards (286).

Pettinger is 80 for 135 on passing attempts with three interceptions and 10 combined touchdowns.

Luke Odefey, Jayden Siegert and Charlie Besler have been recipients of Pettinger's passes more times than not, as the trio has collected 62 for 814 yards and eight touchdowns.