Hempstead up first as Muskies starting at back-to-back Dubuque trips

Though the Muscatine High School football team will be the visiting team on the scoreboard at Dubuque’s Dalzell Field against Hempstead on Friday night, the Muskies are about to embark on a two-week span where they will spend more time on that field than any of its three occupants.
Dalzell also is the site for football games of Clarke University, which has road games this Saturday and next, as well as Dubuque Senior. The Rams host Muscatine in Dubuque next Friday as Class 5A Group 3 play continues.
Kickoff for Muscatine against Hempstead is scheduled for approximately 7:15 p.m. on Friday at Dalzell Field.
This week, the Rams are on the road against Davenport West at Brady Street Stadium.
Though this week's opponent, Hempstead, is a game under .500 at 2-3, Muscatine (0-5) has learned not to pay too much attention to their opponents' record.
Hempstead (2-3) is the fourth Muscatine opponent to enter the sides' contest with a losing record.
While remaining winless, the Muskies have built an offense that now has some proven weapons.
Quarterback Landon Battey is up 84 pass attempts on the season and has completed north of 58% of those (49) for 349 yards and two touchdowns. However, the Muskies have been intercepted three times.
Running back Ty Cozad remains the featured ball-carrier out of the Muscatine backfield. Cozad went over 100 yards against Cedar Falls in Week 5 for the first time of his varsity career. The sophomore flirted with the mark earlier this season, but fell short.
"We've got to get the run game going, for sure," Muscatine head coach DJ Hawkins said. "We're moving some guys around on the offensive line, but we're trying to figure out how to get that going, because when Ty gets going, it'll open things up for the rest of our offense."
With last week's performance, the sophomore has 267 yards on 79 carries — both team highs — and found the end zone for the first time last Friday.
And as one of two returning starters, Nolan Recker's value to the team has proven immeasurable.
Recker, who has been counted on to play both sides of the ball this season, has 28 carries for 91 yards as well as 23 receptions for 129 yards while reaching the end zone once on the ground and once on the receiving end of a Battey pass.
The senior has also taken snaps at quarterback for the Muskies.
Though with time winding down, Recker's value as a team leader may usurp his on-field production.
Muscatine has also seen promising glimpses from receivers Paul Henry, Luke Hardy and Brayden Lane. That group has 21 receptions this season for close to 200 yards.
"We don't pass the ball a ton," said the junior Lane, "so it feels great to get the ball when I can. Personally, that feels great, but it's about the team. But I think everyone can execute and make plays, we just need to go out and prove it."
Defensively, Muscatine has played better as the season has progressed, but lapses have led to big plays and points for the opposition.
"Our defense has really improved since the start of the season," said Recker. "There are still a lot of areas we need to work on, but the younger guys have really adjusted well to the speed of the game. Now they just need to keep getting better. Having some experience under our belt has really helped us connect more as a team."
Limiting that this week would figure to start with keying on Hempstead quarterback Noah Pettinger, who leads the team in both passing yards (967) and rushing yards (286).
Pettinger is 80 for 135 on passing attempts with three interceptions and 10 combined touchdowns.
Luke Odefey, Jayden Siegert and Charlie Besler have been recipients of Pettinger's passes more times than not, as the trio has collected 62 for 814 yards and eight touchdowns.
"They're a talented team," Hawkins said. "They're not that big up front, but they're smaller, quicker guys that can create holes, and they get after it defensively. It's going to be a good challenge for us, especially with the two-hour travel up there."
While many of the runs for Pettinger, a senior, start out as passing plays, the Mustangs also have a solid back in Luc Montocchio, who has 148 yards on 35 carries and two scores on the ground.
"(Hempstead) is about 50/50 run versus pass the last four games," Hawkins said. "But a lot of those runs are designed passes where the quarterback just takes off. He's quite the weapon for sure. But it won't be a big, powering run game that we've went up against this season. They have some very talented receivers, though, too."
Regardless, the Muskies view the game as another chance to find the win column.
"We all know that this game is one we can win," Recker said. "We're really excited to go out there and take advantage of the opportunity to play. It's coming down to the final games of our careers (for the senior class), so no matter how it ends, we've had a lot of fun being a part of this program.
"(Players that are coming back) can learn a lot from this season and go on to next season knowing what they need to do to improve."