{{featured_button_text}}

Boys basketball

Friday's scores

MAC

Davenport North 69, Muscatine 40

Bettendorf 58, Clinton 52

North Scott 54, Davenport Central 34

Pleasant Valley 60, Davenport West 56

Area

Anamosa 61, West Liberty 41

Camanche 71, Durant 36

North Cedar 58, Wilton 33

Pekin 63, Louisa-Muscatine 43

Lone Tree 75, Wapello 54

Highland 53, Columbus 20

Davenport North 69, Muscatine 40

MUSCATINE — Joshua Dieckmann 5-6 1-2 11, Reed Ulses 4-5, 1-4 9, Noah Yahn 4-9 0-0 10, Sean Brown 0-0 0-1 0, Briggs Miller 0-2 2-2 2, Jacob Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Braden Hufford 0-1 0-0 0, Trevor Diederichs 0-4 0-0 0, Walker Cler 0-0 2-2 2, Bredyn Seaman 0-2 0-0 0, Brady McDaniel 1-1 1-2 3, Nicholas Scholz 1-2 1-2 3, Elisha Gaye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-33 8-15 40.

NORTH — Quincy Wiseman 8-15 0-0 18, Jamal Litt 5-8 4-6 16, Jayden Houston 6-11 1-2 14, Sam Wellman 1-4 0-0 3, Cade Guinn 0-3 0-0 0. Alec Brown 3-6 0-0 8, Mike Lowery 3-7 0-0 6, Jesse Cooley 1-2 0-0 2, Abdoul Diallo 0-1 0-0 0, Logan O’Brien 0-0 0-0 0, Nolan Mosier 0-1 0-0 0, Lucas Gross 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-59 5-8 69.

Muscatine;9;10;13;8;--;40

North;15;12;21;21;--;69

3-point goals — Muscatine 1-11 (Yahn 1-3, Diederichs 0-3, Miller 0-2, Seamn 0-2, Hufford 0-1), North 8-20 (Wiseman 2-4, Litt 2-4, Brown 2-3, Wellman 1-4, Houston 1-2, Lowery 0-3). Rebounds — Muscatine 24 (Dieckmann 7), North 32 (Houston 8). Turnovers — Muscatine 20, North 10. Fouls — Muscatine 9, North 20.

Sophomores — North 73, Muscatine 48

Pekin 63, Louisa-Muscatine 43

Pekin -- Brady Millikin 2 1-2 1 8, Colton Comstock 0 0-0 0 0, Chandler Stull 0 0-0 1 0, Kennan Winn 6 1-1 1 13, Brock Long 3 0-0 2 9, Matt Long 2 0-0 1 5, Nick Tschudy 3 0-0 3 9, Brayden Sobaski 3 3-3 2 9, Dayne Eckley 4 0-0 0 8, Cael Lyle 1 0-0 1 2, Devin Fraise 0 0-0 0 0, Braden Latcham 0 0-0 1 0, Dustin Adams 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 25 5-6 13 63. 

Louisa-Muscatine -- Jared Woerly 1 0-0 0 2, Aidan Danz 0 0-0 0 0, Dawson Wehrle 4 4-5 2 12, Dru Raisbeck 0 0-0 1 0, Dallas Vasquez 3 2-3 2 11, Brock Jeambey 5 1-2 2 11, Michael Danz 2 0-0 1 4, Xander Bieri 0 1-2 0 1, Trey Wagner 1 0-0 0 2. Totals 16 8-12 8 43.

Pekin;13;26;19;5;--;63

Louisa-Muscatine;14;6;11;12;--;43

3-point goals -- Pekin 3 (Vasquez 3); Louisa-Muscatine 8 (Brock Long 3, Tschudy 3, Matt Long, Millikin). 

Lone Tree 75, Wapello 54

Lone Tree -- Cale Yoder 1 2-2 4 4, Tyler McCullough 4 0-0 1 12, Harmon Miller 3 0-0 2 8, Alex Viner 3 0-0 2 7, Keegan Edwards 7 5-8 2 24, Cade Shield 0 0-0 0 0, Shane Zaruba 0 0-0 0 0, Cory Krueger 3 7-8 3 13, Josh Mills 0 0-0 1 0, Aiden Forbes 0 3-4 3 3, Tyler Bell 2 0-2 2 4, Nick Floyd 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 23 17-24 21 75

Wapello -- Griffin Mears 1 1-2 3 4, Brian Redmond 0 0-0 0 0, Maddox Griffin 7 6-7 3 20, Briar Holmes 1 0-0 2 2, Macuen West 0 0-0 0 0, Aiden Housman 0 1-3 4 1, Hector Zepeda 0 0-0 0 0, Caden Thomas 5 3-4 4 14, Jake Gustison 0 0-0 0 0, Dawson Holmes 0 0-0 0 0, Rhett Smith 5 3-4 5 13. Totals 19 14-20 21 54.

Lone Tree;20;13;25;17;--;75

Wapello;5;16;18;15;--;54

3-point goals -- Lone Tree 12 (Edwards 5, McCullough 4, Miller 2, Viner); Wapello 2 (Mears, Thomas). Fouled out -- Wapello 1 (Smith).

Girls basketball

Friday's scores

MAC

Davenport North 35, Muscatine 34

Bettendorf 48, Clinton 26

North Scott 71, Davenport Central 49

Pleasant Valley 70, Davenport West 29

Area

West Liberty 54, Anamosa 39

Camanche 42, Durant 40

Wilton 55, North Cedar 39

Louisa-Muscatine 48, Pekin 36

Wapello 62, Lone Tree 48

Highland 68, Columbus 32

Davenport North 35, Muscatine 34

North -- Anne Awour 5-9 0-0 0 10, Me'Kiyah Harris 0-8 1-2 2 1, Lindesey Broders 1-5 0-0 2 2, Tayja Clayton 1-3 0-0 0 2, Camry Dillie 1-2 1-2 3 3, Jordan Burch 1-5 0-0 1 2, Ivy Wilmington 3-8 0-1 3 8, Bella Sims 3-11 0-1 4 7. Totals 15-51 2-6 15 35.

Muscatine -- Zoey Long 6-10 2-4 2 18, Emma Zillig 1-3 0-0 2 2, Emily Woepking 1-7 0-0 4 2, Rylie Moss 0-0 0-4 3 0, Avarie Eagle 1-4 0-2 1 2, Madi Petersen 5-13 2-3 1 12. Totals 13-37 4-13 13 34.

Davenport North;6;2;12;15;--;35

Muscatine;11;9;14;0;--;34

3-point goals -- North 3 (Awour 0-2, Harris 0-2, Broders 0-1, Davis 2-5, Sims 1-4); Muscatine 4 (Long 4-7. Zillig 0-1, Woepking 0-1, Petersen 0-1). Rebounds -- North 17, Muscatine 26. Turnovers -- North 13, Muscatine 11. Fouled out -- none.

Louisa-Muscatine 48, Pekin 36

Louisa-Muscatine -- McKenna Hohenadel 0 3-4 2 3, Emilee Truitt 0 0-0 1 0, Hanna McConnaha 0 0-0 1 0, Abbie Kinsley 1 0-0 1 2, Laken Werner 0 0-0 2 0, Hailey Sanders 7 2-6 3 16, Kylee Sanders 7 4-7 3 19, Raegan Downing 3 1-2 1 8, Destiney Miller 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 18 10-19 14 48.

Pekin -- Sophie Wttrock 0 0-0 0 0, Sarah Eubanks 1 0-0 0 2, Taylor Sylvester 0 0-0 0 0, Grace Tollefson 0 0-0 0 0, Grace Baetsle 0 0-0 1 0, Kaylee Peiffer 0 0-0 1 0, Emilee Linder 2 2-2 2 8, Erika Coleman 6 3-4 1 15, Kerrigan Pope 4 3-6 4 11. Totals 13 8-12 14 36 

Louisa-Muscatine;6;6;20;16;--;48

Pekin;4;6;12;14;--;36

3-point goals -- Louisa-Muscatine 2 (Kylee Sanders, Downing); Pekin 2 (Linder 2). Fouled out -- Pekin 1 (Wittrock).

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments