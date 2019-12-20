Boys basketball
Friday's scores
MAC
Davenport North 69, Muscatine 40
Bettendorf 58, Clinton 52
North Scott 54, Davenport Central 34
Pleasant Valley 60, Davenport West 56
Area
Anamosa 61, West Liberty 41
Camanche 71, Durant 36
North Cedar 58, Wilton 33
Pekin 63, Louisa-Muscatine 43
Lone Tree 75, Wapello 54
Highland 53, Columbus 20
Davenport North 69, Muscatine 40
MUSCATINE — Joshua Dieckmann 5-6 1-2 11, Reed Ulses 4-5, 1-4 9, Noah Yahn 4-9 0-0 10, Sean Brown 0-0 0-1 0, Briggs Miller 0-2 2-2 2, Jacob Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Braden Hufford 0-1 0-0 0, Trevor Diederichs 0-4 0-0 0, Walker Cler 0-0 2-2 2, Bredyn Seaman 0-2 0-0 0, Brady McDaniel 1-1 1-2 3, Nicholas Scholz 1-2 1-2 3, Elisha Gaye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-33 8-15 40.
NORTH — Quincy Wiseman 8-15 0-0 18, Jamal Litt 5-8 4-6 16, Jayden Houston 6-11 1-2 14, Sam Wellman 1-4 0-0 3, Cade Guinn 0-3 0-0 0. Alec Brown 3-6 0-0 8, Mike Lowery 3-7 0-0 6, Jesse Cooley 1-2 0-0 2, Abdoul Diallo 0-1 0-0 0, Logan O’Brien 0-0 0-0 0, Nolan Mosier 0-1 0-0 0, Lucas Gross 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-59 5-8 69.
Muscatine;9;10;13;8;--;40
North;15;12;21;21;--;69
3-point goals — Muscatine 1-11 (Yahn 1-3, Diederichs 0-3, Miller 0-2, Seamn 0-2, Hufford 0-1), North 8-20 (Wiseman 2-4, Litt 2-4, Brown 2-3, Wellman 1-4, Houston 1-2, Lowery 0-3). Rebounds — Muscatine 24 (Dieckmann 7), North 32 (Houston 8). Turnovers — Muscatine 20, North 10. Fouls — Muscatine 9, North 20.
Sophomores — North 73, Muscatine 48
Pekin 63, Louisa-Muscatine 43
Pekin -- Brady Millikin 2 1-2 1 8, Colton Comstock 0 0-0 0 0, Chandler Stull 0 0-0 1 0, Kennan Winn 6 1-1 1 13, Brock Long 3 0-0 2 9, Matt Long 2 0-0 1 5, Nick Tschudy 3 0-0 3 9, Brayden Sobaski 3 3-3 2 9, Dayne Eckley 4 0-0 0 8, Cael Lyle 1 0-0 1 2, Devin Fraise 0 0-0 0 0, Braden Latcham 0 0-0 1 0, Dustin Adams 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 25 5-6 13 63.
Louisa-Muscatine -- Jared Woerly 1 0-0 0 2, Aidan Danz 0 0-0 0 0, Dawson Wehrle 4 4-5 2 12, Dru Raisbeck 0 0-0 1 0, Dallas Vasquez 3 2-3 2 11, Brock Jeambey 5 1-2 2 11, Michael Danz 2 0-0 1 4, Xander Bieri 0 1-2 0 1, Trey Wagner 1 0-0 0 2. Totals 16 8-12 8 43.
Pekin;13;26;19;5;--;63
Louisa-Muscatine;14;6;11;12;--;43
3-point goals -- Pekin 3 (Vasquez 3); Louisa-Muscatine 8 (Brock Long 3, Tschudy 3, Matt Long, Millikin).
Lone Tree 75, Wapello 54
Lone Tree -- Cale Yoder 1 2-2 4 4, Tyler McCullough 4 0-0 1 12, Harmon Miller 3 0-0 2 8, Alex Viner 3 0-0 2 7, Keegan Edwards 7 5-8 2 24, Cade Shield 0 0-0 0 0, Shane Zaruba 0 0-0 0 0, Cory Krueger 3 7-8 3 13, Josh Mills 0 0-0 1 0, Aiden Forbes 0 3-4 3 3, Tyler Bell 2 0-2 2 4, Nick Floyd 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 23 17-24 21 75
Wapello -- Griffin Mears 1 1-2 3 4, Brian Redmond 0 0-0 0 0, Maddox Griffin 7 6-7 3 20, Briar Holmes 1 0-0 2 2, Macuen West 0 0-0 0 0, Aiden Housman 0 1-3 4 1, Hector Zepeda 0 0-0 0 0, Caden Thomas 5 3-4 4 14, Jake Gustison 0 0-0 0 0, Dawson Holmes 0 0-0 0 0, Rhett Smith 5 3-4 5 13. Totals 19 14-20 21 54.
You have free articles remaining.
Lone Tree;20;13;25;17;--;75
Wapello;5;16;18;15;--;54
3-point goals -- Lone Tree 12 (Edwards 5, McCullough 4, Miller 2, Viner); Wapello 2 (Mears, Thomas). Fouled out -- Wapello 1 (Smith).
Girls basketball
Friday's scores
MAC
Davenport North 35, Muscatine 34
Bettendorf 48, Clinton 26
North Scott 71, Davenport Central 49
Pleasant Valley 70, Davenport West 29
Area
West Liberty 54, Anamosa 39
Camanche 42, Durant 40
Wilton 55, North Cedar 39
Louisa-Muscatine 48, Pekin 36
Wapello 62, Lone Tree 48
Highland 68, Columbus 32
Davenport North 35, Muscatine 34
North -- Anne Awour 5-9 0-0 0 10, Me'Kiyah Harris 0-8 1-2 2 1, Lindesey Broders 1-5 0-0 2 2, Tayja Clayton 1-3 0-0 0 2, Camry Dillie 1-2 1-2 3 3, Jordan Burch 1-5 0-0 1 2, Ivy Wilmington 3-8 0-1 3 8, Bella Sims 3-11 0-1 4 7. Totals 15-51 2-6 15 35.
Muscatine -- Zoey Long 6-10 2-4 2 18, Emma Zillig 1-3 0-0 2 2, Emily Woepking 1-7 0-0 4 2, Rylie Moss 0-0 0-4 3 0, Avarie Eagle 1-4 0-2 1 2, Madi Petersen 5-13 2-3 1 12. Totals 13-37 4-13 13 34.
Davenport North;6;2;12;15;--;35
Muscatine;11;9;14;0;--;34
3-point goals -- North 3 (Awour 0-2, Harris 0-2, Broders 0-1, Davis 2-5, Sims 1-4); Muscatine 4 (Long 4-7. Zillig 0-1, Woepking 0-1, Petersen 0-1). Rebounds -- North 17, Muscatine 26. Turnovers -- North 13, Muscatine 11. Fouled out -- none.
Louisa-Muscatine 48, Pekin 36
Louisa-Muscatine -- McKenna Hohenadel 0 3-4 2 3, Emilee Truitt 0 0-0 1 0, Hanna McConnaha 0 0-0 1 0, Abbie Kinsley 1 0-0 1 2, Laken Werner 0 0-0 2 0, Hailey Sanders 7 2-6 3 16, Kylee Sanders 7 4-7 3 19, Raegan Downing 3 1-2 1 8, Destiney Miller 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 18 10-19 14 48.
Pekin -- Sophie Wttrock 0 0-0 0 0, Sarah Eubanks 1 0-0 0 2, Taylor Sylvester 0 0-0 0 0, Grace Tollefson 0 0-0 0 0, Grace Baetsle 0 0-0 1 0, Kaylee Peiffer 0 0-0 1 0, Emilee Linder 2 2-2 2 8, Erika Coleman 6 3-4 1 15, Kerrigan Pope 4 3-6 4 11. Totals 13 8-12 14 36
Louisa-Muscatine;6;6;20;16;--;48
Pekin;4;6;12;14;--;36
3-point goals -- Louisa-Muscatine 2 (Kylee Sanders, Downing); Pekin 2 (Linder 2). Fouled out -- Pekin 1 (Wittrock).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.