DURANT, Iowa — When Halloween rolls around next week, Durant coach Joel Diederichs won’t need to watch any scary movies.
He got his horror fix in the last 4½ minutes of the first half Friday night. And the last 3½ minutes of the game weren’t any better.
His seventh-ranked Wildcats squandered several opportunities and the visiting Highland Huskies made all the big plays at the right time, including a blocked extra point in the final minute, as Highland escaped with a 14-13 victory in Durant’s first-ever home playoff game.
The victory sends the Huskies (8-2) into a second-round matchup with No. 1-ranked Hudson next Friday night and sent Durant away wondering what might have been.
“We went uphill all night,’’ Durant coach Joel Diederichs said after his team had finished the season at 7-3. “We had our chances to win the game. We had a good start but they just hung around, like we knew they would.’’
After the nightmarish end to the first half, which included a safety and a miracle 43-yard touchdown pass by the Huskies, Durant fought back. Even with star running back Tristan Hughes sidelined by a foot injury, the Wildcats put together a 16-play, 70-yard march that consumed nearly seven minutes of the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Bryce Lafrenz, who was under heavy pressure all night, completed a 13-yard pass on a fake punt and ran for two first downs, then finally bulled two yards into the end zone to cut Highland’s lead to 14-13 with 3 minutes, 30 seconds remaining.
All the Wildcats needed was an extra point kick to tie the score. But Highland’s Brady Hahn leaped past the long snapper and blocked Hector Gonzalez’s kick to preserve the Huskies’ lead.
Hahn, who is Highland’s long snapper, said he noticed something he could take advantage of on Durant’s first TD.
“I knew if I just went hard, I could get it,’’ he said.
Durant never got the ball back. Hahn ran for one first down and on a third-and-5 play, quarterback Trey Lasek bootlegged around the left side for a 44-yard gain that sealed the victory.
“Big-time players make big-time plays,’’ Highland co-head coach Scott Morel said.
“These are tough kids,’’ he added, “and they really wanted this.’’
Durant, which defeated Highland 14-0 in a torrential rainstorm three weeks ago, looked sharp in the first quarter as Lafrenz completed eight of his first nine passes and hit Drew Delong with a 13-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter, making it 7-0.
But Highland made a strategic adjustment at that point, determining that it had to apply more pressure to Lafrenz.
“We couldn’t give him longer than three seconds back there or he was going to slice us up,’’ Morel said.
Durant had minus-23 yards for the remainder of the half and did not get another first down until the third quarter.
Bradley Rogers trapped Lafrenz in the end zone for a safety with 4:30 to go in the half and it appeared it would be 7-2 at halftime as Highland got the ball following a punt with just 10 seconds left in the quarter.
The Huskies didn’t settle for that, though. Hahn rolled right after taking a pitchout and flipped a wobbly pass down the right side. Mason McFarland turned and caught the ball over his other shoulder and eluded a Durant defender to get into the end zone with two seconds to go, giving Highland an 8-7 halftime edge.
“I just had to put it out there and see what happens,’’ Hahn said.
The Huskies made it 14-7 on a 21-yard scoring dash by Lasek in the middle of the third quarter, then hung on from there.
“Tonight just wasn’t our night,’’ said Diederichs, who lamented the fact that a senior class that helped revive the Wildcats’ program was unable to give the school its first postseason victory.
“This is a special group and they’ll be hard to replace,’’ he added. “You just don’t find kids like these all the time.’’