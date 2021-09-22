Hills-Carrier supplies Wildcats with leadership, depth

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The cross country season has Columbus’ Mason Hills-Carrier all smiles.
That’s not to say there isn’t business at hand for the Wildcats, though.
After making it to the Class 1A state meet in 2020, the Wildcats are on a mission for a return trip to Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, site of the state competition.
Last season was the first since 2005 that Columbus went to state as a team.
"(The state meet) was a lot of fun. We went the day before, had a (team meal) and went bowling," said Hills-Carrier, a senior at Columbus Community. "So it was a really good team bonding situation ... We're still a tight-knit good."
The positive momentum and school support really showed at the district meet nearly a year ago, when the Wildcats secured its state berth with a bus load of fans that made the trip to Pekin.
"We had a whole bunch of people get out of school and follow us there," Hills-Carrier said.
If Columbus does indeed make it back to state, they'll do so at the same place, as Pekin hosts 1A state-qualifying again this season. That takes place on Oct. 22.
The team took 14th a season ago with a score of 298 at state. This season, Columbus has been a mainstay in the 1A rankings and currently sit at No. 15. And in only losing one senior from last season's team, Columbus' expectations are even greater this time around.
"This season, we've been focused on building on that momentum and trying to make it again," said Hills-Carrier. "We've been putting in the work in practice. We had some people miss time due to (the COVID-19 virus), so that was a rough patch, we lost a meet, but we were still competitive and that's all we're trying to be.
"We're practicing six days a week and I've been putting a lot of pressure on myself to perform well so we can continue to excel."
But if the Wildcats' season ends with a bunch of smiling faces, as was the case in 2020, the senior may be analyzing more than the times ran.
Hills-Carrier, who hasn't ruled out running somewhere at a yet-to-be-determined college, is interested in going into dentistry.
"I'm going to go into biology or pre-dentistry," he said. "I'm thinking about running, too, but I don't know."
With those pretty lofty goals outside of athletics, Hills-Carrier also has built a presence at Columbus Community High School academically.
"Mason is a very good student," Riley said. "He has a pleasant disposition and is well liked by kids in our school. Mason isn't a vocal leader, but he does set a good example for other people on the team and in the school."
While senior Isaac Acosta has been a fixture for the Columbus cross country team for the past three years, the emergence of Hills-Carrier and others has provided the Wildcats with the depth needed to set their sights on repeat appearances at state.
Hills-Carrier ran a 19:20.3 at state in 2020 (68th place), but has already lowered that time as the Wildcats prime for the 2021 stretch run. The senior's best time this season is 18:57.15.
"Mason has just gotten stronger," Columbus head coach Steve Riley said. "He is a good runner, and he can get up for the big meets as well as anyone on our team. For example, he was our No. 2 runner in the state qualifying meet last year and is a big reason we made it to state last year."
The Columbus senior has gotten to be a mentor of sorts to younger brother Tim, a sophomore, who has regularly turned in top 10 performances for the Wildcats. With an older sister that has passed through the program and the youngest brother of the family running on the junior high team, the family has and will continue to be a big part of the Columbus program.
"It's a family tradition that gets passed down," Hills-Carrier said. "We enjoy the sport ... I like the team aspect. We have a lot of fun. The running part, you do it, but you're really out there waiting for the team to finish. It's a team sport.
"It's an individual sport in that you're running to beat your best time, but you need the team to win meets and get trophies. All you get as an individual is maybe a medal. We want trophies."
With a lineup rounded out by Damian and Freddy Vergara, among others, Columbus has experienced a cross country renaissance.
Hills-Carrier finished with a time of 19:15 at the 50th annual Timm Lamb Invitational in Fort Madison, good for a fifth-place finish, which was vital in the Wildcats' effort to win the small school division at the highly competitive event.
While that provides a big test of opposing teams, it has also sparked a good amount of internal competition among the Wildcats.
"They (all) want to be the top runner on the team at any given meet. They are all very competitive," said Riley.
And a senior, Hills-Carrier has welcomed the increased responsibility to make sure the Wildcats achieve their goals this season.
"Mason's role on the team is to be a steady influence whom we can count on, always pushing for a high place," Riley said. "He is a key to the depth of our team, which is a big strength."