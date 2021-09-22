Hills-Carrier supplies Wildcats with leadership, depth

Hills-Carrier ran a 19:20.3 at state in 2020 (68th place), but has already lowered that time as the Wildcats prime for the 2021 stretch run. The senior's best time this season is 18:57.15.

"Mason has just gotten stronger," Columbus head coach Steve Riley said. "He is a good runner, and he can get up for the big meets as well as anyone on our team. For example, he was our No. 2 runner in the state qualifying meet last year and is a big reason we made it to state last year."

The Columbus senior has gotten to be a mentor of sorts to younger brother Tim, a sophomore, who has regularly turned in top 10 performances for the Wildcats. With an older sister that has passed through the program and the youngest brother of the family running on the junior high team, the family has and will continue to be a big part of the Columbus program.

"It's a family tradition that gets passed down," Hills-Carrier said. "We enjoy the sport ... I like the team aspect. We have a lot of fun. The running part, you do it, but you're really out there waiting for the team to finish. It's a team sport.

"It's an individual sport in that you're running to beat your best time, but you need the team to win meets and get trophies. All you get as an individual is maybe a medal. We want trophies."