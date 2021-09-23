Homecoming brings 'tough challenge' for Muskies in Cedar Falls

Much like the team in general, the offensive line play has improved as the 2021 campaign has gone on, which has allowed Cozad a little more space to operate. The sophomore remains steadfast in his confidence that better and bigger gains are on the horizon.

"We've been improving every week," Cozad said. "We're just focusing on that going forward. ... I'm just trusting in the blocks and trying to find a hole where there is one, wherever it is, hopefully I'll find it.

"We trust each other."

An improved passing game may also open things up for the Muscatine offense.

That aspect of the Muskie attack took a leap in the second half against PV.

Though some yards have been accumulated late in lopsided games, there are no meaningless snaps this season for Muscatine (0-4).

"There's been more competition," Hawkins said.

Quarterback Landon Battey completed 13 of 20 passes for 95 yards a week ago, including a 13-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Lane. The junior quarterback found five different Muskie receivers against the Spartans, as Lane and juniors Luke Hardy and Matt Keener have shown promise as weapons to supplement Cozad and tight end Nolan Recker.