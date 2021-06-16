Hopkins gets career win No. 400 in sweep of Clinton

Muscatine softball coach Steve Hopkins reached a milestone in the team's two-game sweep of Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Clinton on Wednesday night.

Hopkins, who coached and won a state championship at Durant prior to Muscatine, obtained career wins Nos. 400 and 401 in the doubleheader at the Durgin Complex in Clinton.

"I've been kind of keeping track of it," Hopkins said. "I thought I would hit it last year, but we only played 23 games, because (of the shortened season due to COVID-19), so I was anticipating on doing it last year, but I can't complain, I'll take it."

The Muskies, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, beat the River Queens 11-1 in Game 1 and 15-0 in the second contest.

"The girls played well tonight," Hopkins said. "We're improving from game to game and we're just trying to keep building on the momentum."

With the wins, Muscatine moves to 15-2 on the season and 8-2 in the MAC.

Up next for the the Muskies is a two-day tournament in Fort Dodge that starts Friday. Muscatine is scheduled to open against Sioux City Heelan. The tournament features 5A second-ranked Fort Dodge and 10th-ranked Pleasant Valley along with 3A top-ranked Davenport Assumption.

"There's (going to be) a lot of top-ranked teams in different classes," Hopkins said of the upcoming tournament. "This will be a good measuring stick for us."

