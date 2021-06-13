Hopkins' Muskies get better of former players, Durant

When Durant won a state softball title in 2013, Aubrey Bland and Aubrey Werthmann were players for Steve Hopkins.
On Saturday, Bland and Werthmann were coaching the Wildcats against Hopkins’ Muscatine Muskies.
Now in his third season at Muscatine, Hopkins has the Muskies ranked No. 1 in Class 5A and seeking a second consecutive appearance at the state tournament.
Hopkins and the reigning Mississippi Athletic Conference champion Muskies needed five innings to score a 12-0 win over Durant, then played an afternoon game and defeated Class 4A No. 14 Benton Community 10-0 in six innings.
“It was a little bittersweet,” Hopkins said. “I still think a lot of Durant. It’s a great community and school, the kids are great, and to be able to coach against coaches who played for me is something special. They’re young coaches and they’re going to do a great job there. It’s fun to compete against them and I’ll definitely be rooting for them.”
Durant did pick up a win over the weekend, however, recovering from the Muscatine loss to beat Columbus Community 7-1. Columbus lost its other game to Cedar Rapids Prairie, 9-2.
Neither Muscatine opponent could solve pitchers Bree Seaman (vs. Durant) or Maura Chalupa (vs. Benton).
“Our pitchers did well,” Hopkins said. “But the biggest thing for me, what we’ve been talking about is consistency. Sometimes, I feel like our run scoring can go up and down. We’ll score five, then we won’t score or score one … Our goal is to score every inning, but we’re trying to be more consistent throughout our lineup and I think we’re getting there. We still have some kids that are struggling a little bit.
“It’ll get ironed out. I can’t complain, the kids played well today.”
Seaman allowed just one Durant hit while the Muskies enjoyed a big game from the top half of the lineup. Chalupa allowed four hits to Benton.
"(Bree and I) bounce off each other," Chalupa said. "It's not a competition between us, but we want to push each other to be the best. We work hard together, it's very positive."
Avarie Eagle, the team's cleanup hitter, drove in three while going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double. Eagle also scored two runs.
“It was important for us to get back into it,” said Eagle of a Muskie team that was coming off a 7-6 loss to Davenport North in Game 2 of a Thursday night doubleheader. “We wanted to sort of flush away everything that happened and work hard to compete again.”
In fact, the first four hitters in Muscatine’s lineup — Rylie Moss, Olivia Harmon, Kaylynn Salyars and Eagle — went a combined 9-of-14 and accounted for eight Muskie runs and five RBIs.
Becca Haag and Aricka Ramser drove in runs for the Muskies (11-2) in both games. Haag had two against Durant.
While seniors Moss and Harmon both drove in and scored runs against Benton and Eagle scored, too, it was Kyleia Salyars that was arguably the Muskies’ toughest out.
The sophomore catcher went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs hitting out of the ninth spot in the Muskie lineup.
Muscatine has a doubleheader on tap for Monday against Davenport Central at Brady Street Stadium.
Playing against a tough opponent out of the MAC is nothing new for Durant, a team that has already played the likes of Assumption, North Scott and Pleasant Valley while having games against Davenport North and West yet remaining on the schedule.
“When I played and (coach Hopkins) was at Durant, we went to the bigger tournaments, played the bigger schools,” Bland said. “When we get to postseason play against other 2A teams, you’ve had that pressure against those bigger teams, so it should come a little easier.”
“That’s the approach we had there,” Hopkins said. “It’s only going to make them better. I’m glad to see they’re continuing to do it.”
The game against West is Durant’s next, coming on Tuesday in Davenport.
Durant (8-12) had quite a bit of success against Columbus, however, in the battle among Wildcats.
Columbus, which has a home game Monday against Lone Tree, scored its run against Durant in the first when Jocelyn Fulton scored on an RBI base hit by Jobie Lekwa.
After that, however, the Columbus lineup was largely shut down by Durant freshman pitcher Kennedy Jehle, who allowed five hits.
Columbus (4-9), however, has shown to be much improved this season. The team already has doubled its win total from last season, when it went 4-8 in the COVID-19 altered season and matched its win total from 2019 (4-20).
For Durant, Ally Happ went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two stolen bases.
Happ was also hit by a pitch during a four-run second inning for Durant in which Brooklyn Bullard drove in a run with one of her three hits for the game and Savannah Meinert recorded two RBIs with a base hit.
“I think the biggest issue right now is the defense,” Bland said. “We give (our opponents) extra outs, and good teams capitalize on that, which is what happened against Muscatine.
“Defensively, we played better the second game (against Columbus).”