Hopkins' Muskies get better of former players, Durant

When Durant won a state softball title in 2013, Aubrey Bland and Aubrey Werthmann were players for Steve Hopkins.

On Saturday, Bland and Werthmann were coaching the Wildcats against Hopkins’ Muscatine Muskies.

Now in his third season at Muscatine, Hopkins has the Muskies ranked No. 1 in Class 5A and seeking a second consecutive appearance at the state tournament.

Hopkins and the reigning Mississippi Athletic Conference champion Muskies needed five innings to score a 12-0 win over Durant, then played an afternoon game and defeated Class 4A No. 14 Benton Community 10-0 in six innings.

“It was a little bittersweet,” Hopkins said. “I still think a lot of Durant. It’s a great community and school, the kids are great, and to be able to coach against coaches who played for me is something special. They’re young coaches and they’re going to do a great job there. It’s fun to compete against them and I’ll definitely be rooting for them.”

Durant did pick up a win over the weekend, however, recovering from the Muscatine loss to beat Columbus Community 7-1. Columbus lost its other game to Cedar Rapids Prairie, 9-2.

Neither Muscatine opponent could solve pitchers Bree Seaman (vs. Durant) or Maura Chalupa (vs. Benton).