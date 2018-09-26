WAPELLO, Iowa − Wapello cross country coach Micah Peck and Aiden Housman both agree that one of Housman's greatest strengths is his mental toughness.
Peck believes there are six or seven walls cross country runners will hit during a race, moments when the body and mind are tested the most.
"You have to break them down, otherwise you're going to slow down," Peck said. "Well, (Housman) is mentally tough enough to get through them."
While the weather has been up and down all season, with heavy periods of rain creating muddy conditions and heat indexes at times forcing the shortening of courses, Housman has consistently been in the top five since the season opener at Tipton.
In the second meet of the season at Fairfield on Sept. 6, Housman was just a second slower than his personal best (17 minutes, 11 seconds) and placed second overall. While, that's been his best time through five meets, Housman doesn't consider it his best performance.
"My best meet so far this year I think would be Bellevue (Sept. 17)," Housman said. "Fairfield was a really good meet, but I believe they shortened it a little bit, so probably add maybe 10, 15 seconds on that time. But Bellevue, I was just coming off a sickness and I missed the meet (Fort Madison) that Thursday before, so I was mentally ready to go. I felt fresh. I felt great."
In the other three meets Housman has competed in, he was 13th in 18:42.1 at Tipton on Sept. 4, fifth in 19:14.06 at English Valleys on Sept. 11 and third in 19:37 at Burlington on Sept. 20.
"Placement-wise, I'm doing pretty well," Housman said. "I've consistently kind of stayed up in the top five of every race besides one, which was Tipton, which is a great competition. ... Times-wise, I'd like to be a little faster, although conditions have been kind of up and down this year. We'll have one meet that's 75 (degrees), the next that's 95, but otherwise it's been going pretty well for the whole team."
The times haven't been much of a concern for Peck, who is more interested in where his runners place.
"We've really been coaching 'don't worry so much about time. Race, compete with placement,'" Peck said. "If you want to be top five, it doesn't matter what the time is. When we get down to conference and districts, it's all about team score. I don't care about times. If your team score is where you want it to be, and your placement is where you want it to be, then the time will take care of itself."
Housman's consistency in placement has been a key to a strong start for Wapello, which finished second in the team standings at Fairfield and English Valleys and third at Burlington.
While he's been Wapello's top runner all season, Housman's beginning to receive some healthy competition from within the team. Sophomore Tristin Kaufman finished fourth at Burlington and just a second slower than Housman.
"(Kaufman) is right behind him, and (Housman) doesn't care how close the kid gets to him," Peck said. "Aiden would say go ahead of me. He actually told him, 'if you feel well, get out in front of me and go.' That's the relationship he's built with that kid and for our No. 2, it's kind of a security blanket."
Housman experienced the state meet last year for the first time as a sophomore and finished 59th in 17:51. The goal is to get back there this fall, but with some company.
"I'd like to return to state and hopefully medal, if anything place in the top 25," Housman said. "But the more important goal is to try to get the team there. We've had I think two years now or three years that we haven't made it as a team, and the last year we made it, they made it by one point. That was a nail-biter, but they made it.
"I'd just like to feel that feeling with our team. We have a great team here, and I think we can do it. We're going to be making a run here in the late season."