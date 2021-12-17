Houston, Wildcats overwhelm Muscatine in North blowout win

It was Journey Houston’s night Friday night at Muscatine High School.
And there wasn't anything the Muscatine girls basketball team could do about it.
Houston, a 5-foot-10 freshman, powered the Davenport North Wildcats to a 62-29 thumping of the Muskies, going for 27 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four blocks, in the Mississippi Athletic Conference game.
"We had really, really good energy right off the bat tonight," said North head coach Paul Rucker.
The rest of the Wildcats, who obtained win No. 1 for the season, certainly did their part, too, as North shot 24 of 54 from the field for the game and had two other players score in double figures in freshman Divine Bourrage and sophomore Kyra Taylor, both of whom ended with 13.
Houston, who entered the game averaging 17.8 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, raised both of those averages, as she has now scored over 20 points in three straight games.
"We really started to mesh this week in practice," Houston said. "I think it really translated to tonight's game ... We were all in the gym a lot this week and came out here and did what we needed to do."
Against Muscatine, the highly-touted newcomer was 12 of 20 overall from the field, and personally outscored the Muskies when the teams went into the locker rooms at halftime, when the Wildcats enjoyed a healthy 36-13 lead and Houston had already accounted for 18 North points.
Houston and Bourrage are two of the half-dozen freshmen that suit up for the North varsity. With only two seniors on the roster, Friday night may be more of a sign of things to come rather than prove to be an outlier.
"We've played some really, really, really good teams to start the year," Rucker said. "Up until now, we had nights where we might be pretty good on (defense) but we can't throw one in the ocean. Tonight we finally put it all together and found where we needed to be. A lot of that started with Journey in the post and she took care of business.
"We also got out in transition and got some easy buckets, which always helps."
Muscatine (3-5, 2-4 MAC) struggled to find any semblance of rhythm, as North used its high-pressure defense to force 17 Muskie turnovers, many that went for transition buckets for the Wildcats.
"A lot of our turnovers came early on," said Muscatine first-year head coach John McBride. "A couple times, we'd get a steal or something, but we'd give it right back to them under the basket for a layup ... We were worried about their ability to make threes, but then we had to play off a little bit because they were killing us inside, then after that, they started making threes."
In the second quarter, Muscatine failed to make a free throw, recording eight points in the quarter, all from the free throw line as the best source of offense came from getting the Wildcats into foul trouble, which the Wildcats (1-6, 1-5 MAC) avoided as the lead kept swelling.
"This gives us a lot more confidence," said Houston. "We came in 0-6, but it feels really good to get this first win under our belts. My teammates did a great job of finding me in the gaps."
In the first, a 3-pointer from senior Karly Ricketts that made it 4-3 in favor of North less than three into the game stood as the only Muscatine score until junior Becca Haag scored with a minute and a half left in the opening frame. The quarter ended with the Wildcats up 19-5, setting the stage for the easy conference win.
Ricketts ended with five points, the team-high for the Muskies.
"We just didn't have it, from start to finish," McBride said. "(North) just out-played us. I knew they were better than their record coming in, with those two freshmen (Houston and Bourrage) that are getting looks from colleges all over the country. They're the real deal, we struggled to guard either of them."
"We struggled with the ball pressure. Credit to (North's) defense. They're long and athletic, quick. We've been working on that, but when you're starting to get down to a team like this, you can't give them second chances, and we allowed that, too."
Muscatine's schedule doesn't get any easier, as the Muskies are right back at it at MHS on Saturday for a non-conference tilt against Class 5A No. 2 Iowa City High at 2:30 p.m.
Davenport North 62, Muscatine 29
NORTH (1-6, 1-5 MAC) -- Journey Houston 12-20 2-6 27, Divine Bourrage 4-4 0-0 13, Kyra Taylor 5-13 2-2 13, Mariah Thompson 2-7 0-0 5, Layla Muhammad 1-4 0-0 2, Anaya Clay 1-1 0-0 2, Damia Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Marissa Stolfa 0-1 0-0 0, Naveyah Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Roth 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 6-10 62.
MUSCATINE (3-5, 2-4 MAC) --Karly Ricketts 2-5 0-0 5, Mya Jansen 1-2 2-2 4, Avery Schroeder 2-3 0-0 4, Grace Bode 0-2 3-6 3, Jazmeriah Jones 0-2 2-2 2, Meredith Connor 0-5 2-2 2, Brylee Seaman 1-2 0-0 2, Becca Haag 1-1 0-0 2, Annie Zillig 0-1 2-2 2, Taylor Green 1-3 0-0 2, Ashlyn McGinnis 0-2 1-4 1, Sophia Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Holmes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 8-31 12-18 29.
DN;19;17;22;4;--;62
MUS;5;8;6;10;--;29
3-point goals -- DN 6-17 (Bourrage 3-3, Thompson 1-5, Houston 1-2, Muhammad 0-1, Davis 0-1, Stolfa 0-1); MUS 1-10 (Ricketts 1-2, McGinnis 0-2, Connor 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Schroeder 0-1). Assists -- DN 19 (Bourrage 6, Houston 5); MUS 5 (Schroeder 2). Rebounds -- DN 31 (Houston 11, Taylor 9); MUS 18 (Green 4, Seaman 3). Turnovers -- DN 10; MUS 17. Fouled out -- none.