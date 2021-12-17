Houston, Wildcats overwhelm Muscatine in North blowout win

Against Muscatine, the highly-touted newcomer was 12 of 20 overall from the field, and personally outscored the Muskies when the teams went into the locker rooms at halftime, when the Wildcats enjoyed a healthy 36-13 lead and Houston had already accounted for 18 North points.

Houston and Bourrage are two of the half-dozen freshmen that suit up for the North varsity. With only two seniors on the roster, Friday night may be more of a sign of things to come rather than prove to be an outlier.

"We've played some really, really, really good teams to start the year," Rucker said. "Up until now, we had nights where we might be pretty good on (defense) but we can't throw one in the ocean. Tonight we finally put it all together and found where we needed to be. A lot of that started with Journey in the post and she took care of business.

"We also got out in transition and got some easy buckets, which always helps."

Muscatine (3-5, 2-4 MAC) struggled to find any semblance of rhythm, as North used its high-pressure defense to force 17 Muskie turnovers, many that went for transition buckets for the Wildcats.