Hull's effort a difference-maker for Beavers

WILTON, Iowa — As the Wilton High School football team lined up to begin practice, coach Ryan Hetzler went through his daily routine of going through and, one by one, shaking every one of his players hand and spent a moment with each player.
While the Beavers coach was doing this, which he does at the beginning and end of every practice, 6-foot, 205-pound senior running back Jackson Hull blended in perfectly amongst his Wilton teammates.
Last Friday night, however, Hull certainly stood out.
The Beavers opened the 2021 season with a convincing 21-6 win over Tipton, a team that rattled off five straight wins at one point last season before bowing out in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs, falling victim to state semifinalist Camanche, 35-29.
"(The win) means a lot to us," Hull said. "I think people have underestimated us (because) of the last two years, we haven't been so good, so to come out and get a win feels good.
"We came out and did well the first drive and ever since then, we've just had a great time and played good ball. The offensive line did great. Defense did great."
That first drive for Wilton was 17 plays and took up around eight minutes of game clock.
That was then combined with stout defensive play.
"That's the formula we want to have this season. Play good defense and possess the ball," said Hetzler. "Jackson really stepped up. His stat line wasn't crazy off the charts, but when we watched him play last Friday night, I think he played the best game that I've ever seen him play at the varsity level.
"He made a lot of things happen that, when things didn't go exactly according to plan, he gave that extra effort that got us an extra three or four yards. A couple times, those went for 10-plus yards just on extra effort alone. We haven't always seen that from him, but that's the Jackson we need every single game in order to be successful."
Hull scored two touchdowns for the Beavers on his way to gaining 97 rushing yards on 15 carries.
The Wilton senior also made his presence known on defense, recording four tackles, one of which was a sack.
"We had three or four weeks where we really built our team, some of our guys were really getting after each other," said Hetzler. "We were just excited to play somebody else for once. But it was extremely key to get out to an early lead and then finish the game off."
Wilton was wildly inexperienced last season, a campaign in which it finished 2-6 and culminated in a lopsided loss to Cascade in the playoffs. The season before that, in 2019, the Beavers didn't fare much better, going 3-6.
It's a different story this season, however.
"We've struggled the last two years here," the Beavers coach said. "But I think we're back to being a really competitive team. And to get those jitters out while playing the way we did was a really good sight to see.
"We've got a lot of guys who have been playing for three years now. So now, that expectation for our team is higher. They've been here, they know what to expect. I looked back at film from our first game last season and our defense was scattered all over the place. This year, pretty much the same guys, everyone was where they were supposed to be and did what they needed to do. We played really tough defense."
With more experience and confidence, Hetzler, Hull and the Beavers are convinced Week 1 was no fluke, and that last season's failures will be turned into successes in 2021.
"We're out here trying to get better everyday," Hull said. "Even though the wins weren't coming our way before, this year, I think we're a lot better team. We're a lot stronger."
Despite the past struggles, there were definitely some positive signs that could be the case.
Hull led the Beavers in carries last season with 117, and finished second on the team in rushing yards with 449, behind graduated Colby Sawvell's 593 yards.
As a junior, Hull also contributed 11 receptions for 142 yards offensively and 2 ½ sacks on defense.
A multi-sport athlete throughout his time at Wilton, Hull has learned to fulfill a plethora of different roles on the teams he has played on. The level of grit he plays with was on display this past summer, when he turned in an All-River Valley Conference performance as a catcher on the Beavers' baseball team, hitting over .300 and driving in 18 runs.
He has been an all-conference basketball player.
"It means a lot to contribute in different sports," he said. "The community is always behind us and we're always giving our best effort. It's exciting to be out here."
But being one of the main to-go guys on the football team for his season year is something he's not taking for granted.
"It's a great atmosphere to be around here," said Hull. "I get to come out here every day with my friends and we get to hit each other. We're just having fun ... The seniors are pushing everybody and that really helps out the team and gets the sophomores and juniors ready to help the team out.
"It means everything to us."
Mason Ormsby, the Beavers' quarterback, also looked poised for a big year in Week 1. He completed 9 of 17 passes for 106 yards while also adding 83 yards on the ground and a touchdown.
Combined, Wilton has an experienced one-two punch in the backfield that could keep opponents up at night in the days leading up to facing Wilton.
Regardless of how the rest of the season plays out, though, it's a lock that there will be a hearty handshake for Hull and his teammates at the end of it.
"I do that everyday, before practice and when they leave," Hetzler said. "I don't know who or where I got it from, but I like it. It's welcoming to every single kid. My goal is to make every kid feel like they belong here."