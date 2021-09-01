Hull's effort a difference-maker for Beavers

"That's the formula we want to have this season. Play good defense and possess the ball," said Hetzler. "Jackson really stepped up. His stat line wasn't crazy off the charts, but when we watched him play last Friday night, I think he played the best game that I've ever seen him play at the varsity level.

"He made a lot of things happen that, when things didn't go exactly according to plan, he gave that extra effort that got us an extra three or four yards. A couple times, those went for 10-plus yards just on extra effort alone. We haven't always seen that from him, but that's the Jackson we need every single game in order to be successful."

Hull scored two touchdowns for the Beavers on his way to gaining 97 rushing yards on 15 carries.

The Wilton senior also made his presence known on defense, recording four tackles, one of which was a sack.

"We had three or four weeks where we really built our team, some of our guys were really getting after each other," said Hetzler. "We were just excited to play somebody else for once. But it was extremely key to get out to an early lead and then finish the game off."