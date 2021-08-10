IHSAA, IHSGAU approved use of shot clocks in 2021-22

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union have both approved the use of a 35-second shot clock for varsity basketball games in Iowa, starting with the 2021-22 season.

The organizations released a joint statement Tuesday announcing the move.

In mid-May, the National Federation of State High School Associations decided that shot clocks would be permitted by state association adoption.

The IGHSAU's advisory committee agreed to it at a meeting last month. The IHSAA did so last weekend.

Teams will not be allowed to experiment with a shot clock during the upcoming season, the IHSAA and IGHSAU said.

"The IHSAA and IGHSAU will use the NFHS allowance for state adoption to introduce a 35-second shot clock for varsity basketball, required of participating member schools starting in the 2022-23 season. Use of the shot clock in sub-varsity competition will be allowed but not required. With a date set for statewide implementation, experimental exceptions will not be granted during the 2021-22 regular season," said the joint statement by the two organizations.