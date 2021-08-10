 Skip to main content
IHSAA, IHSGAU approved use of shot clocks in 2021-22
PREP BASKETBALL

IHSAA, IHSGAU approved use of shot clocks in 2021-22

Anderson beats the clock?

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union have both approved the use of a 35-second shot clock for varsity basketball games in Iowa, starting with the 2021-22 season.

The organizations released a joint statement Tuesday announcing the move.

In mid-May, the National Federation of State High School Associations decided that shot clocks would be permitted by state association adoption.

The IGHSAU's advisory committee agreed to it at a meeting last month. The IHSAA did so last weekend.

Teams will not be allowed to experiment with a shot clock during the upcoming season, the IHSAA and IGHSAU said.

"The IHSAA and IGHSAU will use the NFHS allowance for state adoption to introduce a 35-second shot clock for varsity basketball, required of participating member schools starting in the 2022-23 season. Use of the shot clock in sub-varsity competition will be allowed but not required. With a date set for statewide implementation, experimental exceptions will not be granted during the 2021-22 regular season," said the joint statement by the two organizations.

As of now, it is believed that each school will be required to foot the bill for installation of a shot clock. Most schools will attach them above each basket.

The cost can range from $1,500 to $4,000.

The price tag could be more for schools that don't have a scoreboard system compatible with a shot clock.

It also will require schools to have an additional worker at the scorers table to operate.

The biggest change produced may come at the end of quarters and halves, as teams will no longer be able to stall.

There are eight states around the country already using a shot clock — California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington.

It is expected that more states will discuss using shot clocks.

