DES MOINES — There haven't been a lot of times this week when Wilton High School's Mason Shirk has needed to ride an opponent out for an entire period.

Primarily, he's been racking up bonus points. He won his first match by pin, then won by a 9-0 major decision in the quarterfinals.

"I've probably won at least six big matches this year with (riding)," Shirk said.

Add another one to the tally.

The Beavers' freshman prevailed over Lake Mills' Lucas Oldenkamp 1-0 in the Class 1A 106-pound semifinals on Friday morning to claim his spot in his first state championship match inside Wells Fargo Arena.

"Feeling really good right now," Shirk said. "Staying hours after practice, waking up early putting in the work."

At 47-3 on the season, Shirk has the opportunity to avenge two of his losses to Nashua-Plainfield sophomore Jayden Rinken.

In an early December tournament, Rinken beat Shirk 5-0. Then nearly a month ago at the Doug Trees Invitational, Rinken clipped Shirk 6-4 in the title match.

This one is for all the marbles. It will be both Rinken and Shirk's first trip to the Saturday night finals.

"I think, for me, it is going to be more who's going to score more," Shirk said. "The one time he beat me 5-0, he reversed me to my back. "(I'll have to be) smart on top."

Wilton sits in second place in the 1A team race with 105 points on the backs of four bloodround winners and three of them reaching the consolation semifinals.

Austin Etzel (113), Brody Brisker (126), Trae Hagen (138) and Alexander Kaufmann (285) all recorded at least one bonus point victory on the backside. The Beavers trail only Don Bosco, which leads with 152 points.

Wilton is the only team that can catch the Dons for the state title with a maximum of 180 points.

"We do all this to get them on the podium," Wilton coach Gabe Boorn said. "Having eight medalists is phenomenal."

When Shirk entered the room this fall, Boorn had already known of the potential. It wasn't until the first loss to Rinken when the gears started to turn.

Then when Shirk fell to Mount Vernon's Klayten Perreault once the new year started, the tide flipped. Since that loss, Shirk has won 18 matches by bonus points and 29 of his last 30 contests.

"That kind of fueled his fire," Boorn said. "The work ethic that he has and what I know he's been putting in before he even stepped into our room, we knew he was creating an opportunity for himself to get to this point."

The semi against Oldenkamp was a rematch from the Doug Trees semis where Shirk won 2-1. The only point Shirk scored was a third-period escape.

On Friday, there were several stalemate calls in the final two minutes, but they didn't get to Shirk. He blew a kiss to the Wilton fans and his mom in the stands after the victory.

"Most of the time, I don't like to be in ties," he said. "I was staying in position, not trying to let him shoot."

What proved to be the difference was Shirk riding out Oldenkamp for the entire second period. Even on a couple resets, Oldenkamp could not muster an escape.

"Their styles are similar," Boorn said. "Mason is willing to grind it out."

Wilton's other three semifinalists — Gabriel Brisker (120), Jordan Dusenberry (132) and Kaden Shirk (182) — all were defeated.

Brisker lost by technical fall to Lisbon's Brandon Paez 16-0, Dusenberry was pinned by Underwood's Gable Porter and Kaden Shirk lost a district rematch to Midland's Caden Ballou 7-2.

Ballou lost 9-2 to Shirk in the district final, but the 15th seed scored twice in the first period and was in full control.

"We couldn't get our offense going, we were a little flat-footed," Boorn said.

Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel was pinned by Don Bosco's Jared Thiry in the 220 semifinals. Thiry took Kessel feet to back for a 4-0 lead, then hit a reversal and settled in for the pin in the second period.

Kessel suffered his first loss since Jan. 7.

"(Thiry) controlled the pace," Falcons coach Henry Hoppes said. "We wanted to play our game and it didn't work out."

Class 2A

West Liberty's Colin Cassady gave up a takedown and was turned twice in the opening two minutes in and eventually fell to Atlantic's Aiden Smith by an 11-2 major decision in Friday afternoon's semifinal at 113 pounds.

Cassady, who has missed time this season with injury, will compete in Saturday's consolation semifinals. He can finish as high as third place with two wins.

Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union's Russel Coil's magical run for a state championship ended with a 3-2 heartbreaker to Dike-New Hartford's Wil Textor at 285 pounds.

A pair of double digit seeds, Textor secured the match-sealing takedown on the edge in the third period. Coil can finish third place with two wins Saturday.

Photos: IHSAA Class 1A wrestling tournament Day Three