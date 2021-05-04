Jansen's hat trick powers Muskies past Central

Although the Muscatine Muskie girls soccer team was able to defeat Davenport Central 6-0 on Tuesday night, it took a little perseverance to get there.
Especially from Mya Jansen and Sophia Thomas.
The Class 3A No. 10 Muskies took a 2-0 lead into the halftime at Muscatine Soccer Complex, but it took 10 shots on goal to get there and several more that were either deflected by the Blue Devil defense or missed the target.
Jansen and Thomas accounted for five of the Muscatine (8-2, 5-1 MAC) goals, with Jansen recording a hat trick with three goals while Thomas added two. The junior duo combined to put nine of Muscatine's 19 shots on goals for the game.
"My teammates have been setting me up really well and giving me an opportunity to score goals," said Jansen, who's now up to 14 goals on the season to lead Muscatine.
Both also had shots hit the crossbar in the first half when the Muskies were struggling with shot accuracy.
"We didn't come out exactly how we wanted to in the first half," Jansen said. "But we turned up the intensity in the second half ... it was great to get some finishes and put away our opportunities."
Grace Bode also scored for the Muskies. Bode, a junior, tallied the final goal of the game in the 68th minute when sophomore Lanie Weikert put a corner kick in a perfect spot for Bode to drive into the net with a header.
Weikert finished with two assists. Junior Meredith Connor also assisted on a corner kick that led to one of Thomas' goals.
The sides were scoreless nearly halfway through the first half, until Jansen won possession deep in Central (3-6, 1-5 MAC) territory and took it herself for the goal.
Jansen opened the scoring in the second half as well when she blistered a ball from outside the box. There was no question as to whether or not the junior got enough on it, and it ultimately squeezed between the Central keeper Addie Ford and the crossbar.
However, Blue Devil keeper was superb for much of the game, at least until a flood of Muscatine goals put the game away.
"The big thing was to not only possess on the offensive end, but can we have a goal that was substantial," said Muscatine head coach Austin Kinsey. "Especially going against a goalkeeper like that (in Ford), we had to make something productive of (our offensive trips). That was our focus, and it clicked a lot better toward the end."
The sophomore Ford made 13 saves on the game.
Muscatine poured it on late, however, as half of the Muskie goals came after the 65th minute.
The Muskies are coming off splitting two games against ranked opponents in the Burlington tournament. Muscatine beat 2A No. 15 Burlington-Notre Dame 8-0 but lost to 3A No. 14 Ames 2-1.
"It was important to keep getting better," Jansen said. "The score didn't reflect how we played in the Ames game."
Muscatine will next see action when the team hosts a tournament on Saturday. The Muskies are slated to play Bettendorf and Burlington.
"It was not the start we expected," Kinsey said. "I think we came out a little slower than we intended, or slower than I thought at least, but I told them that soccer is a problem and solution sport. When you experience some pressure, you have to work harder off of the ball to alleviate that. I think we were a little complacent in the first half, but there was a distinct difference, there was a fire in the second half.
"There was a desire to say 'This is our home turf, this is the team that people around the MAC are talking about.' And that showed."