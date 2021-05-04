Jansen's hat trick powers Muskies past Central

Although the Muscatine Muskie girls soccer team was able to defeat Davenport Central 6-0 on Tuesday night, it took a little perseverance to get there.

Especially from Mya Jansen and Sophia Thomas.

The Class 3A No. 10 Muskies took a 2-0 lead into the halftime at Muscatine Soccer Complex, but it took 10 shots on goal to get there and several more that were either deflected by the Blue Devil defense or missed the target.

Jansen and Thomas accounted for five of the Muscatine (8-2, 5-1 MAC) goals, with Jansen recording a hat trick with three goals while Thomas added two. The junior duo combined to put nine of Muscatine's 19 shots on goals for the game.

"My teammates have been setting me up really well and giving me an opportunity to score goals," said Jansen, who's now up to 14 goals on the season to lead Muscatine.

Both also had shots hit the crossbar in the first half when the Muskies were struggling with shot accuracy.

"We didn't come out exactly how we wanted to in the first half," Jansen said. "But we turned up the intensity in the second half ... it was great to get some finishes and put away our opportunities."