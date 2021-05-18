Kane steps down from MHS wrestling post

“(Coach Kane) did a lot for me and my career,” Nimely said. “It will be hard to replace him because nobody can match his energy. He really cares about the kids and wrestling. He cared about Muscatine."

Nimely took home a MAC championship as a senior and finishes of fifth (during the 2019-20 season) and fourth (2020-21) at state over three trips there.

“He’s going to be missed," said Nimely, whose 126 career wins ranks third all-time in school history. "Hopefully the guys coming back can still use the stuff he instilled in us going forward to accomplish their goals on or off the mat. (Coach) did a lot for Muscatine.”

Muscatine also took senior heavyweight Togeh Deseh to state the past two seasons, culminating in a fifth-place finish. Over his final two seasons, Deseh went a combined 66-14.

Under Kane, Muscatine also saw a surge in wrestling interest on the girls side. Virginia Cacho not only became the first Muskie to medal at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls state tournament but did so twice in 2020 and in 2021.

Cacho and Muskie teammate Malia Cook will both go on to wrestle in college, Cacho at Iowa Wesleyan University and Cook at Indian Hills Community College.