Kane steps down from MHS wrestling post

There’s no lack of motivation in Joe Kane.
When Kane took over the Muscatine varsity wrestling program, it was his goal to move the Muskies forward.
In five seasons at the helm, Kane did just that.
However, Kane has decided to step down from his post, as family motivations have propelled a move away from Muscatine.
“My family is moving to Dubuque this summer to be closer to family,” Kane said. “This decision has not come easy because we have loved our time in Muscatine and cherish the friendships and memories we have built here.”
Muscatine has taken at least one wrestler to the Class 3A state tournament in four of Kane’s five seasons.
"Because of coach Kane's efforts, he was able to elevate Muscatine's wrestling program on the conference and state level," Muscatine activities director Tom Ulses said. "His wrestlers experienced a lot of success over the last five years, and he brought positive recognition to MHS and the community.
"We are sad to be losing coach Kane as a teacher and coach. He was a real asset. ... We wish him and his family nothing but the best."
A two-time state place winner, current Muscatine senior Tim Nimely turned in one of the Muskies’ all-time best careers under Kane.
“(Coach Kane) did a lot for me and my career,” Nimely said. “It will be hard to replace him because nobody can match his energy. He really cares about the kids and wrestling. He cared about Muscatine."
Nimely took home a MAC championship as a senior and finishes of fifth (during the 2019-20 season) and fourth (2020-21) at state over three trips there.
“He’s going to be missed," said Nimely, whose 126 career wins ranks third all-time in school history. "Hopefully the guys coming back can still use the stuff he instilled in us going forward to accomplish their goals on or off the mat. (Coach) did a lot for Muscatine.”
Muscatine also took senior heavyweight Togeh Deseh to state the past two seasons, culminating in a fifth-place finish. Over his final two seasons, Deseh went a combined 66-14.
Under Kane, Muscatine also saw a surge in wrestling interest on the girls side. Virginia Cacho not only became the first Muskie to medal at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls state tournament but did so twice in 2020 and in 2021.
Cacho and Muskie teammate Malia Cook will both go on to wrestle in college, Cacho at Iowa Wesleyan University and Cook at Indian Hills Community College.
"During his five years ... (he) did an excellent job leading our program. He worked tirelessly to promote our wrestling program and to provide opportunities for our kids to improve as young people and as wrestlers," said Ulses. "Coach Kane's wrestlers knew that he cared about them inside the wrestling room and outside of the wrestling room."
After Kane’s second season, the only in which Muscatine failed to get a wrestler to state, the Muskies responded by sending four in each of the two seasons to follow.
“My passion for wrestling has not wavered,” Kane said. “My constant message to the Muscatine wrestlers has not changed: to always train hard in the pursuit of being a better version of yourself, (a) better wrestler, a better athlete, and a better person. I will always be a Muscatine wrestling fan and supporter.”
The Muskies sent a quartet to Des Moines in 2018-19, all of whom finished the season with 30-plus wins: Nimely (32-11), Brennan Broders (39-10) at 182, Dalton Sell (36-10) at 195 and Shane Mathias (32-11) at 220.
During the 2019-20 season, Muscatine matched that number, sending Nimely and Deseh along with 126-pounder Mason Crabtree (38-16) and 160-pounder Cedric Castillo (39-12).
In Kane’s inaugural season as head coach, Muscatine sent Nolan Bell to the state meet, as he finished his junior season with a 27-11 record.
“I am very proud of the advancements made by Muscatine wrestling during the past five years,” Kane said. “The progress of this wrestling program could not have been accomplished without the support of many parents and fans.
"The successes of this program would not have been achieved without the dedication, resilience, and determination of all the wrestlers who braved the training and the competitions.”