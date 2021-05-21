L-M's Kessel places 5th in Class 2A discus

DES MOINES — Heading into his final throw of the Class 2A discus preliminary round, Spencer Kessel had some time to think.
The Louisa-Muscatine thrower was not in the top eight heading into his final toss of the first round at Drake University.
But the sophomore turned his fortunes around in a hurry.
Kessel’s third toss went 142 feet, 2 inches, which not only made him leap into the top eight but landed him in fifth place, a standing he’d stay at.
"I was just trying to keep an open mind (going into the last preliminary round throw)," Kessel said. "When adversity hits, you don't want it to get in your way, so I just went up there and thought about it as any other track meet."
And if there were any questions as to whether Kessel was relying on skill or luck on that final preliminary throw, his fourth went exactly the same distance.
"It was raining off and on, and I knew it would be slick, so I changed out my shoes to see if that did anything and it didn't, so I threw back on my other shoes and decided to go out there and try it," said Kessel. "It worked out."
While the field events marked an encouraging end to the season for two throwers who figure on making a return next season, Thursday’s morning session marked a couple new beginnings for West Liberty’s Sam Gingerich, Durant’s 4x400 relay team and Wapello's 4x100.
All three qualified for the finals in their respective events.
Wapello barely made it into the 1A finals, snagging the last spot by running a 44.87.
"I got the baton and we were behind by a bit," sophomore anchor leg Jake Gustison said. "So I got out fast, we had a decent hand-off, it wasn't the best, so I was a little slow getting my first step. But, after that, it felt fine."
Hector Zepeda, Tade Parsons and Caden Thomas comprise the rest of the relay.
Gingerich already punched one ticket into Saturday’s 2A finals by virtue of the Comet shuttle hurdle relay that ran a 1:02.36 on Thursday, putting them into the finals as well.
The West Liberty hurdler finished third in the first heat, but his 15.66 placed sixth overall.
"I wasn't super confident in that time," Gingerich said. "I was really scared after the first heat. But, I just kept watching, I honestly still can't believe that time made it.
"I smoked the first hurdle with my trail leg, so I had to recover from that, but I finished the race ... it's happened to me all the time, but I can recover from that."
For the Wildcat 4x400, the team of Garrett Hollenback, Aidyn Flockhart, Keagan Head and Nolan DeLong earned the six seed in the 2A finals, running a 3:29.42 in the preliminaries.
Flockhart and DeLong each had to take the lead for Durant. As anchor, the first lead DeLong held came about 100 meters from the finish.
"I just decided to pace myself and do what I do normally and stay ahead of the pack, just run my race," said Flockhart.
"I'm not too good at pacing myself. I liked being behind someone, so I have someone to catch," DeLong said. "So being behind actually kind of helped me."
While the Wapello relay team was on the fortunate side of the finals cutoff, Columbus' Mason Hodges was not.
The senior still turned in a respectable top-10 finish in the 1A discus. However, his best throw of 146-06 placed him ninth, missing the breaking point for the finals by a little over three feet.
Muscatine's Nolan Recker also missed the cut in the 4A shot put, a day after he was runner-up in the discus.
Columbus also had Triston Miller run the 18th-best time in the 110 hurdles (16.41) and a 4x100 relay at state. The relay, however, didn't finish its race.
Louisa-Muscatine also had Dawson Werhle in the 1A boys high jump. He placed 20th, jumping 5-09.
Muscatine's 4x200 of David Dalbey, Prince Wei, Eli Gaye and Noah Yahn placed 17th (1:32.19).
Consisting of all seniors, the group was glad to have one more go-round at state.