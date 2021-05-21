L-M's Kessel places 5th in Class 2A discus

DES MOINES — Heading into his final throw of the Class 2A discus preliminary round, Spencer Kessel had some time to think.

The Louisa-Muscatine thrower was not in the top eight heading into his final toss of the first round at Drake University.

But the sophomore turned his fortunes around in a hurry.

Kessel’s third toss went 142 feet, 2 inches, which not only made him leap into the top eight but landed him in fifth place, a standing he’d stay at.

"I was just trying to keep an open mind (going into the last preliminary round throw)," Kessel said. "When adversity hits, you don't want it to get in your way, so I just went up there and thought about it as any other track meet."

And if there were any questions as to whether Kessel was relying on skill or luck on that final preliminary throw, his fourth went exactly the same distance.

"It was raining off and on, and I knew it would be slick, so I changed out my shoes to see if that did anything and it didn't, so I threw back on my other shoes and decided to go out there and try it," said Kessel. "It worked out."