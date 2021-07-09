L-M's regional semifinal against Regina suspended tied at five

LETTS — With the game tied at five and two outs in the top of the fifth, Friday's Class 2A regional softball semifinal between Louisa-Muscatine and Iowa City Regina was suspended because of rain and lightning.
The game is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. Saturday in Letts.
Just prior to play being suspended, Regina's Annie Gahan doubled to score Emma Nibaur and Courtney Kessler.
Third-ranked Louisa-Muscatine (20-8) got out to a 2-0 lead after the opening inning, but No. 14 Regina (17-12) answered in the second by scoring three, as each of the Regals' 7-8-9 hitters reached and scored in Kate Milder, Gabby Sueppel and Jaelynn Ernst.
Kessler drove in two of those runs while Nibaur produced the other with a sacrifice fly in the third.
In L-M's four plate appearances thus far, Kylee Sanders and Jersey Lessenger have each scored twice and McKenzie Kissel once.
As it stands, Kissel and Sanders have each gone 2-for-3 for the Falcons, with both of Kissel's hits going for a double.
Brynn Jeamby recorded two RBIs for L-M while Lessenger and Kissel have chipped in one.
The winner of the game will advance to the regional final and play Cardinal, which beat No. 15 Van Buren County 3-0.
The Comets won 11-1 against Mediapolis in the first round of the postseason and beat 11th-ranked Wapello 4-3 in the regional quarterfinal round.
West Liberty moves to final
The Class 3A eighth-ranked West Liberty softball team is one step from the state tournament.
West Liberty, which hosted the regional semifinal game, led Knoxville 6-2 in the bottom of the fifth when the game was stopped because of weather. With West Liberty leading and Knoxville having five at-bats, it was deemed an official game.
The Comets (22-7) will host Davis County, a 2-1 winner over fourth-ranked West Burlington/Notre Dame, in the regional final Monday night.
Sophomore Kylie Struck homered for West Liberty, which jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the opening inning. After Knoxville scored in the second, West Liberty responded with a run off a passed ball.
West Liberty opened the game up with a three-run fifth before weather intervened.