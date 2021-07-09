L-M's regional semifinal against Regina suspended tied at five

LETTS — With the game tied at five and two outs in the top of the fifth, Friday's Class 2A regional softball semifinal between Louisa-Muscatine and Iowa City Regina was suspended because of rain and lightning.

The game is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. Saturday in Letts.

Just prior to play being suspended, Regina's Annie Gahan doubled to score Emma Nibaur and Courtney Kessler.

Third-ranked Louisa-Muscatine (20-8) got out to a 2-0 lead after the opening inning, but No. 14 Regina (17-12) answered in the second by scoring three, as each of the Regals' 7-8-9 hitters reached and scored in Kate Milder, Gabby Sueppel and Jaelynn Ernst.

Kessler drove in two of those runs while Nibaur produced the other with a sacrifice fly in the third.

In L-M's four plate appearances thus far, Kylee Sanders and Jersey Lessenger have each scored twice and McKenzie Kissel once.

As it stands, Kissel and Sanders have each gone 2-for-3 for the Falcons, with both of Kissel's hits going for a double.

Brynn Jeamby recorded two RBIs for L-M while Lessenger and Kissel have chipped in one.