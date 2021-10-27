Lear looks for best finishes yet as stellar career nears end

While Abby Lear has left her own mark on the Muscatine High School girls swimming program, she's also a part of a larger legacy for the Muskies.
Lear, a senior who has already clinched a two spots at the state swimming and diving competition which kicks off Friday, Nov. 12, is appreciative of what's came before her, grateful for the present, and even excited about what's in store for the program after she graduates.
"We've had a lot of personal best times this season, a lot of good teamwork," Lear said. "And (head coach Judd Anderson) has been there for me since Day 1. From coaching to being supportive to just being a funny, great guy, he's just always there."
Lear's best times in the 50-yard freestyle (24.65 seconds) and 100 free time (54:05) were both well above the state standard to qualify. But the senior also has hopes Muscatine will be well-represented at state in events outside of her individual races.
More spots at state are on the line when Muscatine swims at the regional meet at Clinton High School on Saturday, Nov. 6. The Muskie divers will compete for their chance the Thursday prior at Dubuque Hempstead High School.
In addition to her individual races last season, Lear swam on 200 and 400 free relay teams that both made it to state, with Vanessa Calderon, Eve Millage and sisters Hadley and Jillian Hilbrant swimming the other legs between the two races. All except Jillian Hilbrant returned this season.
Previously, Lear has qualified for state in each of her first three years, so her perfect attendance at the state's premier meet is a great source of pride.
"It's feels really good (to be going back to state)," Lear said. "After all of the hard work and practices that have went into it — not just me but the team — going 4 for 4 is pretty cool.
"All of the work, the early mornings and late nights in the pool, it's been fun. I'm sad that it's almost over, but I have a bunch of great teammates to push me through to the end."
While Lear has earned her way back to state, the senior recognizes how lucky she's been to have the opportunity to be in the pool competitively all this time, as world events have stripped that opportunity for others.
"I feel very fortunate," she said. "Some sports were cut short last season (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), some didn't even happen. I was really grateful we even got a season."
And with a virus situation of their own, the Muskies didn't know for sure if they would be able to compete at the state meet until the day before.
"We were almost cut short before state last season," said the four-time state-qualifier. "But it was really exciting to get to go. To get through (the COVID situation) and everything else, it's just been really rewarding."
However, expectations have only grown over the years.
Rooted in her great-grandfather's love of swimming, Lear has essentially grown up in the pool, and while she hasn't landed on a college for next year, she doesn't plan on giving it up anytime soon.
"I've been swimming ever since I was little," Lear said. "My great-grandpa (Herb Noetzel, who passed away several years ago) has been a really, really big part of it. I know he's watching down on me, so it's been pretty cool to do as well as I have."
And the love of swimming has been passed on, as younger sister Cate, a freshman, has excelled in her first season on the Muskie varsity squad and will be vying for her own spot at state, whether as an individual or as a part of a relay team.
"(Abby and Cate) come from a real swimming family," said Anderson, who has been in charge of the Muskie girls swimming program for 51 years. "Her great-grandfather was my first assistant coach when (MHS) built the pool. He moved away for a while but came back and worked with young kids through the (Muscatine YMCA) program.
"He was dedicated to getting a lot of kids involved in the sport, which is, fortunately, still helping us today. Almost all these kids have come through the Y program. He was kind of a backbone for out program over the years."
The elder Lear sister has been able to flourish in races that require surgical precision, as shorter races provide less margin of error.
Something Anderson reminds his team of.
"We frequently remind them that Michael Phelps won his eighth gold medal by one one-thousandths of a second," Anderson said. "One of the things both of the Lear girls do quite well is that underwater streamline, dolphin kick ... It's a skill that's very valuable in the sprint events. If you can do the underwater dolphin kick and streamline and beat everyone to the blue line (the halfway mark) to start, you can win a race and barely know how to swim."
Last season, Lear came away from the state meet with a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 50 free and 100 free, and looks to not only improve on those when she swims at state for the final time, but further cement herself as one of the state's best of the last few seasons.
She posted a time of 24.12 in the 50 free and a 52.70 in the 100 free at the final meet of 2020 for her pair of top-five finishes while the two relays placed outside the top 20.
For the Muskies, she's done about everything.
In 2020, Lear posted the best time of any Muscatine swimmer in six different individual events. This season, it's up to seven, as only Lear owns the top time in all individual races except the 500 free, which belongs to Millage and her time of 5:37.91.
"(Cate) is very good," Anderson said. "Hopefully the Lear legacy can live on for another three years."
For the older Lear sister, though, this season has provided some memories that she forget anytime soon. She does plan on swimming in college, though the specific school hasn't been chosen yet.
"It's been great to have my little sister on the team this year," she said. "It's her first year, my last year, so that's kind of cool. But all of these girls are great and I know all of us will do great things in the future."