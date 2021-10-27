Lear looks for best finishes yet as stellar career nears end

Previously, Lear has qualified for state in each of her first three years, so her perfect attendance at the state's premier meet is a great source of pride.

"It's feels really good (to be going back to state)," Lear said. "After all of the hard work and practices that have went into it — not just me but the team — going 4 for 4 is pretty cool.

"All of the work, the early mornings and late nights in the pool, it's been fun. I'm sad that it's almost over, but I have a bunch of great teammates to push me through to the end."

While Lear has earned her way back to state, the senior recognizes how lucky she's been to have the opportunity to be in the pool competitively all this time, as world events have stripped that opportunity for others.

"I feel very fortunate," she said. "Some sports were cut short last season (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), some didn't even happen. I was really grateful we even got a season."

And with a virus situation of their own, the Muskies didn't know for sure if they would be able to compete at the state meet until the day before.