Lear wins top athlete, Muskies qualify for state in five events

CLINTON — With the Muscatine High School girls swimming and diving team knew it had a couple of spots at the state swimming and diving meet wrapped up heading into Saturday's regional at Clinton High School.

The question was how many more Muskies would be heading to the state meet, which commences on Friday, Nov. 12 from the Marshalltown YMCA.

As a team, Muscatine took fifth in the Clinton region by scoring 264 points. 1. Iowa City West won with 484 points. Bettendorf was runner-up at 418 while Pleasant Valley (376) and Davenport Central (265) placed in front of Muscatine as well.

The answer left the team satisfied, as senior Abby Lear, who was named the Athlete of the Year for the region, improved her standing in the two races she previously qualified for — the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 free — based on regular season times and made it as part of two relays, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 free relay.

This marks the fourth year Lear will represent the Muskies at state, and it's the second consecutive regional Athlete of the Year honor she's taken home. She took home fourth-place finishes at state in 2020 in the 50 free and 100 free.

The senior won the 50 free on Saturday with a time of 23.91 seconds and the 100 free, with the top finish of 52.30.