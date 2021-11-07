Lear wins top athlete, Muskies qualify for state in five events

CLINTON — With the Muscatine High School girls swimming and diving team knew it had a couple of spots at the state swimming and diving meet wrapped up heading into Saturday's regional at Clinton High School.
The question was how many more Muskies would be heading to the state meet, which commences on Friday, Nov. 12 from the Marshalltown YMCA.
As a team, Muscatine took fifth in the Clinton region by scoring 264 points. 1. Iowa City West won with 484 points. Bettendorf was runner-up at 418 while Pleasant Valley (376) and Davenport Central (265) placed in front of Muscatine as well.
The answer left the team satisfied, as senior Abby Lear, who was named the Athlete of the Year for the region, improved her standing in the two races she previously qualified for — the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 free — based on regular season times and made it as part of two relays, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 free relay.
This marks the fourth year Lear will represent the Muskies at state, and it's the second consecutive regional Athlete of the Year honor she's taken home. She took home fourth-place finishes at state in 2020 in the 50 free and 100 free.
The senior won the 50 free on Saturday with a time of 23.91 seconds and the 100 free, with the top finish of 52.30.
"I think it went really well, we all have each other's backs," Lear said. "Everyone has been supportive through it all. There were so many (personal bests), we had a really positive outcome."
Iowa City West's Ella Hochstetler was runner-up in the 50 free (24.52) while Mary Selden of Bettendorf took second to Lear in the 100 free with a time of 52.69.
"We swam very well," said Muscatine head coach Judd Anderson, who's in his 51st year on the job. "It's a competitive meet, with the whole (Mississippi Athletic Conference) here and Iowa City West."
Altogether, Muscatine will be sending competitors in five of 12 events, including freshman Cate Lear, who will be on the two qualifying relays and compete in the 50 free with older sister, Abby. Cate took sixth in the 50 free at Clinton, ending with a time of 25.38.
"It was a very competitive meet," said Abby Lear. "This region was pretty great ... I'm really excited to see what we can do at state."
Madeline Fisher will also represent the Muskies at state in the 200 free and as part of the 200 free relay, with the Lear sisters and senior Elysse Shippee.
That relay finished in fourth at the regional. The team's time of 1:39.64 was more than enough to qualify for state, even as Iowa City West won the race with a 1:37.14.
For the 400 free relay, the Muskies will replace Fisher with senior Eve Millage after taking third Saturday (3:40.75). Iowa City West's time of 3:32.29 was tops for the final race of the day.
Fisher, a sophomore, qualified in a highly competitive regional race in the 200 free. Fisher took eighth in the race with a time of 2:00.61. The top five finishers from Clinton all rank in the top 12 state-wide.
Millage took ninth in the race (2:02.97), just missing the cut, as 2:01.30 proved to be the time needed for a state berth, but will head to Marshalltown with her relay team.
"I'm pleased with how they swam," Anderson said. "It's a long season. I think most of them felt good about how they did, and that's what we were aiming for."