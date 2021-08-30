Lears lead talented, deep Muskie girls swim team

While all of the Muscatine High School athletic teams embrace the ‘Fear the spear’ mantra as a nod to their Muskie mascot, the school’s girls swimming and diving team may want to introduce a "Fear the Lears'' spinoff.
As in Abby and Cate Lear.
Abby, a senior, has already been through much of the prep swimming gauntlet.
A three-time state qualifier and reigning Mississippi Athletic Conference swimmer of the year, the older of the Lear sisters leads a Muskie roster that boasts six other swimmers that have made it to state as part of relays.
Last season, Muscatine qualified for the state meet in five events, but wasn't sure if the team would be eligible to swim or not in Marshalltown until about 24 hours before the meet kicked off due to some COVID-19 concerns.
"Last season was tough with COVID and everything," Abby Lear said. "So it was a little rougher getting back into it through the off-season. But otherwise, I've been a part of a club team, and (coach Judd Anderson) had summer workouts that we were all going to before the season started. Now that things have started up, we're going hard, we had two-a-days for a while. Now, we're just work hard and try our best at accomplishing some things by the end."
The younger Lear, Cate, is part of a freshmen group that — as teams around the state have seen numbers dwindle — gives the Muskies not only impressive depth but is a group that is ready to contribute now, even as the roster for head coach Judd Anderson’s 51st season at the helm goes more than 30 strong.
“It gets to be a crowded pool at practice,” Anderson said.
Muscatine opened the season at Davenport Central on Saturday and took second with a team score of 385 and has its second meet of the season Tuesday night, a dual at Davenport West that starts at 6:30 p.m.
Abby has state title hopes this season after a pair of fourth-place finishes in 2020 in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 freestyle. And Cate, despite having some nerves heading into her first varsity races, showed plenty of potential at Central, finishing with two individual top three finishes in the 50 and the 100 free to go with a second place 200 medley relay and first place 400 freestyle relay.
"Cate has some experience for a freshman," said Anderson.
And for Abby, having little sister on board this season is icing on the cake as she tries to maintain her perfect attendance at state.
"It's very exciting to have (Cate) here along with me," Abby said. "It's my last year, her first year ... I was trying to have some fun with her (before the races), she gets a little nervous. It was her first high school meet ever. I've done this for a while and we were just having fun, getting happy before the race."
Over the past three seasons, Abby has accumulated 48 points for Muscatine at the state meet between the 50 free and 100 free. The only other Muskie to score at state over that span was Lexi Hirt, who’s 407.50 diving score placed 13th last season. Muscatine also sent Morgan Galloway, who’s now diving at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Meghan Donald of Ames is the returning state champion in both as she’s back for her senior season. Of 2020 finishers ahead of Abby, only Cedar Falls’ Gace Frericks returns in 2021.
Donald took the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 22.99, ahead of Frericks (23.56) and the Muskie swimmer’s mark of 24.12. Donald’s time in the 100 free was 50.63 to Abby’s 52.70.
The rest of the returning cast is led by the likes of Eve Millage, Hadley Hilbrant, Karena Jensen, Elysse Shippee, Vanessa Calderon and Ellie Storr, all of whom have been on Muscatine relays that have made it to state.
Muscatine has sent a 400 freestyle relay in each of the past three seasons, each of which Abby has been a part of. She was also on a 22nd-place 200 freestyle relay in 2020 with Vanessa Calderon and sisters Hadley and Jillian Hillrant, the latter has since graduated. Last season’s 400 free relay team replaced Calderon with Millage.
Another promising newcomer, although a senior, is Ana Soares, who is new to Muscatine from Brazil, but has been practicing with the team since summer workouts. In the season’s first meet, Soares swam the anchor leg in the Muskies' 400 free relay to kick off the season at Central.
"It's hard that first time," Soares said. "I wasn't sure what (to expect), but after this first meet, I'm going to be much more relaxed. I know what I have to do now do better.
"(My teammates) have been very supportive, and cheered me on while I was swimming, there's a really good bond here."
For Soares, the start of the school year has put a lot on her plate.
"I"m trying to organize my schedule, but I kind I'm going to like it, I'm excited," she said.
That team — along with the Lears and Hadley — won the race, finishing with a time of 3:55.98
Storr also returns as a senior. She was a member of the 21st place 400 free relay team at state in 2019.
With the mix of established, state meet-caliber talent among the upperclassmen and a stable of 18 freshmen and sophomores that could not only contribute this year but carry the Muskies to promising places in the future, there’s plenty of good things happening in Carer Pool at Muscatine High School.
"We have a really big team this year," said Abby said. "A lot of new freshmen coming up, and that's great. But we also have a lot of returning swimmers, there's also a big senior class, so to be able to have all of that on one team is very exciting."