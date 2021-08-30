Lears lead talented, deep Muskie girls swim team

While all of the Muscatine High School athletic teams embrace the ‘Fear the spear’ mantra as a nod to their Muskie mascot, the school’s girls swimming and diving team may want to introduce a "Fear the Lears'' spinoff.

As in Abby and Cate Lear.

Abby, a senior, has already been through much of the prep swimming gauntlet.

A three-time state qualifier and reigning Mississippi Athletic Conference swimmer of the year, the older of the Lear sisters leads a Muskie roster that boasts six other swimmers that have made it to state as part of relays.

Last season, Muscatine qualified for the state meet in five events, but wasn't sure if the team would be eligible to swim or not in Marshalltown until about 24 hours before the meet kicked off due to some COVID-19 concerns.

"Last season was tough with COVID and everything," Abby Lear said. "So it was a little rougher getting back into it through the off-season. But otherwise, I've been a part of a club team, and (coach Judd Anderson) had summer workouts that we were all going to before the season started. Now that things have started up, we're going hard, we had two-a-days for a while. Now, we're just work hard and try our best at accomplishing some things by the end."