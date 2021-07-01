Lerma leads Muskie win, Sabers battle back for split

Xavier Lerma wanted to pitch, so the Muscatine baseball staff let him throw a bullpen session earlier in the season.
Lerma, who earned a spot in the Muskie pitching rotation after the staff saw what he could do, turned in a complete game outing against Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Central DeWitt Thursday as the Muskies won Game 1 of a doubleheader 6-1.
But the Muscatine (17-10, 8-6 MAC) bats went silent in Game 2, and some fielding woes led to a 3-1 defeat.
“I came for one bullpen session and had it working, then (the coaches) were like ‘Okay, you're a starter now,'” Lerma said.
Lerma got the win, allowing the lone run on seven hits and one walk while striking out three.
“He came to us as a catcher,” Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said. “But after that bullpen session, we said ‘We’re going to keep you there once in a while.’ He had a fantastic outing.”
He also helped himself in a couple areas.
Lerma started a 1-6-4 triple play in the top of the fourth to end the inning after Boomer Johnson and John McConohy both singled for the Sabers.
“I don’t really know how it happened, I just grabbed the ball and threw it to second, they did the rest,” Lerma said.
He also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and two runs batted in.
His two-RBI base hit scored the second and third Muskie runs in the bottom of the first, after senior Reed Ulses singled, stole second and scored on a Central DeWitt error.
Doug Custis, who walked, and Josh Dieckman both scored on Lerman’s hit after Dieckman reached on an error.
In Game 2, it was Central DeWitt (16-10, 3-9 MAC) pitcher Boomer Johnson that was the star.
Johnson retired the last 13 Muscatine batters in order, allowing just three hits on the game while walking two and striking out nine as the one Muskie run was unearned.
Doug Custis singled in the third and later scored on a Central DeWitt error for the lone Muskie run.
The Muskies were without starting center fielder Noah Yahn, who broke his nose during the first inning of Wednesday night’s doubleheader against Keokuk.
Thursday night, Yahn’s replacement, Jaime Martinez, left with a lower body injury after colliding with a teammate as Muscatine got the final out of the top half of the opening frame.
However, junior Grant Bode came on in Martinez’s place and went 2-for-3 with a pair of base hits, a stolen base and a run scored.
“Grant’s amazing,” said Lerma. “He came through with some base hits and did his job.”
Bode crossed the plate for a Muskie run in the fourth, an inning he led off, scoring on an RBI single by Johnathon Hughes. Hughes later scored when Diego Rangel drew a bases loaded walk.
Central DeWitt got on the board with a run in the third. Noah Thien led off with a double and was driven in by a Henry Bloom sacrifice.
Ben Mason carried the Sabers offensively in Game 2, going 3-for-4 and scoring a pair of runs with a double.
One run was scored following a Muscatine throwing error in the first. The other came on an RBI hit by Henry Bloom in the third.
Tyson Dunne scored the final Saber run in the sixth when he reached on a base hit through the right side of the Muskie infield and was driven in on a hit by Koal Bossum.
“We played about as clean a game as we’ve played in a while (in Game 1),” Pippert said. “When we play clean and play with emotion and show some effort, we’re a pretty darn good team. We had to have some kids step up with others being out … (but) kids like Grant Bode come in and step up. Johnathan Hughes came in and had a couple timely hits.
“Our goal is to play our best baseball here down the stretch. ... But we still have some things to work on."