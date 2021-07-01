Lerma leads Muskie win, Sabers battle back for split

“Grant’s amazing,” said Lerma. “He came through with some base hits and did his job.”

Bode crossed the plate for a Muskie run in the fourth, an inning he led off, scoring on an RBI single by Johnathon Hughes. Hughes later scored when Diego Rangel drew a bases loaded walk.

Central DeWitt got on the board with a run in the third. Noah Thien led off with a double and was driven in by a Henry Bloom sacrifice.

Ben Mason carried the Sabers offensively in Game 2, going 3-for-4 and scoring a pair of runs with a double.

One run was scored following a Muscatine throwing error in the first. The other came on an RBI hit by Henry Bloom in the third.

Tyson Dunne scored the final Saber run in the sixth when he reached on a base hit through the right side of the Muskie infield and was driven in on a hit by Koal Bossum.

“We played about as clean a game as we’ve played in a while (in Game 1),” Pippert said. “When we play clean and play with emotion and show some effort, we’re a pretty darn good team. We had to have some kids step up with others being out … (but) kids like Grant Bode come in and step up. Johnathan Hughes came in and had a couple timely hits.

“Our goal is to play our best baseball here down the stretch. ... But we still have some things to work on."

