DES MOINES — Hours before Spencer Kessel became Louisa-Muscatine High School’s first Drake Relays champion, he was working up a sweat in the weight room bench pressing 280 pounds.

“I lifted for about an hour and a half,” he said. “I lift every week day.”

A combination of strength, technique and experience has vaulted Kessel into a league of his own this season in the high school shot put.

Kessel uncorked a throw of 62 feet, 3 ½ inches to win the competition by more than six feet over Linn-Mar’s Keaton Roskop late Thursday afternoon inside Drake Stadium.

After a toss of 54-6 on his first try, which Kessel attributed to nerves, the senior did what he’s done all spring — dominate the competition.

Kessel followed with 61-10 ¼, 60-11, 60-5, a foul and then finished with his best of 62-3 ½. His season-best is 64-0 ½.

“Once I got the first one at 61, that’s when I started to relax,” Kessel said. “I thought it was a pretty good series.”

A standout on the football field and wrestling mat for the Falcons, Kessel is self-taught in the throws. In junior high, he watched YouTube videos of Olympians Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs. He studied Olympic gold medalist Valarie Allman’s technique in the discus.

“Nobody in my family has any throwing history,” Kessel said. “It just happened.”

His freshman season was erased because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He threw the shot put 47-8 ¼ as a sophomore and then had a season-best of 55-11 ¾ last year. He placed third at the Class 2A state meet and seventh at the Drake Relays.

Kessel has made another substantial leap this year, consistently over 60 feet.

“It was more my body maturing and everything coming together,” Kessel said. “I started practicing in January and the first indoor meet I felt more powerful than I did the year before.”

That stems from his work in the weight room.

Kessel, who will continue his throwing career at the University of Northern Iowa next fall, lifts five days a week.

“I’ve made about a 10-foot jump in the shot put every year,” Kessel said. “I know I have more in me because I’ve been able to do it in practice.”

Kessel will attempt to make it a throws sweep Friday morning with the discus. He comes in with the fifth best throw this season at 182-5.

Only three boys have won the shot put and discus at the same Relays, nobody since Scott Schaley of Camanche in 1993.

“Hopefully,” Kessel said, “(Friday) I can be the first field athlete (at L-M) to get first in two events.”

Kessel didn't take a victory lap around the track with his white flag.

"I don't like being the center of attention," he said. "I'm the kid at a dance who is often in the corner."

Elsewhere Thursday, Columbus Community's Triston Miller tied for ninth in the high jump. Miller cleared 6-1, 6-3 and 6-5 on his first attempts before bowing out at 6-7.

Miller will compete in the 110 hurdles Friday.