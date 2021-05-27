Local brief: Muscatine summer volleyball camps set

A youth volleyball camp for interested players entering grades fifth through eighth are invited to take part in the Muscatine Summer Youth Volleyball Camp.

Cost is $40 per player and includes a t-shirt. The camp will be held August 12 and 13 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the Van Hecke Center at Muscatine High School.

Walk-ins will be accepted, but t-shirts aren't guaranteed for those.

Anyone interested can visit the Muscatine school website for more information and registration forms. Inquiries can also be sent to Muscatine varsity volleyball coach Kara Russell, at kara.russell@mcsdonline.com

The due date to guarantee a t-shirt is July 16.

A camp for those entering freshman and sophomore grades will be held July 7 and 8.

The camp will start at 9 a.m. on those days and go until 11 a.m at the Van Hecke Center. Juniors and seniors may attend if they are new to the MHS volleyball program.

