Lolling lays groundwork for Wapello's winning

Aliyah Lolling knows she can rely on her teammates.
"I know I can believe in all of my teammates," the Wapello High School senior softball standout said. "I don't think I would be as successful as I am without them.
However, it perhaps hasn't occurred to Lolling how much the Arrows have relied on her over the past few years.
"She can be pretty hard on herself," Wapello coach Ashley Hahnbaum said.
"Toni Bohlen is my catcher, I wouldn't be as good of a pitcher without her, she has gotten me through the tough parts of the game, she's encouraged me throughout every situation," Lolling said. "She's an amazing leader."
Lolling has been with the varsity since her eighth-grade season, utilized as both a pitcher and hitter, and has established herself as one of the area’s best all-around dual-threats.
"My sisters (Addisyn and Aubrey) grew up playing softball. Wapello has always been very decent in softball," Lolling said. "Once I got pulled up as an eighth-grader and joined the team, I kind of just knew that this was my sport and what I wanted to put all my effort and potential into.
"Being a part of the Wapello softball team ... has been very rewarding."
This season, she's 11-3 as pitcher and carries a 2.62 ERA across 88 innings, the fourth best mark in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North behind Winfield-Mount Union’s Madie Anderson (0.74), Louisa-Muscatine’s Kylee Sanders (0.79) and Columbus’ Lily Coil (2.45).
“(Aliyah) carries herself well and knows she has a job to do and wants to do it to the best of her abilities,” said Hahnbaum.
Lolling also has the most triples in the conference (six) and ranks tied for second in runs batted in with 23. That’s equal to L-M’s McKenna Hohendel and behind Sanders’ 25.
"As a softball player, you should be decent at multiple positions," she said. "It's important, because if you're missing someone, someone else has to step into that place. You never know what can happen."
The 33 hits this season Lolling has recorded leads the Arrows and ranks third in the conference, helping her to a .452 batting average with an even .500 on-base percentage.
Behind the efforts of Lolling and her teammates, Wapello (17-6) has won 13 of its last 14 games and sits in second place in the SEISC North with a 10-3 record heading into Wednesday night’s game against Columbus Community.
“We struggled in the beginning (of the season) to play well as a team,” Lolling said. “But now we’re starting to adapt to each other and come together. We’re playing as one team ... (and) everyone is finally finding their groove and we're sticking with it. We're just working together to compete."
Wapello was rewarded by making a debut appearance in this season’s state rankings last Thursday.
The Class 2A No. 13 Arrows followed that up by beating 2A’s top-ranked team, North Linn, 2-1 during North Linn’s home tournament over the weekend.
Junior Serah Shafer led the offensive attack against the Lynx, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run and scoring another run on a Morgan Richenberger RBI.
In the circle, Lolling went all seven innings, allowing only four hits and one hit batter against no walks issued. The run scored by the Lynx was unearned.
"We all just kept saying repetitively 'We're not done yet,'" said Lolling of the final outs against the Lynx, a game in which the Arrows held a 2-0 lead into the final inning. "We couldn't let the lead get to us and knew we had to keep pushing throughout the game. Just because we were leading, we didn't want to be satisfied or let up on the gas pedal.
"We wanted to show we had to potential to keep winning."
After making a bit of a surprise appearance at the state tournament in 2019, Wapello looks to be rounding into a real contender again, but will have to go through a familiar opponent in order to get there.
"Making it to state showed (us) that, even though you're the underdogs, you can succeed," said Lolling. "Wapello needed that. I think we're very underrated even now.
"My dad (Chad) has been coaching me since I've been 9 years old. When we made it to state, it was such a big accomplishment. We hadn't been to state since 1999, it was all just really crazy and surreal feeling. It was so rewarding to know that, after all the years of working so hard, along with (my teammates) we accomplished that. All you can do is just take a deep breathe and let it happen. I am so grateful to have had that opportunity."
In Wapello’s region, powerhouse Louisa-Muscatine stands in the way.
The Arrows proved to have what it takes, though, not only with the North Linn win, but it was a victory over L-M at the beginning of the streak that spurred Wapello to want more.
"It was the same thing with the L-M game (as with the North Linn win)," Lolling said. "Those were big wins for us and it showed us we're capable of more than we might have originally thought."
But to Hahnbaum, who’s now in her fifth year as coach and has had Lolling that entire time, the dual-threat senior may not realize the give-and-take when it comes to who relies on whom.
“Aliyah has been with me since I started my coaching career,” Hahnbaum said. “Everyone believes in her and I think this year, she really started to believe in herself.
“She’s a triple threat at the plate, she can slap, bunt and - whether she believes it or not - hit (for power) as well.”
As of know, Lolling doesn't have plans to play in the future, she's more focused on pursuing a career in the medical field. Though she hasn't ruled out playing softball in future, she's grateful to have found a place in the Wapello softball lineage.
"The (underclassmen) understand that we only want what's best for them," Lolling said. "We know that if we always play together as a team, success is in our future.