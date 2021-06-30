Lolling lays groundwork for Wapello's winning

The Class 2A No. 13 Arrows followed that up by beating 2A’s top-ranked team, North Linn, 2-1 during North Linn’s home tournament over the weekend.

Junior Serah Shafer led the offensive attack against the Lynx, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run and scoring another run on a Morgan Richenberger RBI.

In the circle, Lolling went all seven innings, allowing only four hits and one hit batter against no walks issued. The run scored by the Lynx was unearned.

"We all just kept saying repetitively 'We're not done yet,'" said Lolling of the final outs against the Lynx, a game in which the Arrows held a 2-0 lead into the final inning. "We couldn't let the lead get to us and knew we had to keep pushing throughout the game. Just because we were leading, we didn't want to be satisfied or let up on the gas pedal.

"We wanted to show we had to potential to keep winning."

After making a bit of a surprise appearance at the state tournament in 2019, Wapello looks to be rounding into a real contender again, but will have to go through a familiar opponent in order to get there.

"Making it to state showed (us) that, even though you're the underdogs, you can succeed," said Lolling. "Wapello needed that. I think we're very underrated even now.