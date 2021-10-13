Massner fuels Wapello's success

Between volleyball and basketball, Massner has been named to several all-SEISC teams and stays involved in activities outside of athletics as she plays trumpet in the Wapello band, is on student council and is a National Honor Society member.

"In basketball I don't like to tell people what to do, I just go to practice and work my hardest ... But in volleyball, I feel like I know the game a little better, so I try to guide players a little more," the senior said. "And in track, I feel like everyone has to be their own leader to get the most out of it."

Between the six children in the family, the Massner family has left a mark at Wapello High School.

Older brother Trenton was a highly-decorated multi-sport athlete as well, and after a couple college stops, he’s set to play his first season of basketball Western Illinois.

That comes after spending two seasons at Northwestern State in Louisiana, making it easier for family and friends to go watch.

"I like that he's closer to home now. It's a great accomplishment for him," Massner said of her older brother. "I look up to him because he works so hard. He always wanted to play college sports and worked a long time to get to that point."