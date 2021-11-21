Mauck seeks continuity taking over Muskie wrestling

New head coaches oftentimes seek to build a new culture around the program they are taking over.

Not Scott Mauck.

The new Muscatine High School wrestling coach, Mauck was previously an assistant under former coach Joe Kane, but will now take over the Muskies after the program was dealt a blow by Kane’s departure.

“The great thing under coach Kane was that he allowed us to branch out and develop," Mauck said. "Under the culture he started, the kids are expected to be in really good shape and to do a lot of the little things right. Not just learning the big moves, but all the moves, correctly.

“And although it is an individual sport, there has to be support for each other. You feed off the guys on the sideline encouraging you while you wrestle.”

Kane took Muskies wrestlers to state in each of his five seasons at the helm — eight different Muskies in total — but he has since moved away to be closer to family.

In his place, Mauck would like nothing more than a sense of continuity as he transitions to the head position and Muscatine deals with replacing several grapplers who have graduated after stellar careers.