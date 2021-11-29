McBride, Muskies hoping athleticism unlocks potential on court

Further, McGinnis and Bode have played huge roles on Muskie volleyball teams that have reached the 5A regional final round in back-to-back seasons.

"Its been a surprise to see how well we've been working together already," said Ricketts. "Not all of us have played together, but when we're all on the court, it's been great to see how well we fit together."

This past season, that volleyball squad saw the emergence of several promising athlete underclassmen at MHS, including Brylee Seaman — who was also a big part of the 35-4 softball team over the summer — and Annie Zillig, who both should see time with the varsity this season.

"I told (the sophomores), I don't know how much they'll play," McBride said. "But hopefully we can get them worked into the rotation. Either way, they should take it as an honor to dress with the varsity and they'll be practicing with us quite a bit. They make us better in practice."

And if the season opener was any indication as to how McBride's rotation will play out, the Muskies should count on sophomore Avery Schroder and juniors Ella Schroeder, Taylor Green and Jazmeriah Jones seeing plenty of time on the court.

"It's got to start with defense," McBride said. "One of the positives is that we have a lot of soccer players, a lot of volleyball and softball players. We have athletes on this team. They may not be great basketball players at this time, but they know how to get the job done. We a lot of leadership in our six seniors and we'll be able to rely on them."

