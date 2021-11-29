McBride, Muskies hoping athleticism unlocks potential on court

Without much experience coming back, the Muscatine High School girls basketball team is hoping a team full of players who have excelled elsewhere can produce a winner on the hardwood.
The Muskies top returner from last season is Grace Bode, the only starter to come back and only member of the team that appeared in more than six varsity games in 2020-21.
After winning its opener over Cedar Rapids Prairie by a 39-36 final, Muscatine's season continues with a home contest against Pleasant Valley on Tuesday at MHS, with a tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
In 2020-21, Bode played in — and started — all 18 contests as a junior for a Muscatine team that went 9-9 overall and finished in the middle of the pack in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
And the Muskies have a new coach in John McBride, who has a lengthy resume prior to MHS after serving as coach at Orion, Moline and Black Hawk Community College.
In replacing Susan Orvis, who left the program after 12 seasons and one state tournament appearance, McBride sees an athletic bunch in which he can mold. But besides the inexperience, Muscatine has some obvious deficiencies.
Starting with the size, or lack thereof, on the roster, as all 15 players are listed under 5-foot-10.
"I know coach Orvis did a marvelous job here, she's a fantastic person," said McBride.
However, with a lack of a post presence on the roster, McBride wants to make everyone into a post player.
"It was nice that he was hired early on," Bode said. "That gave us some time to get familiar with him ... We started back in the summer, so it's been a good transition so far.
"(Coach McBride) coaches us like we're a college program. He came in with a plan, he tells us exactly what we need to do. We have a quote of the day and things like that. He knows what he's doing and brings intensity."
And the new coach has profusely praised the team's work ethic in the early portion of the season.
"They work really hard," the new Muskie coach said. "There's a lot of talent from top to bottom. We have 15 kids who are going to play hard all the time ... We want to win, but it all starts with the work ethic.
"I want to have a good defensive team, we work on defense probably 75% of the time at practice. I want that to be one of our strong suites. Our motto is to defend, rebound and run."
Since last season, Muscatine graduated Zoey Long, the school's record holder in career 3-point makes (163) and three-time all-MAC selection, along with other all-conference players Madi Petersen and Rylie Moss.
Excluding the 102 points Bode scored last season, the returning Muskies only accounted for 21 of the total 747 scored by the team during the 2020-21 campaign.
Bode also appeared in 21 of 22 Muskie games as a sophomore, scoring 57 points over the course of that season while Mya Jansen, Sophia Thomas, Karly Ricketts, Ashlyn McGinnis and Meredith Connor all saw time then as well and are major pieces to the roster as seniors in McBride's first campaign at the helm.
"Grace has been unbelievable in helping me and bringing leadership to this team," McBride said.
Bode averaged just under three points per game in 2019-20 and almost six points a game as a junior last season.
But despite what faces them this basketball season, several have proven successful elsewhere. And that overall athleticism may allow Muscatine to run and create baskets in transition.
Ricketts and junior Becca Haag played for the Muskies when the team made it to the Class 5A state softball tournament in 2020 while Thomas, Jansen, Connor, McGinnis and junior Kaitlyn Holmes were on the state-qualifying soccer team Muscatine produced last spring in 3A.
"We think we can do pretty well with all the athleticism on the team," Ricketts said. "We don't have much returning (production), but we think we can do pretty well in the MAC.
"With almost all the girls on the team having been to state in something or close to it, we know what it takes to be a winner. Hopefully we can use some of those experiences on the court for basketball this year."
Further, McGinnis and Bode have played huge roles on Muskie volleyball teams that have reached the 5A regional final round in back-to-back seasons.
"Its been a surprise to see how well we've been working together already," said Ricketts. "Not all of us have played together, but when we're all on the court, it's been great to see how well we fit together."
This past season, that volleyball squad saw the emergence of several promising athlete underclassmen at MHS, including Brylee Seaman — who was also a big part of the 35-4 softball team over the summer — and Annie Zillig, who both should see time with the varsity this season.
"I told (the sophomores), I don't know how much they'll play," McBride said. "But hopefully we can get them worked into the rotation. Either way, they should take it as an honor to dress with the varsity and they'll be practicing with us quite a bit. They make us better in practice."
And if the season opener was any indication as to how McBride's rotation will play out, the Muskies should count on sophomore Avery Schroder and juniors Ella Schroeder, Taylor Green and Jazmeriah Jones seeing plenty of time on the court.
"It's got to start with defense," McBride said. "One of the positives is that we have a lot of soccer players, a lot of volleyball and softball players. We have athletes on this team. They may not be great basketball players at this time, but they know how to get the job done. We a lot of leadership in our six seniors and we'll be able to rely on them."