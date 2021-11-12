McBride ready to guide Muskies against MAC

New Muscatine High School girls basketball coach is no stranger to the game, having previously coached preps at Orion and Moline along with a stop at Blackhawk Community College.

But while speaking at the Davenport Noon Optimist Club luncheon at the River Center in Davenport on Friday to kick off the Mississippi Athletic Conference season, McBride admitted he was a little perplexed by some of his new surroundings.

"I had to call (senior guard) Grace Bode one night to let her I didn't know where any of the lights were," the first-year Muskie coach said. "(But) I'm extremely excited to to have this opportunity and have been nothing but impressed with the team and the facilities so far."

McBride is one of five new head coaches on the girls side in the MAC. He takes over for Susan Orvis, who helmed the Muskies for the last 12 seasons and took MHS to a state tournament appearance in 2013.

Muscatine has been within a game on either side of .500 in both conference play and overall record in each of the past two seasons.