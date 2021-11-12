McBride ready to guide Muskies against MAC

New Muscatine High School girls basketball coach is no stranger to the game, having previously coached preps at Orion and Moline along with a stop at Blackhawk Community College.
But while speaking at the Davenport Noon Optimist Club luncheon at the River Center in Davenport on Friday to kick off the Mississippi Athletic Conference season, McBride admitted he was a little perplexed by some of his new surroundings.
"I had to call (senior guard) Grace Bode one night to let her I didn't know where any of the lights were," the first-year Muskie coach said. "(But) I'm extremely excited to to have this opportunity and have been nothing but impressed with the team and the facilities so far."
McBride is one of five new head coaches on the girls side in the MAC. He takes over for Susan Orvis, who helmed the Muskies for the last 12 seasons and took MHS to a state tournament appearance in 2013.
Muscatine has been within a game on either side of .500 in both conference play and overall record in each of the past two seasons.
Among the other new faces is Devvin Davis at North Scott, who steps in for TJ Case, the previous Lancer coach who led the school to two Class 4A titles in the past three seasons and a state semifinal appearance last season.
However, the Lady Lancers have no returning seniors on the roster.
Among the favorites to win the MAC are the Sabers from Central DeWitt, with two Division I commits in Taylor Veach and Allie Meadows. Veach is headed to Illinois State and Meadows will be attending Western Illinois.
But Central DeWitt also has a new head coach in Justin Schiltz.
"I've been waiting for the time to come since accepting the job," said Schiltz, who's coached in the MAC before as well as other stops around the Quad-City area.
Other new head coaches in the conference are at Davenport Central (Amara Burrage) and Davenport West (Brandon Krusey).
While there are many new faces, McBride feels equipped to take on the MAC, though he has the utmost respect for the conference at large.
"We have an empowered and strong-willed roster," McBride said. "I'm excited to be coaching in the MAC ... It could be one of the best (girls basketball) conferences in the state of Iowa."