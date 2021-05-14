McGill's pair of goals guide Muskies to win over Regals

A wrist fracture isn't enough to stop the Eberhard from playing. Sporting a cast on his right arm, the sophomore was on point with corner kicks all night, which not only led to McGill's score, but further contributed to the Muscatine effort to put nine shots on goal.

"We were motivated to go hard tonight," Eberhard said. "We didn't want to let up at all. We didn't think we played with enough intensity the past couple games, so we wanted to pick it up and focus.

"McGill's always there on the corners, going in a putting his body on the line."

Though there were no cards given out and a modest six whistles against each side, it was a physical contest, full of sliding tackles and colliding bodies vying for possession.

"Regina is a really good team," Varela said. "It was a good challenge for us.

"(The win) puts a little more confidence into the guys. It's always different (on senior night) because I try to start all the seniors, but that can throw our chemistry off in the first half a little bit, but we scored with that."

In the 76th minute, sophomore Drake Gray drove home his first career varsity goal to give Muscatine some insurance, doubling the Muskie lead to two as the final minutes ticked away.