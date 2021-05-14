McGill's pair of goals guide Muskies to win over Regals

The Muscatine Muskie boys soccer team didn't have very long to mope after dropping consecutive games for the first time this season the day before a nonconference affair against Iowa City Regina Friday night.
But that was perfectly okay with the Class 3A eighth-ranked Muskies, as Andrew McGill, one of nine Muscatine seniors recognized on senior night at Muscatine Soccer Complex, scored two goals to power the Muskies past the Regals of Regina, 3-1.
"Our midfielders just distribute the ball so well," McGill said. "It's nice to come out on senior night and score two goals for my team.
"We're were kind of beating ourselves up (over the losses), but I feel like that's why we kept losing."
McGill's scores were the first two goals scored by Muskies on the night.
"I told McGill that we were going to hold him back one more year to have him back, that kid just wants it," said Muscatine head coach Jose Varela. "You can have all the technique in the world, but you have to have desire, you have to have heart. ... He's fantastic; we're going to miss him."
Regina (9-7) tied it at a goal apiece in the 46th minute, before McGill put a Reece Eberhard corner kick into the back of the net with a terrific header in traffic on the near side of the goal.
A wrist fracture isn't enough to stop the Eberhard from playing. Sporting a cast on his right arm, the sophomore was on point with corner kicks all night, which not only led to McGill's score, but further contributed to the Muscatine effort to put nine shots on goal.
"We were motivated to go hard tonight," Eberhard said. "We didn't want to let up at all. We didn't think we played with enough intensity the past couple games, so we wanted to pick it up and focus.
"McGill's always there on the corners, going in a putting his body on the line."
Though there were no cards given out and a modest six whistles against each side, it was a physical contest, full of sliding tackles and colliding bodies vying for possession.
"Regina is a really good team," Varela said. "It was a good challenge for us.
"(The win) puts a little more confidence into the guys. It's always different (on senior night) because I try to start all the seniors, but that can throw our chemistry off in the first half a little bit, but we scored with that."
In the 76th minute, sophomore Drake Gray drove home his first career varsity goal to give Muscatine some insurance, doubling the Muskie lead to two as the final minutes ticked away.
For his first goal, McGill followed a Nate Larsen shot that got by Regina goaltender Edward Petersen but drilled the crossbar. McGill powered through the crowd in front of the goal to get a boot on the ball and get it to cross the goal line.
Muscatine keeper Logan Wolf made four saves in the victory.
Muscatine (11-5) will be back in Mississippi Athletic Conference play Monday night for the regular season finale against the Pleasant Valley Spartans in Muscatine. Muscatine enters that contest 6-2 in MAC play, along with North Scott and Bettendorf, all of whom are trailing the conference-leading Spartans (14-3, 7-1 MAC).
Of the two-game Muscatine losing skid, only one came against a conference rival. That was Thursday night, as Davenport North was a 2-1 winner. The first came at Iowa City Liberty, where the Lightning managed to score the lone goal of that contest.
"Those losses were tough," Varela said. "But I think when (our team) plays focused, we can play with anybody in the state. ... Losing to (Davenport North) was an eye-opening. They're a good team, they played hard and we needed to step up. Now we know what we have to do."