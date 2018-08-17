School: Wilton
Height/weight/year: 5-9/155 pounds/senior
2017 statistics: Passing -- 123 of 220 attempts, 1,474 yards and 13 touchdowns. Rushing -- 198 attempts, 1,140 yards and 19 touchdowns. Defense -- 35.0 total tackles.
Other sports: Wrestling
Signature game: Mays completed 14 of 21 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 20 times for 149 yards and another three scores in a 36-30 victory against Sigourney-Keota on Oct. 20, 2017.
College prospects: Mays visited Columbia University, Cornell University, Yale University and the University of Pennsylvania during the summer. Upper Iowa University and Drake University have both reached out to Mays. He has not committed anywhere and said he would like to play football at a prestigious school but will put academics first.
Mays' greatest strength is: His ability to make plays with his feet when nothing is open downfield and his knowledge of the game, understanding the roles of every offensive position in addition to quarterback.
What led to Mays becoming a quarterback?: Mays was in coach Ryan Hetzler's seminar class during Hetzler's first year as coach. Mays started working with Hetzler on quarterback drills during the summer before his freshman year. After playing defensive back as a freshman, Mays got the starting quarterback job as a sophomore, fitting right in with Hetzler's option-heavy offense.
Wilton head coach Ryan Hetzler on Mays: "Jerome has been an absolutely electric player here since he stepped foot on our football field. He started as a defensive back as a freshman, came in as a sophomore quarterback, small, undersized guy and just makes plays all the time. And he really gets our offense to where we need to go. He's been exactly what we've been looking for for the last three years."
