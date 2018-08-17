School: West Liberty
Height/weight/year: 6-3/190 pounds/senior
2017 statistics: Passing -- 81 of 140 attempts, 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns. Rushing -- 123 attempts, 785 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Other sports: Basketball and track and field
Signature game: Feldman completed 11 of 17 passes for 222 yards and a school-record five touchdowns in a 52-50 win over Northeast on Sept. 15, 2017. He also rushed 15 times for 170 yards and another two scores.
College prospects: One offer from Upper Iowa University
Feldman's greatest strength is: His ability to run the ball. If no one's open, Feldman's shown an innate ability to tuck the ball and take off running down field.
What led to Feldman becoming a quarterback?: Feldman's been a quarterback for as long as he can remember, ever since his flag-football days. He's entering his third season as the starter for West Liberty.
West Liberty head coach Jason Iske on Feldman: "First of all, he's going to be a three-year starter. That just makes a whole lot of difference. He's been there, done that. There's not much that's going to faze him now. Each year, he's continued to learn how to read defenses and read coverages and check to the right plays, all those things that you expect a guy to do as a third-year starter at quarterback. So just providing that leadership and that kind of coach on the field is going to be huge for us."
— Kyle Heim