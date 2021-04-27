Melendez leads Muskies by example and with voice

Miles Melendez doesn't stop.
On the soccer pitch, the Muscatine midfielder always seems to have his body and mouth in motion, often at the same time.
The junior captain's mere physical presence is a key cog in the Class 3A 14th-ranked Muskies' flow, but his voice is perhaps just as important in keeping the team properly aligned.
"There's one thing about Miles, you can always hear him," Muscatine head coach Jose Varela said. "Whether it is a game, practice, a soccer work day, whatever it is, he's a true leader, not only by example, but he's always on the guys, and if they don't stay focused, he's the first one on them.
"He's definitely an asset on the field for us."
Melendez has also proven to be a threat after stoppages, giving Muscatine scoring opportunities on set pieces and corner kicks either directly or by putting teammates in positions to score.
In the Muskies' latest dominating 7-0 win over Davenport West, Muscatine scored a pair of goals which came as a result of a Melendez corner.
Both were scored via header. The first by Chris Rios on the far side of the net, the second on an athletic connection by Andrew McGill on the near side of the West goal.
"(Miles) is one of the kids that you don't want to think about losing," Varela said. "Thankfully, we have another year with him. He's a big influence on our other midfielders. Those guys need to see how its done at the varsity level and playing with kids that are quite a bit older than you. I think Miles has given them a really good foundation to build on."
Melendez leads the Muskies in assists on the season with eight and has chipped in two goals of his own to lead the team in points with 12.
"At the end of the day, as long as the team wins, I'm happy," Melendez said. "If I get an assist or create a buildup, then its amazing. If I can score, great, but as long as our record keeps getting better, everyone's going to be happy. You can't complain when you win."
Coming into the season, Varela knew the team had a surplus of midfielders, but in order to contend — which the team has done thus far — several of those midfielders would have to be converted into forwards, strikers and defenders.
And being in charge of the logistics of that is something that fits Melendez not just from a skill set standpoint, but is also fitting of his personality.
"We had like five to six midfielders at the beginning of the season," the Muscatine junior said. "Andrew McGill and Chris Rios, two seniors, moved to center back and didn't complain at all. They're here to win and to play.
"Parker Green and other underclassmen, he comes in and gives us quality minutes. Nobody complains, as long as we're getting a win for our team and school."
But it wasn't also a seamless, natural fit. Melendez took a lot of his cues from his older brother Antonio, who is a junior on the soccer team at Drake.
"Growing up, watching my siblings, especially my brother play here, he was also vocal around the midfield," the Muscatine captain said. "He's vocal on and off the field and makes sure everybody is talking and on the same page. I picked it up from him.
"My dad (Jose) is another person who really taught me how to lead and do it while being myself."
Now that the roster has taken shape and has MHS tied atop the Mississippi Athletic Conference with Pleasant Valley, Melendez is contributing in every way he can at this point.
Muscatine and PV are both 5-0 in the MAC. The Muskies are 6-2 overall whereas the Spartans are 10-1.
"We've had a couple losses," Melendez said. "We just fell short in those games. Against Cedar Rapids Washington, we felt like we were playing better but lost on (penalty kicks) and against Iowa City West, they're always a good team and we gave them a battle, we didn't find the net enough times.
"But we have a lot of confidence going forward in the MAC."
The sides are scheduled to play each other in the regular season finale on May 17 at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.
But the Muskies can't lose focus before then, and Melendez is just the type to keep the young team's mind on the prize.
"We can't let the winning get to our head, we need to stay humble and realize teams are out to beat us," he said. "We're on the map, but we need to check our egos. If that gets out of place, everything could fall out of place quickly."
And Melendez hasn't been immune to being moved around as the Muskies seek to stay ahead of the competition.
"Lately we've been playing him a little bit lower so he can be a little more of a defensive disruptor, but he can play just about everywhere," Varela said. "He's a soccer player, he's smart enough to know what he has to do and where he has to be."
Melendez already has sensed that when the chatter picks up, so too does the team's play. And Melendez counts on that trend staying true.
"In the beginning of the year, a lot of the underclassmen (on varsity) came in really quiet," Melendez said. "But once we started seeing everyone, whether it was on the field or at school, I started talking to them and they got a little more into the game. Every since the Iowa City tournament (earlier in the season), everyone started talking more and picking up on me just being loud out there."