Melendez leads Muskies by example and with voice

Miles Melendez doesn't stop.

On the soccer pitch, the Muscatine midfielder always seems to have his body and mouth in motion, often at the same time.

The junior captain's mere physical presence is a key cog in the Class 3A 14th-ranked Muskies' flow, but his voice is perhaps just as important in keeping the team properly aligned.

"There's one thing about Miles, you can always hear him," Muscatine head coach Jose Varela said. "Whether it is a game, practice, a soccer work day, whatever it is, he's a true leader, not only by example, but he's always on the guys, and if they don't stay focused, he's the first one on them.

"He's definitely an asset on the field for us."

Melendez has also proven to be a threat after stoppages, giving Muscatine scoring opportunities on set pieces and corner kicks either directly or by putting teammates in positions to score.

In the Muskies' latest dominating 7-0 win over Davenport West, Muscatine scored a pair of goals which came as a result of a Melendez corner.

Both were scored via header. The first by Chris Rios on the far side of the net, the second on an athletic connection by Andrew McGill on the near side of the West goal.