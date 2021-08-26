MHS boys cross country eyes cementing place in MAC; girls look to move up

"We also have some juniors that are stepping up to fill some holes. ... After that, we had some freshmen come in and we'll see if any of them can move up to varsity by the end of the season. They've been working hard. I'm really encouraged by them."

The Spartans had the MAC's best score at the conference meet last season at 21.

But Gordon and Armstrong provide not only continuity from last season, but two really nice pieces to form the rest of the lineup around.

"We have a lot of younger guys on the team so as a senior this year I know I need set an example, make the extra effort to work hard in front of those guys and encourage them throughout their own workout," Gordon said. "The main expectation is to improve everyone and get our times as low as we can.

"The off-season is always important so it was great to have most of the team show up to the optional practices and improve for this year, we had a solid group of guys go on the trip to Colorado, and those workouts we went through are going to have a huge impact on our physical and mental toughness throughout the year."

Gordon took eighth overall at the 2020 MAC meet, pacing the Muskies with a time of 17 minutes, 34 seconds.