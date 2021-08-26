MHS boys cross country eyes cementing place in MAC; girls look to move up

If the Muscatine boys cross country team finishes the season where it wants to — among the best in the Mississippi Athletic Conference — that success may end up getting traced back to the mountains of Colorado.
Leading up to the season, the Muskies took a team trip there, where miles upon miles were run or hiked, and an immersive team-building excursion ensued.
"Between hiking and running, we logged 74.4 miles combined, with 39.6 of that was running," Muscatine head coach Chris Foxen said. "We did some really hard things out there. Besides the physical gains, we gained mental confidence more than anything.
"Plus, a lot of intangible stuff. The first day it rained on us, so we had to come together to overcome adversity."
This season, Muscatine is looking to further cement its place among the best cross country teams in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
The Muskies placed fourth at the MAC meet last season with a score of 120. With Assumption just eight points behind and Davenport Central three back of the Knights, Muscatine might get some pressure from behind as the team tries to matchup with North Scott, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley.
"We're looking to keep building off of what we've done," Foxen said. "We have leadership and physical strength in (seniors) Aidan Armstrong and Sam Gordon.
"We also have some juniors that are stepping up to fill some holes. ... After that, we had some freshmen come in and we'll see if any of them can move up to varsity by the end of the season. They've been working hard. I'm really encouraged by them."
The Spartans had the MAC's best score at the conference meet last season at 21.
But Gordon and Armstrong provide not only continuity from last season, but two really nice pieces to form the rest of the lineup around.
"We have a lot of younger guys on the team so as a senior this year I know I need set an example, make the extra effort to work hard in front of those guys and encourage them throughout their own workout," Gordon said. "The main expectation is to improve everyone and get our times as low as we can.
"The off-season is always important so it was great to have most of the team show up to the optional practices and improve for this year, we had a solid group of guys go on the trip to Colorado, and those workouts we went through are going to have a huge impact on our physical and mental toughness throughout the year."
Gordon took eighth overall at the 2020 MAC meet, pacing the Muskies with a time of 17 minutes, 34 seconds.
"We preformed well last season," Foxen said. "We want to try and stay in that top four. All the credit goes to PV for what they've done. After that, it's Bettendorf, North Scott and us. I'm sure Davenport Central will be improved as well as some other teams as well."
Behind him was a cluster of Muscatine runners. Logan Kirchner, Trevor Diederichs and Armstrong all finished within eight seconds of each other, ending up 24th, 25th and 28th. Kirchner and Diederichs have both since graduated.
Armstrong feels ready to improve on that mark for his senior season.
"We lost a few seniors, that depletes us a little bit," the senior said. "But we do have other guys that will step up. We'll get there. We can definitely place in the top half of the MAC.
"We like to keep our team close together, that might be something we'll need to work on this season."
Muskie girls hoping to spur program growth
Last season, the Muscatine girls cross country team started the season with a fifth place finish at Anamosa in a seven-team field.
A couple meets later, the Muskies would take fourth at the Eastern Iowa Classic in Cedar Rapids.
But those two finishes represented Muscatine's best.
A really young team in 2020 with only two seniors, Muscatine thinks the time is now for the program to take the next step.
The graduation of Carlie Blazek and Gwen Kuhl will hurt, but with so many runners returning and increased numbers in general this season, head coach Scott Roberts is optimistic.
"We're very excited about the fact that we've got a lot better numbers," Roberts said. "We're at 23 this year, and that goes a long ways. Both track and cross country are numbers games. We've been kind of behind the eight-ball with that as long as I've been here.
"We've got a good nucleus coming back."
Senior Karly Ricketts and junior Taya Melendez were the Muskies' top finishers at several meets last season. Plus, the Muskies have a healthy Abbie Yahn back for her sophomore season. Yahn's freshman year never really got off the ground due to injury, but Roberts thinks she'll play a prominent role on this year's team.
"More girls out for the team gives more opportunities for everyone," Melendez said. "We're working for ourselves, but also as a team. ... All the girls really bring attitude to the team environment."
At the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet, Ricketts finished in 28th with a time of 22 minutes, 11.34 seconds. Melendez was 34th (22:25.38). The team finished seventh with a score of 199.
"It's exciting to think that maybe we can steer the program in the right direction," said Ricketts. "The combination of returning girls and newcomers is really going to help us at meets.
"We're a unified group. We all hang out outside of practice. We work really well together."
Kuhl was next (38th, 23:25) while Kiara Hallet (24:30) placed inside the top 50.
Hallet, now a sophomore, was the top under-39 female finisher in the 5K race at Muscatine's Watermelon Stampede last weekend. Her time was 23:07. Melendez won the 10K race (46:36) in the same classification.
"Kiara really came on toward the end of last year," said Roberts, who is in his second season as girls cross country coach. "(With Karly and Taya) those three are going to be a real strong 1-2-3 for us, and we've got some younger kids coming on. We think we're going to head and shoulders above where it was last year."