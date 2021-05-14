MHS student-athletes playing at next level recognized at signing day

On Friday, Muscatine High School honored the members of its senior class who will be extending their athletic careers beyond high school.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to an additional signing day earlier in the school year to recognize those who signed early, Friday's ceremony included those student-athletes as well.

Muscatine's only four-sport senior athlete Malia Cook was among those recognized.

"I just like to be involved in stuff at school and do as much as I can to stay busy," Cook said. "(I learned a lot about) teamwork, that's a super big one. Perseverance and having grit. Hard work keeps you going and makes you stronger."

She went out for volleyball, wrestling, track & field and softball. In total, the senior won seven varsity letters while at MHS.

Next year, Cook will wrestling at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa.

"My coaches have been a super huge part of who I've become and what I've done in sports," said Cook. "Of course, my family and friends are always there to help me through.

"I feel as if (Muscatine High School) has set me to look forward. ... I'm kind of nervous to compete at the next level, but it's so exciting."