MHS student-athletes playing at next level recognized at signing day

On Friday, Muscatine High School honored the members of its senior class who will be extending their athletic careers beyond high school.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to an additional signing day earlier in the school year to recognize those who signed early, Friday's ceremony included those student-athletes as well.
Muscatine's only four-sport senior athlete Malia Cook was among those recognized.
"I just like to be involved in stuff at school and do as much as I can to stay busy," Cook said. "(I learned a lot about) teamwork, that's a super big one. Perseverance and having grit. Hard work keeps you going and makes you stronger."
She went out for volleyball, wrestling, track & field and softball. In total, the senior won seven varsity letters while at MHS.
Next year, Cook will wrestling at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa.
"My coaches have been a super huge part of who I've become and what I've done in sports," said Cook. "Of course, my family and friends are always there to help me through.
"I feel as if (Muscatine High School) has set me to look forward. ... I'm kind of nervous to compete at the next level, but it's so exciting."
Among the others recognized were school record-holders Tim Nimely and Zoey Long.
Nimely will graduate as Muscatine football's all-time leader in career rushing yards with 2,759 yards. He also became one of a dozen wrestlers to amass over 100 victories while at MHS.
Long leaves the basketball program as the career leader in 3-point makes with 163.
Nimely (football) and Long (basketball) were each four-year letter-winners. Nimely will be playing football at Grand View and Long will be competing in basketball for Wartburg.
Rylie Moss was the lone five-year letter-winner, as she has played varsity softball since shortly after graduating eighth grade.
Moss won 2020 player of the year honors in the Mississippi Athletic Conference and was the 2021 winner of the Muscatine YMCA's Senior Female Athlete of the Year. She received 12 varsity letters, the most of anyone in the class, playing volleyball, basketball and softball.
Moss will be playing softball at the University of Iowa.
Here is a complete list of those recognized:
Lucy Brookhart, Indian Hills Community College, cheer-leading
Four-year letter-winner in cheer, lettered in track & field as sophomore
Prince Brown, Grand View University, football
Five varsity letters across football and track & field
Virginia Cacho, Iowa Wesleyan University, wrestling
Three-year member of wrestling team; two-time place-winner at girls state wrestling tournament
Malia Cook, Indian Hills Community College, wrestling
Seven varsity letters across volleyball, wrestling, softball and track & field
Mentor Cooper, Luther College, football
Two-year letter-winner in football and soccer
Togeh Deseh, Grand View University, football
Nine varsity letters across football, wrestling and track & field; state place-winner in wrestling
Josh Dieckman, University of Wiscosin-Platteville, baseball
Six varsity letters across golf, basketball and baseball
Morgan Dodds, Kirkwood Community College, dance
Three-year letter-winner in poms; tennis
Avarie Eagle, Northern State University (Minnesota), softball
Three-year letter-winner in basketball, will play softball for MHS as senior
Morgan Galloway, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, swimming & diving
State-qualifier in diving as senior
Eli Gaye, Grand View University, football
Eight varsity letters across football, track & field and soccer
Olivia Harmon, Iowa Central Community College, softball and volleyball
Nine-time letter-winner across volleyball, softball and track & field
Isaiah Leza, Black Hawk Community College, soccer
Three-year participant in boys soccer
Zoey Long, Wartburg College, basketball
Four-year letter-winner in basketball; MHS record-holder in career 3-point makes with 163
Riley Moss, University of Iowa, softball
12 varsity letters across basketball, volleyball and softball
Tim Nimely, Grand View University, football
Nine varsity letters across football and Wwrestling; two-time state place-winner in wrestling; two-year football captain; MHS record-holder is career rushing yards for football (2,759); third in school history in career wrestling wins (126)
Jorge Ocampo, St. Ambrose University, football
Four varsity letters between football and track & field
Madi Petersen, University of Dubuque, basketball and volleyball
Seven varsity letters across volleyball and basketball
Kaylynn Salyars, Des Moines Area Community College, softball
Eight Varsity letters across volleyball and softball
Tyson Sample, Waldorf University, cheerleading
Two-year letter-winner in cheerleading
Anthony Sanchez, Loras College, football
Two-time football letter-winner, named football team captain as senior
Audrey Seibel, Northland College, soccer
Three-year member of the soccer team, member of the Fall pom squad
Logan Skipton, Grand View University, soccer
Three-year member of the soccer team
Xander Stoltzfus, Morningside University, football
Six-time letter-winner across football and track & field; senior year football captain