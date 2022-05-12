MHS' Thomas takes home YMCA Outstanding Senior Female Athlete award

Sophia Thomas is not one to back down from a challenge.

Instead, the Muscatine senior takes the opposite approach: the more enormous, more daunting the task, the more worthy it is of conquering.

The winner of the 46th annual Muscatine YMCA Outstanding Senior Female Athlete of the Year, Thomas has more one big task before graduating: taking the Class 3A No. 11 MHS girls soccer team back to the Class 3A state tournament.

“I wasn’t really expecting to win,” Thomas said. “There are so many good athletes in our grade. I didn’t know if I would get it.”

After a multi-sport career at MHS that went in all directions, whether planned or not, her next stop will be joining the Iowa State Cyclones women’s soccer team.

“We are very proud of Sophia for her accomplishments at MHS, and we look forward to cheering for her at Iowa State,” MHS activities director Tom Ulses said. "Sophia's involvement in multiple sports is something we want our students to aspire to. MHS is stronger when our athletes participate in multiple sports.”

All senior student-athletes at MHS who participate in girls' sports vote on the award. Thomas was recognized at the Muscatine Y Thursday afternoon, with a presentation that included a congratulatory note from last year's winner, Rylie Moss, who couldn't attend as she's dealing with finals at the University of Iowa as well as the Big Ten softball tournament.

“I couldn’t have done anything without my teammates,” Thomas said. “They pushed me to the next level. Without them, I wouldn’t be anywhere close to where I am today. I’m super grateful for them. And my parents, obviously. They have taken me everywhere. I’m super grateful for them. They do so much for me.”

Always up for picking up a new sport, Thomas started her senior year as a last-minute addition to the varsity football roster after being talked into taking up place-kicking for the Muskies.

The award-winner even has a hunch on what put her over the top through the voting process.

“Honestly, I think going out for football is what pushed it over the edge,” she said with a laugh. “Because I was looking at the ballot and saw that football was listed by my name and thought, ‘People will probably see that.’ It’s not typical for a girl to be the kicker on the football team.”

Her desire to compete in as many different sports as possible was whittled down over the years. However, it wasn't due to a lack of enthusiasm. Instead, it was because there just weren’t enough hours in the day to quench her thirst for all of them.

“As a freshman, I ran cross country. I was really active in that. Running was honestly my first sport at one time,” she said. “(At different times) I did running, basketball, softball, soccer, swimming and now, football. I just wanted to see which I liked most, but playing multiple sports helps you become a better all-around athlete. I really encourage everyone to do multiple sports rather than focus on just one. You only live through high school once.

“I wanted to do everything. Everyone says your high school years are some of the best. I hate just sitting at home. I love doing things constantly and packing my schedule as much as possible.

Thomas embraced the opportunity. Although, she occasionally missed football practice to jet off to Des Moines for club soccer.

But what turned out to be the real eye-opener for the MHS football trailblazer was how much she was embraced for putting on the pads. Especially with the generation behind her.

“What I think so cool about the football experience was going to the elementary school and seeing all the little girls that came up to me — there had to have been over 25 at least — and telling me that they were going to go out for football because of me,” she said. “I inspired them to do that even though I was just a kicker. Who knows? Maybe someday there will be a girls' team. Maybe I can say I had some small part in that.”

Though the more pressing thing on Thomas' mind is the remainder of the soccer season, where the 9-4 Muskies are in the hunt for a MAC title and return bid to state.

“This team is amazing,” Muscatine girls soccer coach Edgar Arceo said. “They feed off each other. I would not want it any other way. The chemistry is, and intensity is everywhere. Most of the time, it starts from our energetic bench, and you can tell it gets into the field and into the stands with the parents. Sophia and the girls soak it in and always find another gear.

“There have been multiple games where the energy coming from the bench gives us coaches goosebumps. You can’t teach that. They truly care about each other.”

There was adversity along the way. But true to form, the future Cyclone came out better for it.

Coaching changes. Sometimes two in one year. And a lost season to COVID-19 that took any goals scored during her sophomore season before any Mississippi Athletic Conference goalie could try.

“I think we grew super close over the years through everything,” Thomas said. “We created such a huge bond and went through it all together. A lot of teams don’t have that. We’re together constantly. We know everything about each other.”

Still, she’s amassed over 40 goals, and her next assist will be the 25th of her career.

“Sophia is a special player who does not come around very often,” said Arceo. “Her presence on the field is enormous. Her leadership makes people around her want to be better. That is very important with the high expectations that we have. We know we will get every team’s best game. She keeps everyone focused.”

True to form, though, even in the sports she didn’t play as much, she took it as a challenge to be the best teammate she could be within the role she was given.

“Especially sophomore and junior year in basketball, I didn’t play at all. But I thought, ‘Now I know what it feels like to be on the bench a lot and be one of those girls that hand the players water coming off the court. Learning what that feels like taught me a lot. I’m so glad I did it. It’s a lot of work, but it was something I dreamed of doing my whole life.

“I’m proud of everything I did. I’ve done a lot of stuff to get where I am.”

