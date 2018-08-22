Fall high school sports are officially underway, and Muscatine Journal sports reporters Evan Riggs and Kyle Heim have started a weekly podcast covering all seven teams in the Muscatine area − Muscatine, Columbus Community, Durant, Louisa-Muscatine, Wapello, West Liberty and Wilton.
The podcasts will include recaps and previews of games, highlights of top performers from the week and football predictions, adding an extra element to the coverage provided online and in the newspaper.
The first podcast recaps all local sports events from Monday, Aug. 20, and Tuesday, Aug. 21, and previews all five local football games this week.
You can subscribe on iTunes, Google Play and any other platform where you listen to podcasts by searching MJ Sports Report. You can also find us on Spotify.