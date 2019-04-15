Boys golf
Townsend's 40 leads Wilton: The Beaver senior shot a 40 to place second and lead Wilton at Monday's meet in Durant. Brock Hartley wasn't far behind, as his 44 helped spark Wilton's third-place finish with a team score of 184.
Durant, meanwhile, placed fifth with a team score of 189. Logan Callison shot a 45 and Lucas Callison 46 for the Wildcats. West Branch won the meet with a 172 while Regina's Mark Schomer was the meet medalist with a 39.
Bolander shoots 42: Wapello's Walker Bolander was 12 strokes better than anybody else in Monday's dual against Highland. The Indians didn't record a team score with only three golfers, and Highland shot a 239. Hunter Craig led Highland with a 54 while Wapello's Drake Timmerman had the next-lowest score with a 58.
Lone Tree 211, Louisa-Muscatine 213: Lone Tree's Josh Mills and Louisa-Muscatine's Aidan Danz each shot 44's as Lone Tree squeaked by the Falcon's by two strokes. Two additional golfers broke 50, as Jayden Seefeldt shot a 46 for Louisa-Muscatine and Lone Tree's Corey Krueger shot a 49.
Girls golf
Hohenadel shoots a 52: Mallory Hohenadel led the way for the Louisa-Muscatine girls golf team in Monday's dual against Lone Tree. Teammate Sarah Martinez was the only other golfer to break 60, as her 54 helped lead the Falcons to a 230 team score.
Lone Tree didn't record a team score and Kylie Patterson had the lowest score of its three golfers with a 64.
Highland 230, Wapello 260: Four Highland golfers broke 60 to hand the Wapello girls golf team a loss Monday night. Charlie Aicher had the lowest score of the meet with a 54 and teammate Emily Streb shot a 58. Wapello was led by Jordan Caudle's 63.
West Branch 212, Wilton 218: Eleney Owens was the lowest scorer in the dual with a 49 but it wasn't enough to lead the Beavers past the Bears on Monday. Taylor Garvin added a 52 for Wilton, but all four West Branch golfers shot 54 or below led by Lauren Nalan's 52.
Girls tennis
Pleasant Valley 9, Muscatine 0: The Muscatine girls tennis team was shutout in Monday's dual against Pleasant Valley. The Muskies lost all six singles matches 8-0 but were more competitive in doubles.
Their No. 1 doubles team of Maria Engler and Elise Finn came the closest to pulling off a win. However, the sophomore duo fell to Pleasant Valley's Sakshi Lawande and Kavya Kalathur 8-5. Alexa Stroda and Sophie Gabriel teamed up to form the No. 2 doubles team while Shelby Grady and Ellie Storr played No. 3 doubles. Both tandems lost to Pleasant Valley 8-1.
Boys tennis
Pleasant Valley 9, Muscatine 0: The Muskies were swept by the Spartans in Monday's dual. Pleasant Valley kept its Muscatine opponents off the scoreboard entirely multiple times, as the Spartans won five matche 6-0, 6-0.
Juniors James Solt, Ethan Heth and Leo Garcia all managed to win one game in their singles matches. In doubles, Sam Wieskamp and Luke Zobel were the only Muskies to get on the scoreboard as they lost to Jake Dolphin and Nathan Wong 6-1, 6-0.
