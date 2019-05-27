Softball
Wilton 7-3, Wapello 3-8: The Beavers and Arrows split a pair of games Monday night in Wilton. Wilton will be back in action tonight as it plays host to Monticello. Wapello, meanwhile, will travel to Winfield-Mount Union.
Baseball
Wilton, Wapello baseball called off: The two area schools were scheduled to play a doubleheader Monday but it was called off due to wet field conditions. The team's will play at 10 a.m. Saturday at Wilton. Junior varsity will play first and the varsity will follow.
Wilton, voted the preseason No. 1 team in Class 2A in the Iowa High School Baseball coaches rankings, is 3-0 to start the season. Wapello is 1-1.
-- Staff Report
