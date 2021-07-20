Moss, Haag and pitchers lead Muskies' MAC picks

Bree Seaman and Maura Chalupa have teamed to give the Muscatine Muskies one of the Mississippi Athletic Conference's best pitching staffs for two seasons.
Both, along with teammates Rylie Moss and Becca Haag, received first team all-conference nods in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
The Muskies finished second in the conference, going 35-4 overall and 15-3 in MAC play.
After winning conference player of the year a season ago, Moss was again one of the state's best hitters, finishing her senior season hitting. 522 while stealing 36 bases and playing a superb center field.
Haag came on toward the end of her freshman season for the Muskies and enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign, hitting .472 and driving in 41 RBIs as well as scoring 36 runs.
Chalupa, a sophomore, and Seaman, a junior, formed a fearsome pitching staff for Muscatine. The two combined to go 34-4 while each had an ERA under 1.40 in over 211 innings worked in the circle. Both were first team all-conference a season ago as well.
A pair of Muskie seniors were named to the second team in first baseman Avarie Eagle and outfielder Olivia Harmon.
Eagle was among the conference's best run producers, hitting .515 and driving in 67 RBIs and 10 home runs to go with 13 doubles and three triples in her only season as a Muskie.
Harmon was also named to the MAC second team in 2020. She hit .378 as a senior this season while hitting second in the lineup behind Moss and playing left field. Harmon also scored 50 runs and drove in 29.
Seniors Kaylynn Salyars and Aricka Ramser as well as junior Karly Ricketts were Muscatine's honorable mention selections.
Assumption swept the individual awards after winning the MAC, going 17-1 in conference play. Anna Wohlers was player of the year and the Knights' Ron Ferrill was named coach of the year.
All-MAC teams
First team
Pitchers -- Bella Nigey, jr., Assumption; Maura Chalupa, so., Muscatine; Bree Seaman, jr., Muscatine
Catcher -- Teagan Kelley, so., North Scott
First base -- Emily Rigdon, so., Bettendorf
Second base -- Olivia Wardlow, sr., Assumption
Shortstop -- Sophia Del Vecchio, sr., Bettendorf
Third base -- Abby Smith, jr., Davenport West
Outfield -- Rylie Moss, sr., Muscatine; Emily Wood, sr., Pleasant Valley; Yanna Roberts, sr., Davenport North; Sydney Roe, jr., Assumption
Utility -- Anna Wohlers, sr., Assumption; Sophia Lindquist, sr., Pleasant Valley; Becca Haag, so., Muscatine; Ivy Wilmington, sr., Davenport North
Designated player -- Libby Madden, sr., Assumption
Second team
Pitchers -- Leah Maro, so., Assumption; Kaitlyn Drish, sr., Pleasant Valley; Maddy McDermott, so., North Scott
Catcher -- Mara McClimon, jr., Pleasant Valley; McKenna Rebarcak, sr., Davenport North
First base -- Avarie Eagle, sr., Muscatine
Second base -- Kenzie Tronnes, sr., Davenport North
Shortstop -- Jessie Clemons, fr., Pleasant Valley
Third base -- Paige Westlin, sr., North Scott
Outfield -- Ashley Smith, jr., Davenport West; Aubrey Gradin, fr., Davenport West; Katie Anderson, sr., Assumption; Bre Caffery, so., Bettendorf; Olivia Harmon, sr., Muscatine; Layla Muhammad, jr., Davenport North
Utility -- Rylee Rommel, sr., Davenport West; Brooklyn Teerlinck, 8th, Bettendorf; Morgan Newmyer, sr., Davenport North; Kasey Kane, 8th, Pleasant Valley
Designated player -- Kaitlyn Powell, jr., Davenport West
Honorable mention
Assumption -- Lauren Loken, sr.; Helen Sons, so.; Maddie Loken, jr.
Bettendorf -- Brooke Magistrelli, so.; Ellie Erpelding, so.; Olivia Anderson, jr.
Central DeWitt -- Morgan Machovec, sr.; Talbot Kinney, sr.; Ava Morris, jr.
Clinton -- Makenzie Cooley, sr.; Lauren Brennan, sr.; Amber Lee, sr.
Davenport Central -- Merin Crowder, so.; McKenna Osterhaus, fr.; Emma Villalpando, so.
Davenport North -- Jordan Burch, sr.; Lexie Carstens, sr.; Cristal Baker, sr.
Davenport West -- Mackenzie Harland, jr.; Mya Verdon, fr.; Krisyln Danielsen, jr.
Muscatine -- Kaylynn Salyars, sr.; Aricka Ramser, sr.; Karly Ricketts, jr.