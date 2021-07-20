Moss, Haag and pitchers lead Muskies' MAC picks

Bree Seaman and Maura Chalupa have teamed to give the Muscatine Muskies one of the Mississippi Athletic Conference's best pitching staffs for two seasons.

Both, along with teammates Rylie Moss and Becca Haag, received first team all-conference nods in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

The Muskies finished second in the conference, going 35-4 overall and 15-3 in MAC play.

After winning conference player of the year a season ago, Moss was again one of the state's best hitters, finishing her senior season hitting. 522 while stealing 36 bases and playing a superb center field.

Haag came on toward the end of her freshman season for the Muskies and enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign, hitting .472 and driving in 41 RBIs as well as scoring 36 runs.

Chalupa, a sophomore, and Seaman, a junior, formed a fearsome pitching staff for Muscatine. The two combined to go 34-4 while each had an ERA under 1.40 in over 211 innings worked in the circle. Both were first team all-conference a season ago as well.

A pair of Muskie seniors were named to the second team in first baseman Avarie Eagle and outfielder Olivia Harmon.