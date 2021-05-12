Moss wins 45th annual Senior Female Athlete of the Year

Sometime around third grade, Rylie Moss was given an assignment to write a letter to someone she looked up to.
Moss, now a senior at Muscatine High School, addressed her letter to Megan Blank (now Megan Bahl), who, at the time, was a standout softball player in her first season at the University of Iowa.
"She plays for the Iowa Hawkeyes and she is one of the best (hitters) as a freshman," Moss wrote in the letter before offering up an invitation for her Hawkeye role model to join the family for a meal consisting of fish sticks, french fries and chocolate fudge brownies for dessert.
With her final softball season still to go, Moss already has a place among the most accomplished Muskies in school history.
A career that led to Moss receiving — and accepting — her own scholarship to play softball for the Hawkeyes.
But the senior's contributions toward Muscatine athletics is far from limited to the softball diamond. As a result, Moss was awarded the 45th annual Senior Female Athlete of the Year, presented by the Muscatine YMCA.
"Rylie is the perfect multi-sport athlete," said Susan Orvis, Moss' basketball coach at Muscatine. "We all know what she's done in softball and celebrate that ... But when it came to basketball and other sports, she gave us everything and was completely locked in.
"Really, what sets her apart, is her level of competitiveness and toughness. Couple that with her skills and she's going to be just fine at the next level. But bringing that to basketball and volleyball made us better."
Moss, along with parents Shane and Shawna, was presented the award Wednesday morning at the Muscatine YMCA by Health Promotion Services Director Mel Steckel, who read congratulatory statements from Muscatine volleyball coach Kara Russell and mayor Diana Broderson.
"The criteria for the athletes to cast their ballots were dedication, leadership, sportsmanship and school spirit," Steckel said of the award that was voted on by the 51 female athletes in Muscatine's senior class.
Emblematic of her all-around contributions to the MHS athletic program, Moss verbally accepted the Iowa offer in the middle of a volleyball season in which she finished second on the team in digs with 127, then officially signed the scholarship about a week prior to the start of a basketball season in which she turned in a performance that earned honorable mention status on the all-Mississippi Athletic Conference team.
"My teammates and coaches have been phenomenal," the 2021 YMCA award winner said. "Every year, every sport I played, they helped me become who I am, as an athlete and as a person.
"Coach Orvis especially has really helped me become a better person as well as an athlete ... I learned things beyond sports, like how to be a good teammate, sacrificing for each other and really pushing through the hard days together."
Moss was a MAC honorable mention selection for volleyball in 2019.
"Those sports taught me how to find my role on the team, even if that's not the leading scorer or rebounder ... there are still things that you can do that really do make a difference and help the team," Moss said. "Whether it's defense or just cheering each other on, everyone has a role, and even if you're not the star, it can still be important."
There is a bit of a yin and yang to Moss, however.
While playing sports, she zooms around with the ferocity of the Tasmanian devil cartoon character, but she has a sense of controlled pace by virtue of playing the violin since early middle school.
Her final concert in the Muscatine orchestra is Friday.
But, as her invitation to Blank would suggest, softball has always been the first love.
"(Competition) is just crazy for me," Moss said. "A lot of times, I don't really even remember things that happened (during a game), even if I make a big play. But I really just try to be there for my teammates.
"We really do love each other, like family, and that makes it more special. We don't want to make plays for ourselves, we want to make them for the people we've been through everything with."
In 2020, Moss led Class 5A in batting average (.624), singles (42) and triples (6). Furthermore, she was named the MAC player of the year and was selected first team all-state in 5A by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association as the Muskies made it to the state semifinal in Fort Dodge.
"There are so many good players in the MAC," Moss said. "Being given (the player of the year) honor was really special to me. And for the team in general, to win the MAC and go on to state was just an amazing, storybook ending."
As a sophomore, she hit for a .486 batting average and stole 38 bases en route to being named second team all-state by the IGCA.
She’s been first team all-MAC three times in softball.
As a freshman, she went for a .484 average at the plate, scored 45 runs and 28 stolen bases.
“Rylie is a special athlete,” Muscatine softball coach Steve Hopkins said. “She practices and plays with such great focus and intensity. Rylie gives you everything she has in both practice and games. (She) is a very humble person with a bubbly personality. I have really enjoyed getting to know Rylie."
In her 2012 letter to Blank, Moss was docked on her assignment for not putting her name on it, perhaps an unwitting symbolic omen for the next generation of Hawkeye hopefuls to send invitations of fish, fries and fudge her way a year from now, when she's a freshman on the Iowa softball team.
"When I wrote that, playing for Iowa was a fantasy that I never really thought would become reality," Moss said. "Now, all these years later, being able to say that it it reality its really cool to me. It's really special."
Shane Moss found the letter in the family garage with other miscellaneous stuff of yesteryear. The Moss family has two other boys, Austin, 26, and Cael, 14.
Austin is finishing up a phD in Accounting at Iowa.
Regardless of her on-field production in the past or future, the Muscatine senior has already proven worthy of the role model status within the halls of MHS.
“Rylie is an outstanding young lady who is an excellent role model for our younger Muskies,” MHS activities director Tom Ulses said. “Her work ethic and competitive spirit have allowed her to be successful in the classroom, on the court and on the softball field. Rylie is an outstanding representative of Muscatine High School.
“Rylie is the kind of teammate that helps her team perform at a higher level due to her desire to push herself and others."