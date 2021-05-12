Moss wins 45th annual Senior Female Athlete of the Year

Moss was a MAC honorable mention selection for volleyball in 2019.

"Those sports taught me how to find my role on the team, even if that's not the leading scorer or rebounder ... there are still things that you can do that really do make a difference and help the team," Moss said. "Whether it's defense or just cheering each other on, everyone has a role, and even if you're not the star, it can still be important."

There is a bit of a yin and yang to Moss, however.

While playing sports, she zooms around with the ferocity of the Tasmanian devil cartoon character, but she has a sense of controlled pace by virtue of playing the violin since early middle school.

Her final concert in the Muscatine orchestra is Friday.

But, as her invitation to Blank would suggest, softball has always been the first love.

"(Competition) is just crazy for me," Moss said. "A lot of times, I don't really even remember things that happened (during a game), even if I make a big play. But I really just try to be there for my teammates.