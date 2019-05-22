{{featured_button_text}}

Boys soccer

IAHSSCA rankings

Class 3A 

School;Record;LW

1. Waukee (9);17-0;1

2. Iowa City West;14-1;2

3. Pleasant Valley;14-1;4

4. Ankeny Centennial;13-3;5

5. Marshalltown;14-2;6

6. Urbandale;12-5;7

T7. Iowa City High;11-3;3

T7. West Des Moines Valley;15-4;8

9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;9-3;9

10. Ankeny;10-6;10

11. Cedar Rapids Washington;11-5;RV

12. Des Moines Lincoln;12-3;12

13. Bettendorf;10-2;13

14. Ames;8-6;15

15. Cedar Rapids Prairie;10-6;11

16. Des Moines Hoover;12-6;16

Receiving votes: Cedar Falls; Johnston; Davenport Central

Class 2A

School;Record;LW

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier;(7);12-2;1

2. Marion (3);15-0;2

3. Storm Lake;14-1;3

4. Gilbert;16-2;4

5. Grinnell-BGM;12-2;6

6. Dallas Center-Grimes;12-4;5

7. Norwalk;8-7;7

8. Hudson United;16-2;8

9. Lewis Central;15-3;9

10. Dubuque Wahlert;10-5;11

11. Adel ADM;11-5;10

12. Denison-Schleswig;11-4;13

13. Clear Creek-Amana;11-3;15

14. Perry;10-7;12

15. Newton;10-8;14

16. Decorah;14-5;RV

Receiving votes: Bondurant-Farrar; Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Harlan; Pella

Class 1A

School;Record;LW

1. Waterloo Columbus Catholic;(4);15-2;1

2. Iowa City Regina;12-6;2

3. Notre Dame/West Burlington (3);18-1;3

4. Avoca AHSTW;17-2;6

5. Hull Western;12-3;5

6. South Tama County;13-5;T9

7. Solon;13-6;T3

8. Vinton-Shellsburg;12-5;7

9. Greene County;12-5;8

10. North Polk;12-3;T9

11. West Liberty;8-7;11

12. Benton Community;10-7;T16

13. Nevada;12-6;12

14. Riverside;12-3;T13

15. Dyersville Beckman;11-7;RV

T16. Iowa Mennonite School;10-4;15

T16. Mid-Prairie;9-4;RV

Receiving votes: Albia; Assumption; Center Point-Urbana; Treynor

Iowa postseason pairings

Class 3A Substate 8

Wednesday's results

Iowa City High 9, Muscatine 0

Cedar Rapids Washington 10, Davenport North 0

Saturday's game

Iowa City High vs. Cedar Rapids Washington, noon

Class 1A Substate 5

Wednesday's results

West Liberty 4, Holy Trinity 0

Burlington Notre Dame vs. Central Lee at Burlington Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Saturday's game

Substate final at Burlington Notre Dame, noon

Iowa City High 9, Muscatine 0

Halftime -- City High 6, Muscatine 0. Shots on goal -- City High 24, Muscatine 2. Goals -- City High, Ben Steve (Quicy Ott assist) 2nd minute; Temesgen Schumm (unassisted) 4th minute; Noah Bullwinkle (unassisted) 6th minute; Lucas Ribble, 28th minute; Miguel Sola Mercado (unassisted), 27th minute; Mercado (Acheke Mausa assist) 30th minute; Rigue Ngenda (Andrew Tribbey assist) 43rd minute; Aaron Rutherford (Matthew Brown assist) 65th minute; Matthew Brown (unassisted), 67th minute.

Records -- City High 12-3, Muscatine 6-10

Girls soccer

Final MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;9;0;14;1

Bettendorf;;8;1;12;4

Pleasant Valley;;7;2;10;5

Muscatine;;6;3;8;6

North Scott;;5;4;10;7

Davenport Central;;4;5;5;7

Davenport North;;3;6;6;11

Burlington;;2;7;7;8

Clinton;;1;8;6;10

Davenport West;;0;9;2;15

Wednesday's result

Bettendorf 10, Davenport West 0

Iowa postseason pairings

Class 3A Region 7

Today's game

Dubuque Hempstead at Dubuque Senior, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 29

Hempstead/Senior winner at Linn-Mar, 6 p.m.

Clinton at Muscatine, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 3

Regional final, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Region 8

Tuesday, May 28

Wapello vs. Columbus at Assumption, 5 p.m.

West Branch at Iowa City Regina, 6 p.m.

Mediapolis at Solon, 6 p.m.

West Liberty at Assumption, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Assumption/West Liberty winner vs. Wapello/Columbus winner, 6 p.m.

West Branch/Regina winner vs. Solon/Mediapolis winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 3

Regional final, 6 p.m.

Softball

Louisa-Muscatine 2, Pleasant Valley 1

Pleasant Valley;000;100;0;--;1;4;0

Louisa-Muscatine;010;001;X;2;4;1

WP – Hailey Sanders (2-0). LP – Cristin Hartman (0-1). Two or more hits – Pleasant Valley – Emily Wood, Bell Luebken. 2B – Pleasant Valley – Luebken, Wood; Louisa-Muscatine – Hailey Sanders, Kylee Sanders. RBI – Pleasant Valley – Luebken; Louisa Muscatine – Brynn Jeambey, McKenna Hohenadel

Records – Pleasant Valley 0-1; Louisa-Muscatine 2-0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments