Boys soccer
IAHSSCA rankings
Class 3A
School;Record;LW
1. Waukee (9);17-0;1
2. Iowa City West;14-1;2
3. Pleasant Valley;14-1;4
4. Ankeny Centennial;13-3;5
5. Marshalltown;14-2;6
6. Urbandale;12-5;7
T7. Iowa City High;11-3;3
T7. West Des Moines Valley;15-4;8
9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;9-3;9
10. Ankeny;10-6;10
11. Cedar Rapids Washington;11-5;RV
12. Des Moines Lincoln;12-3;12
13. Bettendorf;10-2;13
14. Ames;8-6;15
15. Cedar Rapids Prairie;10-6;11
16. Des Moines Hoover;12-6;16
Receiving votes: Cedar Falls; Johnston; Davenport Central
Class 2A
School;Record;LW
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier;(7);12-2;1
2. Marion (3);15-0;2
3. Storm Lake;14-1;3
4. Gilbert;16-2;4
5. Grinnell-BGM;12-2;6
6. Dallas Center-Grimes;12-4;5
7. Norwalk;8-7;7
8. Hudson United;16-2;8
9. Lewis Central;15-3;9
10. Dubuque Wahlert;10-5;11
11. Adel ADM;11-5;10
12. Denison-Schleswig;11-4;13
13. Clear Creek-Amana;11-3;15
14. Perry;10-7;12
15. Newton;10-8;14
16. Decorah;14-5;RV
Receiving votes: Bondurant-Farrar; Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Harlan; Pella
Class 1A
School;Record;LW
1. Waterloo Columbus Catholic;(4);15-2;1
2. Iowa City Regina;12-6;2
3. Notre Dame/West Burlington (3);18-1;3
4. Avoca AHSTW;17-2;6
5. Hull Western;12-3;5
6. South Tama County;13-5;T9
7. Solon;13-6;T3
8. Vinton-Shellsburg;12-5;7
9. Greene County;12-5;8
10. North Polk;12-3;T9
11. West Liberty;8-7;11
12. Benton Community;10-7;T16
13. Nevada;12-6;12
14. Riverside;12-3;T13
15. Dyersville Beckman;11-7;RV
T16. Iowa Mennonite School;10-4;15
T16. Mid-Prairie;9-4;RV
Receiving votes: Albia; Assumption; Center Point-Urbana; Treynor
Iowa postseason pairings
Class 3A Substate 8
Wednesday's results
Iowa City High 9, Muscatine 0
Cedar Rapids Washington 10, Davenport North 0
Saturday's game
Iowa City High vs. Cedar Rapids Washington, noon
Class 1A Substate 5
Wednesday's results
West Liberty 4, Holy Trinity 0
Burlington Notre Dame vs. Central Lee at Burlington Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Saturday's game
Substate final at Burlington Notre Dame, noon
Iowa City High 9, Muscatine 0
Halftime -- City High 6, Muscatine 0. Shots on goal -- City High 24, Muscatine 2. Goals -- City High, Ben Steve (Quicy Ott assist) 2nd minute; Temesgen Schumm (unassisted) 4th minute; Noah Bullwinkle (unassisted) 6th minute; Lucas Ribble, 28th minute; Miguel Sola Mercado (unassisted), 27th minute; Mercado (Acheke Mausa assist) 30th minute; Rigue Ngenda (Andrew Tribbey assist) 43rd minute; Aaron Rutherford (Matthew Brown assist) 65th minute; Matthew Brown (unassisted), 67th minute.
Records -- City High 12-3, Muscatine 6-10
Girls soccer
Final MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;9;0;14;1
Bettendorf;;8;1;12;4
Pleasant Valley;;7;2;10;5
Muscatine;;6;3;8;6
North Scott;;5;4;10;7
Davenport Central;;4;5;5;7
Davenport North;;3;6;6;11
Burlington;;2;7;7;8
Clinton;;1;8;6;10
Davenport West;;0;9;2;15
Wednesday's result
Bettendorf 10, Davenport West 0
Iowa postseason pairings
Class 3A Region 7
Today's game
Dubuque Hempstead at Dubuque Senior, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 29
Hempstead/Senior winner at Linn-Mar, 6 p.m.
Clinton at Muscatine, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 3
Regional final, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Region 8
Tuesday, May 28
Wapello vs. Columbus at Assumption, 5 p.m.
West Branch at Iowa City Regina, 6 p.m.
Mediapolis at Solon, 6 p.m.
West Liberty at Assumption, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 31
Assumption/West Liberty winner vs. Wapello/Columbus winner, 6 p.m.
West Branch/Regina winner vs. Solon/Mediapolis winner, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 3
Regional final, 6 p.m.
Softball
Louisa-Muscatine 2, Pleasant Valley 1
Pleasant Valley;000;100;0;--;1;4;0
Louisa-Muscatine;010;001;X;2;4;1
WP – Hailey Sanders (2-0). LP – Cristin Hartman (0-1). Two or more hits – Pleasant Valley – Emily Wood, Bell Luebken. 2B – Pleasant Valley – Luebken, Wood; Louisa-Muscatine – Hailey Sanders, Kylee Sanders. RBI – Pleasant Valley – Luebken; Louisa Muscatine – Brynn Jeambey, McKenna Hohenadel
Records – Pleasant Valley 0-1; Louisa-Muscatine 2-0
