Muscatine, Assumption split showdown of top-ranked teams

It took a minute for the Muscatine Muskies to settle down in the showdown of top-ranked teams against Davenport Assumption.
That left enough of an opening for the Knights to take Game 1 of the doubleheader. There was a reversal of fortunes, however, in Game 2.
Both teams moved up from No. 2 in their respective classes to the top spot in the latest Iowa Girls High School Association rankings, with Assumption in Class 3A and Muscatine in 5A. Both teams also have eyes on a Mississippi Athletic Conference title, which Muscatine won last season.
“You had two of the best teams probably in the state, definitely in the conference,” Assumption head coach Ron Ferrill said. “There was solid pitching. Their pitcher (Maura Chalupa in Game 2) was the first pitcher to keep us in check this year, and the defense played well behind her.
“We hoped for two, but anytime you can come into Muscatine, as good as they are, and get a split, you’ve done a good job.”
The Knights took Game 1 by a 6-4 final while Muscatine’s three-run first in Game 2 earned a 3-0 win in the nightcap.
"The first game we got off to a bad start," Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. "We weren't ready to compete, and that's on me. ... I thought we did a better job in the second game. We're working a little more on keeping it inning-to-inning, we had some hard hits and opportunities to score more runs, but (Assumption) made some great plays.
"There was an improvement from one game to the other and that's all I can ask for. We're going to build on that. It was a tough loss (in Game 1) ... but we'll learn from it."
Junior Maddie Loken scored her third run of the game when her and Anna Wohlers recorded back-to-back doubles to start off the Knights in the final frame of Game 1. Sydney Roe then singled home Wohlers to provide the final margin.
Muscatine (5-1, 3-1 MAC) responded by scoring three runs in first inning of Game 2 and that was all the scoring there was.
Senior Rylie Moss led off with a base hit, then stole second and scored on a wild pitch before an Avarie Eagle double scored Kaylynn Salyars.
Eagle, a senior, then scored on a hit by Brylee Seaman.
Moss added another stolen base in the sixth to give her 100 for her career.
“It was cool, but I honestly didn’t know,” Moss said. “I knew I was close, but I didn’t know until it was announced. But to do it against Assumption, who has really quality catchers that can easily throw runners out, it actually made it a little more special.”
In each game, the team that scored first ended up the winner, though Muscatine was able to bounce back from a 3-1 lead Assumption held through the end of the fourth. By the time the Lady Knights retired the Muskies in the bottom of the fifth, it was tied at four apiece.
Aside from a three-run fifth for the Muskies, Assumption pitcher Bella Nigey largely controlled the potent Muscatine lineup, allowing eight hits — half of which came in the fifth — while the junior pitched a complete game for the win.
“It was definitely challenging,” Nigey said. “They’re a good team, they’re going to adjust as well. We also had some really clutch plays in the field to save some runs. I have a great defense behind me.
“Energy was a big part of (our win). Our dugout and bench always keeps us up.”
In the opener, Assumption’s first two batters reached and scored in senior Olivia Wardlow and Loken.
The Knights (7-1, 3-1 MAC) added another run in the second to take a 3-0 lead when Katie Anderson was driven in by Wardlow.
Loken scored again in the fifth after she singled, stole second and crossed home on an RBI base hit by Helen Sons, before Muscatine came back to tie it only to have the Knights score twice in the seventh.
Chalupa came on in the seventh inning of Game 1 to relieve starter Bree Seaman before holding the Knights to just four hits in the second game.
“It was really big to get (the Game 2) win,” said Moss. “One of our goals is to win conference, and splitting with Assumption keeps that alive.”