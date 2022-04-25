Muscatine athletic director to step down at end of school year

Fourteen years in Waterloo meant a lot to Tom Ulses and his family.

After three academic years at Muscatine High School as activities director, Ulses will finish out the school year before moving back to Waterloo to take on the same position at Waterloo West.

"Waterloo West is a little bigger than Muscatine, but very similar," Ulses said. "I've gained a lot of knowledge being at Muscatine and was able to work with a variety of programs and coaches to be able to keep everyone on the same page. That's something I hope to continue to build on and help make a difference with the kids."

Before coming to Muscatine, Ulses held the AD position at Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School and Middle School. Before that, he was principal at Columbus High School for 11 years.

With Ulses as AD, Muscatine went to state in girls soccer and softball as well as sent individuals and/or teams to state in bowling, wrestling, swimming and track and field.

"Getting to state was a huge accomplishment for those programs," he said. "We also had some great individual accomplishments. There were a lot of great accomplishments by a lot of our student-athletes. And that's what it's all about, creating those opportunities."

He was also instrumental in the effort to renovate the MHS football stadium. Ulses spear-headed the campaign that brought attention and fundraising efforts to the project.

Efforts were under way prior to him getting here, but seeing that come to fruition was a big achievement for Ulses, the school and the community.

"When we came to Muscatine, everyone within the community was very welcoming and we were very thankful for that," Ulses said. "I had the advantage of talking to previous ADs Mike Morgan and Chuck Van Hecke and grow an appreciation for the history at MHS and how things could improve.

"It was very exciting to work with many people to make the renovation of the football stadium a reality. When I got started in the job, things had started, but it was very gratifying to be a part of that process."

Ulses and his wife, Laurie, have four children. The youngest, Trey, is currently a sophomore at MHS. The second-youngest, Reed, graduated last fall.

While gracious for the opportunity provided by MHS, the opportunity to go back to where the family spent the bulk of their time together was appealing.

"It was where our children grew up for the most part," Ulses said. "While we where there, we developed great relationships with people there. It was a nice place to live and work.

"I'm really thankful for all the coaches and kids over the last three years. In many ways, they helped me just as much as I tried to help them. I always tried to keep the focus on how to make it the best experience (for the students). Sometimes, our teams fell short or didn't do as well as we would have liked. But we have a lot of great kids here and I look forward to seeing that continue."

