Baseball

Iowa postseason

Class 2A District 6

Today's games

Quarterfinals

At Tipton -- West Liberty (10-14) vs. Durant (12-11), 5 p.m.; Iowa City Regina (9-21) vs. Tipton (12-16), 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Semifinals

At Wellman -- Tipton/Iowa City Regina winner vs. West Branch (17-7), 5 p.m.; West Liberty/Durant winner vs. Mid-Prairie (17-11), 7 p.m.

Class 2A District 7

Today's games

Quarterfinals

At Wapello -- West Burlington (8-15) vs. Louisa-Muscatine (4-15), 5 p.m.; Danville (2-15) vs. Wapello (8-17), 7 p.m. 

Tuesday's games

Semifinals

At Wilton -- Wapello/Danville winner vs. Mediapolis (18-8), 5 p.m.; West Burlington/Louisa-Muscatine winner vs. Wilton (22-3), 7 p.m.

Softball

Iowa regionals

Class 5A Region 7

Today's games

Semifinals

Davenport North (12-19) at Ottumwa (29-6), 7 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson (19-20) at Muscatine (30-7), 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 3

Friday's scores

Semifinals

Louisa-Muscatine 1, Centerville 0

Williamsburg 7, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4 

Monday's game

Championship

Williamsburg at Louisa-Muscatine, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 6

Friday's scores

Semifinals

West Liberty 13, North Fayette 1

Anamosa 3, Crestwood 0

Monday's game

Championship

Anamosa at West Liberty, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Region 6

Friday's scores

Semifinals

Durant 9, Alburnett 0

Dyersville Beckman 10, Northeast 6

Monday's game

Championship

Dyersville Beckman at Durant, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Region 8

Friday's scores

Semifinals

Wapello 9, West Branch 0

Pekin 4, Van Buren 3

Monday's game

Championship

Wapello vs. Pekin, 7 p.m.

Louisa-Muscatine 1, Centerville 0

Centerville;000;000;0;--;0;1;1

L-M;001;000;x;--;1;4;2

WP -- Hailey Sanders. LP -- Alyssa McElvain. Two or more hits -- L-M, McKenna Hohenadel. 2B -- Centerville, Lanie Moorman; L-M, Hohenadel.

West Liberty 13, North Fayette Valley 1

North Fayette;001;0;--;1;2;3

West Liberty;282;1;--;13;12;1

Isabelle True and Austyn Crees. Reagan Wymer, Kennedy Lape (3), Lape, Abby Reichter (3). Two or more hits – West Liberty, Finley Hall 3, Ellan Carrow, Haylee Lehman, True. 2B – West Liberty, Finley Hall. RBIs – West Liberty, Finley Hall 4, Janey Gingerich 2, Ellen Carrow 2, Macy Akers, Austyn Crees.

Team records – West Liberty 27-5, North Fayette Valley 22-13

Durant 9, Alburnett 0

Alburnett;000;000;0;--;0;2;2

Durant;520;101;x;--;9;13;1

Hailey Carolan, Madison Graubard (1) and Taylor Rock; Kamryn Meyer, Jenna Lawson (5) and Allie Poston. WP -- Meyer (19-4). LP -- Carolan (7-10). S -- Lawson (1). Two or more hits -- Durant, Poston 3, Ruby Kappeler 3, Hannah Happ. 2B -- Durant, Poston, Jada Rock. RBI -- Durant, Happ 3, Poston 2, Rock, Meyer, Mallory Warner.

Team records -- Alburnett 18-18 (final), Durant 29-6

