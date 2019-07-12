Baseball
Iowa postseason
Class 2A District 6
Today's games
Quarterfinals
At Tipton -- West Liberty (10-14) vs. Durant (12-11), 5 p.m.; Iowa City Regina (9-21) vs. Tipton (12-16), 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Semifinals
At Wellman -- Tipton/Iowa City Regina winner vs. West Branch (17-7), 5 p.m.; West Liberty/Durant winner vs. Mid-Prairie (17-11), 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 7
Today's games
Quarterfinals
At Wapello -- West Burlington (8-15) vs. Louisa-Muscatine (4-15), 5 p.m.; Danville (2-15) vs. Wapello (8-17), 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Semifinals
At Wilton -- Wapello/Danville winner vs. Mediapolis (18-8), 5 p.m.; West Burlington/Louisa-Muscatine winner vs. Wilton (22-3), 7 p.m.
Softball
Iowa regionals
Class 5A Region 7
Today's games
Semifinals
Davenport North (12-19) at Ottumwa (29-6), 7 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (19-20) at Muscatine (30-7), 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 3
Friday's scores
Semifinals
Louisa-Muscatine 1, Centerville 0
Williamsburg 7, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4
Monday's game
Championship
Williamsburg at Louisa-Muscatine, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 6
Friday's scores
Semifinals
West Liberty 13, North Fayette 1
Anamosa 3, Crestwood 0
Monday's game
Championship
Anamosa at West Liberty, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 6
Friday's scores
Semifinals
Durant 9, Alburnett 0
Dyersville Beckman 10, Northeast 6
Monday's game
Championship
Dyersville Beckman at Durant, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 8
Friday's scores
Semifinals
Wapello 9, West Branch 0
Pekin 4, Van Buren 3
Monday's game
Championship
Wapello vs. Pekin, 7 p.m.
Louisa-Muscatine 1, Centerville 0
Centerville;000;000;0;--;0;1;1
L-M;001;000;x;--;1;4;2
WP -- Hailey Sanders. LP -- Alyssa McElvain. Two or more hits -- L-M, McKenna Hohenadel. 2B -- Centerville, Lanie Moorman; L-M, Hohenadel.
West Liberty 13, North Fayette Valley 1
North Fayette;001;0;--;1;2;3
West Liberty;282;1;--;13;12;1
Isabelle True and Austyn Crees. Reagan Wymer, Kennedy Lape (3), Lape, Abby Reichter (3). Two or more hits – West Liberty, Finley Hall 3, Ellan Carrow, Haylee Lehman, True. 2B – West Liberty, Finley Hall. RBIs – West Liberty, Finley Hall 4, Janey Gingerich 2, Ellen Carrow 2, Macy Akers, Austyn Crees.
Team records – West Liberty 27-5, North Fayette Valley 22-13
Durant 9, Alburnett 0
Alburnett;000;000;0;--;0;2;2
Durant;520;101;x;--;9;13;1
Hailey Carolan, Madison Graubard (1) and Taylor Rock; Kamryn Meyer, Jenna Lawson (5) and Allie Poston. WP -- Meyer (19-4). LP -- Carolan (7-10). S -- Lawson (1). Two or more hits -- Durant, Poston 3, Ruby Kappeler 3, Hannah Happ. 2B -- Durant, Poston, Jada Rock. RBI -- Durant, Happ 3, Poston 2, Rock, Meyer, Mallory Warner.
Team records -- Alburnett 18-18 (final), Durant 29-6
