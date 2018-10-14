There was no question who the new gym behind Muscatine High School should be named after.
Chuck Van Hecke, who served as athletic director at the high school from 1983-2003, has been a pillar in the community ever since he first arrived in Muscatine. With the grand opening of the VanHecke Center, the new gym facility named for him in honor of his service and impact on the school district, Van Hecke will forever be part of Muskie athletics.
"He's an icon in our community," Muscatine high school athletic director Mike Morgan said. "The things he's done for us and given back to our community, this was a way for us to recognize him. He deserved this, it was unanimous.
"There's no way this should have been named after anybody but him."
Muscatine School District Superintendent Jerry Riibe echoed those sentiments in the opening statement of Saturday's grand opening ceremony of the VanHecke Center in front of members of the community.
Riibe said the building is intended to support physical education classes, activities and be a source of pride for the Muscatine community. The purpose of the building made selecting Van Hecke for the honor a no-brainer.
"When it came to naming this building when you're looking at a building that supports all students, that supports activities and is a source of pride for our community, we'd be looking at Chuck Van Hecke," Riibe said.
Van Hecke arrived in Muscatine in 1983 and served as athletic director until 2003. The first thing he was told to do upon his arrival was to build a weight center. "I got right after it and 35 years later we got this baby done," he joked.
Certainly, the grand opening of the VanHecke Center is a landmark day for Muscatine High School and the community.
"I may have my name on a wall but it's not about me," Van Hecke said. "It's about an administration, the school board, a bunch of hard-working coaches, volunteers in this community and people who always want to be great Muskies. That's what it's all about. I'm so happy for our school and our community that we have this facility. It's going to pay dividends."
Van Hecke was named the Iowa High School Athletic Director of the Year and the National NCSS Athletic Director of the Year in 1997. He was inducted into the Iowa Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006, the Muscatine High School Hall of Fame in 2011 and given the National Council on Youth Leadership Award in 2016.
But none of those achievements compare with this one.
"I've had a lot of great honors but without a doubt, this is the greatest honor of my life," Van Hecke said at Saturday's ceremony. "This is only because of everybody that's here in our community."
His career was jumpstarted when he was hired to be the defensive coordinator and physical education instructor at Denison High School by Rick Wulkow, who retired from his post as executive director from the Iowa High School Athletic Association in 2005, during the 1973-74 school year.
"I'd have to say in all honesty that was the best hire that I made while I was the athletic director at Denison," Wulkow said at Saturday's grand opening.
Van Hecke is known for his unrelenting support of all Muscatine athletics. Most importantly, he gave all sports the same support.
That made an impact on all who have come across Van Hecke.
"I never really felt that I was a second-class athlete," Sarah Anderson, who was a player on the 1989 Muscatine state champion softball and basketball teams, said in a tribute video to Van Hecke that played at the ceremony.
"I never really felt I lived in a world where there was a difference between men's and women's athletics. He was always as supportive of female athletics across the board and I love him and appreciate him for that."
As for the facility, it features two full-size basketball and volleyball courts that span more than 13,500 square feet and 12 basketball hoops. It also has three volleyball nets that can be lowered to the height of tennis nets.
"You won't have rainouts with track or tennis practice," Morgan said. "This should be something that can help all of our community and kids."
Morgan noted that members of the school board traveled to North Scott to see what it did with its new facilities, and the VanHecke Center is almost the exact same footprint as what North Scott has.
Of course, Muscatine was able to make a few upgrades based on feedback from North Scott. The 9,500 square foot weightlifting and conditioning facility features a turf surface along the outside long enough to do dynamic workouts on. It also features cubbies for physical education classes, which will be held in the facility every day starting later this week.
The facility is a much-needed upgrade for Muscatine High School and best of all, it served as a way to honor its greatest legend.
"Chuck Van Hecke isn't a good guy or a great guy. I know a lot of those guys," Brian Mussehl, current play-by-play a voice of Muscatine Athletics for the Voice of Muscatine, said in the tribute video.
"Chuck Van Hecke is truly a legend. Good guys and great guys don't get their names on the outside of a building."