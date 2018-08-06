Pitchers
Collin McCrabb
Team: Wilton
Year: Junior
Statistical line/honors: .382 batting average, .719 slugging percentage, 4 home runs, 34 RBIs. Pitching -- 7-1, 0.84 ERA and 71 strikeouts. IPSWA Class 2A second team all-state, Class 2A Southeast District first team, River Valley Conference Elite Team.
Wilton coach Jake Souhrada on McCrabb: "He stepped up for us this year and had a great season offensively and on the mound going 7-1. He's a competitor, a kid that wants the baseball in his hands and a guy you want to play with when the game is on the line. He's just an all-around very good baseball player."
Jared Townsend
Team: Wilton
Year: Junior
Statistical line/honors: .421 batting average, 2 home runs, 28 RBIs, 19 doubles. Pitching -- 8-3, 1.50 ERA, 128 strikeouts. IPSWA Class 2A first team all-state, Class 2A Southeast District first team, River Valley Conference Elite Team.
Wilton coach Jake Souhrada on Townsend: "Jared had an outstanding season for us both at the plate and on the mound. He really stepped up his game pitching wise this year, he led Class 2A in strikeouts. Just a guy who wants to throw every big game for us, he's definitely matured, an all-around great baseball player, a kid who loves the game and a great competitor."
Logan Belzer
Team: Wapello
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: Pitching -- 6-4 record with 1.77 earned run average, 71 strikeouts, 19 walks, and 14 earned runs in 55 1/3 innings pitched. Hitting – .217 batting average, 6 RBIs. Second team all-Southeast Iowa Super Conference North.
Wapello coach Brandon Brown on Belzer: "I think it's three straight years he's been our number one pitcher. His win-loss record doesn't reflect that, we struggled to score for him. He pitched just as well this year as he did last year. He's a competitor and probably one of the top two or three pitchers I've ever had at Wapello."
Catchers
Brock Hartley
Team: Wilton
Year: Junior
Statistical line/honors: .271 batting average, 9 RBIs. Fielding -- 268 putouts and .990 fielding percentage at catcher. River Valley Conference South Divisional team.
Wilton coach Jake Souhrada on Hartley: "Brock does a phenomenal job handling our pitching staff. We probably have four or five of the top pitchers in the area and he calls a great game behind the plate and allows our pitchers to be comfortable throwing to him. He's a great defensive catcher, and from the beginning of the season to the end really stepped up for us."
Abel Mena
Team: Columbus Community
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .409 batting average, .500 slugging percentage, four doubles, 2 RBIs, 9 stolen bases. First team all-Southeast Iowa Super Conference North.
Columbus coach Jacob McCullough on Mena: "He had one of his best seasons he's ever had for me as a senior. He worked really hard in the offseason, and he was a guy who is a natural outfielder but I needed him to catch for me because I needed a natural athlete behind the plate. He was willing to do that and he did a fantastic job. He really started to hit the ball well this season, better than he has in the past."
Karson Cantrell
Team: Louisa-Muscatine
Year: Junior
Statistical line/honors: .418 batting average, .630 slugging percentage, 16 RBIs, 37 stolen bases. Fielding – 12 runners caught stealing. First team all-Southeast Iowa Super Conference North, Class 2A all-Southeast District first team.
Louisa-Muscatine coach Casey Kantrell on Karson Kantrell: "In my mind he was the best leadoff hitter in Class 2A. He was on base consistently, led Class 2A in stolen bases, I think he set a school record in walks. He had an incredible season from quarterbacking the pitchers to getting on base."
Infielders
Drew Logel
Team: Muscatine
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors:.264 batting average, .391 slugging percentage, 14 RBIs, 9 extra-base hits.
Muscatine coach Edwin Colón on Logel: "He's a versatile player. He saw time on the mound and can play first. He primarily played first base all his life but we made him move over to third and he really played solid defense there. He was a guy in the middle of our lineup that could swing it a little bit. He's a hard worker, hits the weight room and you can tell it's starting to pay dividends."
Tyler Hartman
Team: Wilton
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .318 batting average, 1 home run, 24 RBIs. River Valley Conference South Divisional Team, Class 2A all-Southeast District second team.
Wilton coach Jake Souhrada on Hartman: "Tyler's been a three-year starter at second base for us and has done a great job defensively. He stepped up this year offensively in the four-hole for us. He was a team leader, just an all-around good baseball player."
Sam Short
Team: Wapello
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .329 batting average, .390 slugging percentage, 26 RBIs. Pitching -- 2-3 record, 1.85 earned run average, 43 strikeouts, .152 opponent batting average. All-Southeast Iowa Super Conference second team.
Wapello coach Brandon Brown on Short: "He's probably been the most consistent player from year to year at the plate outside of Trace for four years. Sam is one of the more disciplined hitters we have, he only struck out five times this year. He's always a kid you can count on, and he's one of the hardest working and highest IQ baseball players I've ever had."
Tommy Pretz
Team: Columbus Community
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .283 batting average, 3 RBIs, 8 stolen bases. Pitching: 3-3, 3.68 earned run average, 43 strikeouts, .138 opponent batting average. SEISC second team all-conference.
Columbus coach Jacob McCullough on Pretz: "He was a kid who I knew at shortstop he was going to keep the ball in the infield and make some plays for me. On the mound he had a great game against L-M with 11 strikeouts, which tied a school record for a single game and he had three wins this year for us."
Bryce Esmoil
Team: West Liberty
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .315 batting average, .397 slugging percentage, 6 doubles, 15 RBIs. River Valley Conference South Division Team.
West Liberty coach Troy Wulf on Esmoil: "He really did a nice job, swung the bat well and was pretty consistent all year. He's been through it because he's been playing since he was an eighth-grader, so he provided some stability and leadership."
Outfielders
Gavyn Ashley
Team: Muscatine
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .325 batting average, .450 slugging percentage, one home run, seven RBIs, six extra-base hits. Pitching -- 1-2, 4.77 earned run average, 16 strikeouts. Second team all-Mississippi Athletic Conference, Class 4A Southeast District second team.
Muscatine coach Edwin Colón on Ashley: "Gavyn's been around the program for four years. He's a hard worker and I think this season he was able to show off what he's capable of doing. He was able to play some small ball and hit some extra-base hits and he'll kill you with speed."
Trenton Massner
Team: Wapello
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .443 batting average, .680 slugging percentage, 17 extra-base hits, 27 RBIs, 14 stolen bases. IPSWA Class 2A third team all-state, Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Most Valuable Player and Class 2A Southeast District first team.
Wapello coach Brandon Brown on Massner: "He really dedicated himself to baseball and it paid off. If you look at what he did last year versus what he did this year, he almost doubled every category. We lost Trace in centerfield, but Trenton covered it as well as Trace did and made some great plays out there."
Justis Dengler
Team: West Liberty
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .304 batting average, 4 extra-base hits, 16 RBIs, 9 stolen bases. Class 2A Southeast District second team and River Valley Conference South Division Team.
West Liberty coach Troy Wulf on Dengler: "He was a unanimous captain. He led us all year. From a pitching standpoint, he really improved, he was able to get deep in games and made teams hit the ball. Offensively, he started off a little slow and then had a really good month of June."
Mason Compton
Team: Durant
Year: Junior
Statistical line/honors: .395 batting average, .434 slugging percentage, 11 RBIs, 13 stolen bases. River Valley Elite Team and Class 2A Southeast District second team.
Durant coach Shawn Dierickx on Compton: "He wanted to make all-conference and he wanted to bat .400, and he would have done both if not for the last game. Definitely the best athlete on the team and a really, really good ballplayer. He had an incredible year."
Utility
Trace Howard
Team: Wapello
Year: Junior
Statistical line/honors: .467 batting average, .578 slugging percentage, 9 extra-base hits, 14 RBIs, 27 stolen bases. IPSWA Class 2A first team all-state, Southeast Iowa Super Conference North first team all-conference and Class 2A Southeast District first team.
Wapello coach Brandon Brown on Howard: "He didn't get to field much but played second base toward the end of the season. He's been at the top of our order for four years and we needed him to get on and steal second so Trenton or Sam could drive him in. He's an impossible player to replace."
Cory Anderson
Team: Wilton
Year: Junior
Statistical line/honors: .337 batting average, 18 RBIs, 15 stolen bases. Pitching -- 6-1, 4 saves, 1.30 earned run average, 57 strikeouts. River Valley Conference South Division Team, Class 2A Southeast District first team.
Wilton coach Jake Souhrada on Anderson: "Cory's a very hard-nosed kid and a competitor. He set the school record for saves this year, so he's a guy who wants the ball in his hands at the end of the game. Also a great defensive shortstop and our leadoff batter, a guy that gets on base and sets the tone for our team. He does a lot of great things on the baseball field."
Curtis Lilienthal
Team: Durant
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .344 batting average, .469 slugging percentage, 1 home run, 20 RBIs, 9 doubles. Pitching -- 2-4 record, 2.65 earned run average, 55 strikeouts, .185 opponent batting average. River Valley Conference South Division Team, Class 2A Southeast District second team.
Durant coach Shawn Dierickx on Lilienthal: "Curt was the senior leader, he was our best pitcher and played shortstop for us. I couldn't ask any more of him. What I was really impressed by is he would work with the young kids."
Tyler Carter
Team: Louisa-Muscatine
Year: Junior
Statistical line/honors: .446 batting average, .569 slugging percentage, 6 extra-base hits, 14 RBIs, 10 stolen bases. Southeast Iowa Super Conference North first team all-conference.
Louisa-Muscatine coach Casey Kantrell on Carter: "He exploded on the scene this year. He was a very dependable outfielder and turned into our cleanup hitter. He was second in RBIs behind Karson, very dependable."
Zack Bieri
Team: Louisa-Muscatine
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .358 batting average, 6 RBIs, 20 stolen bases. Pitching -- 2-1 record, 3.12 earned run average, 33 strikeouts. Southeast Iowa Super Conference North second team all-conference.
Louisa-Muscatine coach Casey Kantrell on Bieri: "Solid center fielder, great as a number two hitter. He filled in for us at pitcher and he was a solid pitcher. Just a great player, good kid to be around."
Brady Swift
Team: Muscatine
Year: Senior
Statistical line/honors: .237 batting average, 2 home runs, 9 RBIs. Pitching -- 1-3 record, 2.33 earned run average, .215 opponent batting average, 42 strikeouts.
Muscatine coach Edwin Colón on Swift: "Brady's an athletic guy who can do a lot of different things on the field and he can run. He's got a lot of potential on the mound, he played right field for us and has a strong arm with some pop. He was another guy who was able to help us out on the mound and he can swing a little bit."
Caleb Wulf
Team: West Liberty
Year: Eighth-grader
Statistical line/honors: .300 batting average, 9 RBIs. Pitching -- 1-0, 0.00 earned run average, nine strikeouts, .211 opponent batting average. River Valley Conference South Divisional Team.
West Liberty coach Troy Wulf on Caleb Wulf: "He had the ability to put some other kids in positions where they were stronger because he was versatile. He caught a fair amount, was able to play shortstop and third base a little bit. He really gave us a boost offensively at the bottom of the order because he puts the bat on the ball."