Muscatine Journal's 2021 All-Area Baseball Team

Pitchers
Caleb Wulf
School: West Liberty Year: Junior
Stats: 3-2, 49.2 IP, 73 strikeouts, 1.41 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, .160 BAA, .520 avg., .827 SLG, 33 RBIs, 21 runs, 13 2B, 5 3B
Honors: IPSWA Class 2A all-state third team, all-Southeast district first team, all-RVC Elite team
Highlights: Led RVC South in strikeouts, second-best ERA in RVC South, best batting average in RVC South. Tied for third-most RBIs in RVC South
Nate Dierickx
School: Durant Year: Senior
Stats: 6-1, 40.1 IP, 47 strikeouts, 1.91 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, .214 BAA, .388 avg., .492 OBP, 15 RBIs, 13 runs, 5 2B, 1 HR, 14 SB
Honors: IPSWA Class 2A all-state third team, all-Southeast district first team, all-RVC Elite team
Highlights: Fourth-lowest ERA in RVC South, fifth-best WHIP in RVC South
Karson Willey
School: Wilton Year: Junior
Stats: 5-1, 2.48 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 55 strikeouts, .191 BAA, 53.2 IP, 2 saves, .352 OBP, 17 RBIs
Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district first team, all-RVC South division
Highlights: Fourth-most strikeouts in RVC South, sixth-lowest ERA in RVC South
Catchers
Diego Rangel
School: Muscatine Year: Senior
Stats: .302 avg., .479 OBP, 31 runs, 18 RBIs, 7 2B, 2 3B
Honors: All-Southeast district second team, all-MAC honorable mention
Highlights: Ninth-most putouts (182) in MAC, fourth-most runners caught stealing (8) in MAC
Jackson Hull
School: Wilton Year: Junior
Stats: .304 avg., .473 OBP, 6 2B, 18 RBIs
Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district first team, all-RVC South Division
Highlights: Tied for 10th-most RBIs in RVC South
Infield
Doug Custis
School: Muscatine Year: Junior
Stats: .410 avg., .552 SLG, 29 runs, 19 RBIs, 9 2B, 3 3B, 5 SB
Honors: All-MAC honorable mention
Highlights: 13th-best batting average in MAC
Ethan Gast
School: Durant Year: Junior
Stats: .388 avg., .467 OBP, 23 runs, 23 RBIs, 8 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 8 SB
Honors: All-RVC South
Highlights: Tied for sixth-most RBIs in RVC South
Nolan DeLong
School: Durant Year: Sophomore
Stats: .385 avg., .457 OBP, 28 runs, 23 RBIs, 5 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 16 SB
Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district first team, all-RVC Elite team
Highlights: Tied for third-most RBIs in RVC South
Ben Orr
School: Durant Year: Junior
Stats: .500 avg., .737 SLG, 34 RBIs, 22 runs, 9 2B, 3 HR, 2 SB
Honors: IPSWA Class 2A all-state third team, all-Southeast district first team, all-RVC Elite team
Highlights: Second-best batting average in RVC South, second-most RBIs in RVC South
Gage Hagen
School: Wilton Year: Senior
Stats: .288 avg., .406 OBP, 3 2B, 27 runs, 9 RBIs, 16 SB
Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district second team, all-RVC South
Highlights: Tied for fourth-most stolen bases in RVC South
Jared Woerly
School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Senior
Stats: .500 avg., .733 SLG, 20 RBIs, 17 runs, 5 2B, 3 HR, 3 SB, 3-4, 31 IP, 4.52 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, .156 BAA
Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district second team, all-SEISC North Division first team
Highlights: Best batting average in SEISC North, fourth-best on-base percentage in SEISC North
Outfield
Noah Yahn
School: Muscatine Year: Senior
Stats: .385 avg., .508 OBP, 36 runs, 20 RBIs, 4 2B, 1 3B, 29 SB, 1-2, 23.1 IP, 25 strikeouts, 3.90 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, .253 BAA
Honors: Class 4A all-Southeast district second team, all-MAC second team
Highlights: Tied for most stolen bases in MAC, 10th-best on-base percentage in MAC
Michael Danz
School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Senior
Stats: .349 avg., .508 SLG, 17 runs, 7 RBIs, 6 2B, 2 3B, 10 SB
Honors: All-SEISC North Division first team
Highlights: Tied for seventh-most doubles in SEISC North
Lake Newton
School: West Liberty Year: Senior
Stats: .311 avg., .480 OBP, 35 runs, 3 2B
Honors: All-RVC honorable mention
Highlights: Third-most runs scored in RVC South
Colby Sawvell
School: Wilton Year: Senior
Stats: .283 avg., .479 OBP, 2 2B, 1 3B, 14 SB
Honors: All-RVC South division
Highlights: Tied for ninth-most stolen bases in RVC South
Josh Dieckman
School: Muscatine Year: Senior
Stats: .312 avg., 32 RBIs, 20 runs, 8 2B, 4 SB, 3-3, 25.2 IP, 27 strikeouts, 3.00 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, .237 BAA
Honors: Class 4A all-Southeast district second team, all-MAC honorable mention
Highlights: Tied for eighth-most RBIs in MAC
Reed Ulses
School: Muscatine Year: Senior
Stats: .343 avg., .387 OBP, 25 runs, 15 RBIs, 2 2B, 16 SB
Highlights: Tied for ninth-most stolen bases in MAC
Utility
Dawson Toborg
School: Muscatine Year: Senior
Stats: 4-1, 34.1 IP, 30 strikeouts, 2.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, .246 BAA, .289 OBP, 16 RBIs, 8 runs
Honors: Class 4A all-Southeast district second team, all-MAC second team
Highlights: 13th-best ERA in MAC
Chase Witte
School: Wapello Year: Senior
Stats: .361 avg., .440 OBP, 15 runs, 12 RBIs, 3 2B, 6 SB, 4-3, 49.1 IP, 3.12 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, .226 BAA
Honors: All-SEISC North Division first team
Highlights: Sixth-most strikeouts in SEISC North
Casey Short
School: Wapello Year: Sophomore
Stats: .349 avg., .481 OBP, 16 runs, 14 RBIs, 2 2B, 4 SB, 2-3, 24 IP, 29 strikeouts
Honors: All-SEISC North Division first team
Highlights: 16th-best on-base percentage in SEISC North
Drake Collins
School: West Liberty Year: Sophomore
Stats: .265 avg., .425 OBP, 15 runs, 22 RBIs, 4 2B
Honors: All-RVC South Division team
Highlights: Eighth-most RBIs in RVC South
Allen Stauffer
School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Sophomore
Stats: .278 avg., .381 OBP, 13 runs, 11 RBIs, 3 2B, 1 3B, 11 SB, 1-3, 33.2 IP, 2.29 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, .166 BAA
Honors: All-SEISC North Division second team
Highlights: Ninth-most innings pitched in SEISC North
Tate Kronfeldt
School: Wapello Year: Junior
Stats: .393 avg., .514 OBP, 15 RBIs, 3 2B
Honors: All-SEISC North Division honorable mention
Highlights: Eighth-best batting average in SEISC North
Note: All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.