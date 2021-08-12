 Skip to main content
Muscatine Journal's 2021 All-Area Baseball Team
MUSCATINE JOURNAL’S 2021 ALL-AREA BASEBALL TEAM

Muscatine Journal's 2021 All-Area Baseball Team

Pitchers

Caleb Wulf

School: West Liberty  Year: Junior

Stats: 3-2, 49.2 IP, 73 strikeouts, 1.41 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, .160 BAA, .520 avg., .827 SLG, 33 RBIs, 21 runs, 13 2B, 5 3B

Honors: IPSWA Class 2A all-state third team, all-Southeast district first team, all-RVC Elite team

Highlights: Led RVC South in strikeouts, second-best ERA in RVC South, best batting average in RVC South. Tied for third-most RBIs in RVC South

Nate Dierickx

School: Durant  Year: Senior

Stats: 6-1, 40.1 IP, 47 strikeouts, 1.91 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, .214 BAA, .388 avg., .492 OBP, 15 RBIs, 13 runs, 5 2B, 1 HR, 14 SB

Honors: IPSWA Class 2A all-state third team, all-Southeast district first team, all-RVC Elite team

Highlights: Fourth-lowest ERA in RVC South, fifth-best WHIP in RVC South

Karson Willey

School: Wilton  Year: Junior

Stats: 5-1, 2.48 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 55 strikeouts, .191 BAA, 53.2 IP, 2 saves, .352 OBP, 17 RBIs

Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district first team, all-RVC South division

Highlights: Fourth-most strikeouts in RVC South, sixth-lowest ERA in RVC South

Catchers

Diego Rangel

School: Muscatine  Year: Senior

Stats: .302 avg., .479 OBP, 31 runs, 18 RBIs, 7 2B, 2 3B

Honors: All-Southeast district second team, all-MAC honorable mention

Highlights: Ninth-most putouts (182) in MAC, fourth-most runners caught stealing (8) in MAC

Jackson Hull

School: Wilton  Year: Junior

Stats: .304 avg., .473 OBP, 6 2B, 18 RBIs

Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district first team, all-RVC South Division

Highlights: Tied for 10th-most RBIs in RVC South

Infield

Doug Custis

School: Muscatine  Year: Junior

Stats: .410 avg., .552 SLG, 29 runs, 19 RBIs, 9 2B, 3 3B, 5 SB

Honors: All-MAC honorable mention

Highlights: 13th-best batting average in MAC

Ethan Gast

School: Durant  Year: Junior

Stats: .388 avg., .467 OBP, 23 runs, 23 RBIs, 8 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 8 SB

Honors: All-RVC South

Highlights: Tied for sixth-most RBIs in RVC South

Nolan DeLong

School: Durant  Year: Sophomore

Stats: .385 avg., .457 OBP, 28 runs, 23 RBIs, 5 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 16 SB

Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district first team, all-RVC Elite team

Highlights: Tied for third-most RBIs in RVC South

Ben Orr

School: Durant  Year: Junior

Stats: .500 avg., .737 SLG, 34 RBIs, 22 runs, 9 2B, 3 HR, 2 SB

Honors: IPSWA Class 2A all-state third team, all-Southeast district first team, all-RVC Elite team

Highlights: Second-best batting average in RVC South, second-most RBIs in RVC South

Gage Hagen

School: Wilton  Year: Senior

Stats: .288 avg., .406 OBP, 3 2B, 27 runs, 9 RBIs, 16 SB

Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district second team, all-RVC South

Highlights: Tied for fourth-most stolen bases in RVC South

Jared Woerly

School: Louisa-Muscatine  Year: Senior

Stats: .500 avg., .733 SLG, 20 RBIs, 17 runs, 5 2B, 3 HR, 3 SB, 3-4, 31 IP, 4.52 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, .156 BAA

Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district second team, all-SEISC North Division first team

Highlights: Best batting average in SEISC North, fourth-best on-base percentage in SEISC North

Outfield

Noah Yahn

School: Muscatine  Year: Senior

Stats: .385 avg., .508 OBP, 36 runs, 20 RBIs, 4 2B, 1 3B, 29 SB, 1-2, 23.1 IP, 25 strikeouts, 3.90 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, .253 BAA

Honors: Class 4A all-Southeast district second team, all-MAC second team

Highlights: Tied for most stolen bases in MAC, 10th-best on-base percentage in MAC

Michael Danz

School: Louisa-Muscatine  Year: Senior

Stats: .349 avg., .508 SLG, 17 runs, 7 RBIs, 6 2B, 2 3B, 10 SB

Honors: All-SEISC North Division first team

Highlights: Tied for seventh-most doubles in SEISC North

Lake Newton

School: West Liberty  Year: Senior

Stats: .311 avg., .480 OBP, 35 runs, 3 2B

Honors: All-RVC honorable mention

Highlights: Third-most runs scored in RVC South

Colby Sawvell

School: Wilton  Year: Senior

Stats: .283 avg., .479 OBP, 2 2B, 1 3B, 14 SB

Honors: All-RVC South division

Highlights: Tied for ninth-most stolen bases in RVC South

Josh Dieckman

School: Muscatine  Year: Senior

Stats: .312 avg., 32 RBIs, 20 runs, 8 2B, 4 SB, 3-3, 25.2 IP, 27 strikeouts, 3.00 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, .237 BAA

Honors: Class 4A all-Southeast district second team, all-MAC honorable mention

Highlights: Tied for eighth-most RBIs in MAC

Reed Ulses

School: Muscatine  Year: Senior

Stats: .343 avg., .387 OBP, 25 runs, 15 RBIs, 2 2B, 16 SB

Highlights: Tied for ninth-most stolen bases in MAC

Utility

Dawson Toborg

School: Muscatine  Year: Senior

Stats: 4-1, 34.1 IP, 30 strikeouts, 2.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, .246 BAA, .289 OBP, 16 RBIs, 8 runs

Honors: Class 4A all-Southeast district second team, all-MAC second team

Highlights: 13th-best ERA in MAC

Chase Witte

School: Wapello  Year: Senior

Stats: .361 avg., .440 OBP, 15 runs, 12 RBIs, 3 2B, 6 SB, 4-3, 49.1 IP, 3.12 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, .226 BAA

Honors: All-SEISC North Division first team

Highlights: Sixth-most strikeouts in SEISC North

Casey Short

School: Wapello  Year: Sophomore

Stats: .349 avg., .481 OBP, 16 runs, 14 RBIs, 2 2B, 4 SB, 2-3, 24 IP, 29 strikeouts

Honors: All-SEISC North Division first team

Highlights: 16th-best on-base percentage in SEISC North

Drake Collins

School: West Liberty  Year: Sophomore

Stats: .265 avg., .425 OBP, 15 runs, 22 RBIs, 4 2B

Honors: All-RVC South Division team

Highlights: Eighth-most RBIs in RVC South

Allen Stauffer

School: Louisa-Muscatine  Year: Sophomore

Stats: .278 avg., .381 OBP, 13 runs, 11 RBIs, 3 2B, 1 3B, 11 SB, 1-3, 33.2 IP, 2.29 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, .166 BAA

Honors: All-SEISC North Division second team

Highlights: Ninth-most innings pitched in SEISC North

Tate Kronfeldt

School: Wapello  Year: Junior

Stats: .393 avg., .514 OBP, 15 RBIs, 3 2B

Honors: All-SEISC North Division honorable mention

Highlights: Eighth-best batting average in SEISC North

Note: All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.

— Compiled by Ryan Timmerman

