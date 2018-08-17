Only three days into the first week of mandatory practice, Muscatine girls cross country coach Tim Armstrong already knew who his top four runners were for the upcoming season.
Included among that group is a trio of distance runners who consistently ran in the top five for the Muskies last season and share several combined years of varsity experience.
Junior Rylee Blake was Muscatine's second or third runner in all 10 meets she competed in last season. Senior Emmie Smith was in the top three among Muscatine runners in seven of nine meets. Junior Lauren Dirth placed in Muscatine's top five in eight of 10 meets last season.
Collectively, the three cut 2 minutes, 56 seconds between last year's season opener and the Class 4A state qualifier.
"We three especially, since we've been in the program for a longer time, we know how everything works, how races function and whatnot," Smith said. "I think a big thing that we three need to do is to just pull up the younger runners and help them understand how to race and what to do during the race."
While Smith, Blake and Dirth provide some crucial veteran leadership at the top, freshman Sophie Thomas already has emerged as someone Armstrong expects to have a significant role on the varsity lineup this year.
"They'll provide good leadership roles," Armstrong said of Smith, Blake and Dirth. "… Sophia Thomas has been running right with those girls, so I know who my top four are. Beyond that, I'm not quite sure yet."
While Armstrong said numbers are down a little this year, Thomas is one of seven freshmen on the roster, which also includes four sophomores, five juniors and four seniors.
"I think we have a good mix of veteran runners and new girls," Armstrong said. "… Our goals are always to either maintain or improve from our team places from last year. Our end goal is always to make it back to the state meet. Last year, we were fifth in the MAC. We want to improve on that finish also."
Moriah Morter, Muscatine's No. 1 runner and only state qualifier as a senior last season, certainly will be missed. She was the Muskies' top finisher in nine of 10 meets leading up to state and posted a sub-20 minute time on two different occasions. Emma Maynard, another mainstay in the top five for Muscatine last season as a senior, also will be tough to replace.
After navigating a difficult summer which hot temperatures forced Armstrong to alter training plans at times to avoid any types of illness from the heat, the Muskies opened the first week of mandatory training camp on Aug. 6.
"I think things are coming along," Armstrong said. "A lot of (the first week) is for the girls who haven't been here, just to kind of get them into a routine, know what we're doing on a weekly basis and know the intensity we expect and the type of workouts we're doing."
Smith said they started out running about 25 miles per week, a number that will increase as the season progresses.
The Muskies open their season Aug. 25 at the Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational.
"I think we need to work on staying together when we run," Blake said, "so then we can help each other, motivate throughout the race."