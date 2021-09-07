Muscatine mixes and matches lineup in loss to Bettendorf

Longtime Muscatine swim coach Judd Anderson isn't afraid to mix it up a little.
And with a Muscatine girls team that has 35 on the roster, the 51-year head coach has ample options at his disposal.
Muscatine lost its home dual meet to Bettendorf Tuesday night 121-64, there were plenty of things for the Muskies to feel good about.
Senior Abby Lear posted a state-qualifying time in the 50-yard freestyle at the Muscatine home invitational over the weekend, and followed that up by doing the same in the 100 free, winning at the dual with a time of 54.05.
Lear's time on Saturday in the 50 free was 24.65, the state's fifth-fastest time to date.
"We kind of expected that," Anderson said. " But now, we're sorting through what we're going to do for relays. That's what we're searching for."
Instead of swimming that race again on Tuesday, Anderson instead put her in the 200 free, where she took second (2:01.49) to Bettendorf sophomore Mary Seldon's 1:59.29.
"We want to find some complimentary events so people don't repeat, repeat, repeat," said Anderson.
Seldon, who won two individual events and two relays, also won the 100 breaststroke at 1:14.43, edging senior teammate Ella Zillmer's 1:14.85.
Lear also swam in the 200 free relay for Muscatine, taking the first leg of a team that featured Madeline Fisher, Elysse Shippee and Abby's sister, Cate.
That team's time of 1:43.12 proved to be the winner.
Cate Lear, a freshman, took the anchor leg of a second-place Muskie 200 medley relay that posted a time of 2:00.76. Sophomores Fisher and Hadley Hilbrant and senior Ellie Storr were also on that team. Bettendorf's time of 1:57.71 won the race.
Abby Lear, Hilbrant, Eve Millage and Ana Soares teamed in the the 400 free relay to give the Muskies a second-place finish at 3:54.08.
"It was a good meet, we had some good competition," said Millage, who also took third in the 500 free with a time of 5:41.09. "We're trying to keep morale high throughout the team, so we're racing against the clock instead of the other team.
"We push each other to do better ... We have a really big group of upperclassmen and a lot of freshmen coming in. So some spots are up in the air, trying to figure out where everyone stands at this point. But I think the relays are going to be really fun and competitive this season."
Hilbrant and the senior Soares added second and third place finishes in the 100 backstroke. The Bulldogs' Maci Greenley won with a time of 1:03.10, followed by Hilbrant (1:06.59) and Soares (1:08.47).
Greenley and Seldon won the 200 free relay for Bettendorf with teammates Alyssa Witt and Kathryn Miletich (3:46.17). Zillmer replaced Witt on the Bulldogs' winning 200 free relay team (1:57.71).
Muscatine is at the River Queen Invitational in Clinton on Saturday.
"It's early in the season," Anderson said. "We come back and swim again on Saturday against the Cedar Rapids Kennedy varsity that we really didn't see and Davenport Central, who beat us a week and a half ago. Our front half of the schedule is pretty jammed up."