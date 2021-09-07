Muscatine mixes and matches lineup in loss to Bettendorf

Lear also swam in the 200 free relay for Muscatine, taking the first leg of a team that featured Madeline Fisher, Elysse Shippee and Abby's sister, Cate.

That team's time of 1:43.12 proved to be the winner.

Cate Lear, a freshman, took the anchor leg of a second-place Muskie 200 medley relay that posted a time of 2:00.76. Sophomores Fisher and Hadley Hilbrant and senior Ellie Storr were also on that team. Bettendorf's time of 1:57.71 won the race.

Abby Lear, Hilbrant, Eve Millage and Ana Soares teamed in the the 400 free relay to give the Muskies a second-place finish at 3:54.08.

"It was a good meet, we had some good competition," said Millage, who also took third in the 500 free with a time of 5:41.09. "We're trying to keep morale high throughout the team, so we're racing against the clock instead of the other team.

"We push each other to do better ... We have a really big group of upperclassmen and a lot of freshmen coming in. So some spots are up in the air, trying to figure out where everyone stands at this point. But I think the relays are going to be really fun and competitive this season."