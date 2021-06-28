muscatine prep report

Davenport West answered every charge by Muscatine and ended up defeating the Muskies 9-6 Monday in the first game of a double-header.
The second game was in progress at press time.
The Muskies (16-8, 7-4 Mississippi Athletic Conference) broke loose for four runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game at 5-5 only to have the Falcons (17-5, 7-2 MAC) score four of their own in the bottom of the inning.
The Muskies added one more run in the top of the seventh.
Softball
Durant 2-15, West Branch 3-0: After a 3-2 loss in the opener of Monday’s River Valley Conference twin bill over West Branch, the Durant Wildcats left no doubt in the nightcap with a 15-0 victory.
The Wildcats gave up a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning of the opener when West Branch (15-13) scored twice. The Bears rallied with a run in the seventh to take the opener.
In the nightcap, Durant (13-18) opened with five runs in the first and closed out the game with nine more in the third.
Wilton 2-5, Iowa City Regina 1-4: It wasn't easy, but the Wilton Beavers kept their winning ways going on Monday, sweeping Iowa City Regina 2-1, 5-4 in River Valley Conference play.
The Beavers, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, moved to 20-3 and dropped the Regals to 13-10.
Wapello 10-16, Hillcrest Academy 0-3: The Wapello Arrows broke out the offense and rolled to a 10-0, 16-3 sweep of hosting Hillcrest Academy in Southeast Iowa Superconference action Monday evening. The Arrows are 17-6 after the sweep and the Ravens dropped to 0-18.