Muscatine senior Cooper Zeck is eager to hit someone other than his own teammates.
The tight end/defensive back will finally get an opportunity to do just that when the Muskies hit the road for a 7:15 p.m. kickoff Thursday against Davenport Central at Brady Street Stadium.
"I think the kids are motivated to go play football," Muscatine head coach Jake Mueller said. "We've spent a lot of time preparing − months, weeks, workout after workout − and I think the desire to just go play a football game is what's stood out. I think the guys are ready to go."
The last time these two teams met, a Week 8 matchup on Oct. 13, 2017, both still had playoff aspirations intact. Davenport Central ran away with a 40-7 victory at Brady Street Stadium and eventually advanced to the playoffs while Muscatine bowed out a week later with a 2-7 record.
A fumble, interception and mistake on special teams set the table for all three of the Blue Devils' first-half touchdowns against the Muskies, building a 20-7 lead by halftime. Davenport Central also outgained Muscatine 346-72 in total yardage on offense.
But Muscatine will roll into Davenport on Thursday with several fresh faces on offense and defense. As many as six sophomores could start for the Muskies as they look to put last season behind them and start the new season on a positive note.
"I think we've made a lot of good progression," Mueller said. "I think every week, we've made strides that we've been looking to see. You never really know until you play that first game because there's not a way to really replicate the speed of a varsity football game.
"But I feel like the last three weeks since we've gotten going here, I feel like we've taken some pretty big steps toward being ready to play some winning football."
Davenport Central is one of four teams Muscatine plays this season that had a winning record last year, a good early test to see how much the Muskies have progressed.
"It's a big challenge Week 1 for us to get a very talented team, a team that made the playoffs last year and returns a number of key starters," Mueller said. "(Davenport Central) has some explosive players on offense, some explosive players on defense.
"We know we're going to have our hands full (Thursday) night. We're going to have to play some good football to be successful, but that's what it's all about. We want to play good teams."
The goal this week for the Muskies was to have a clean week of practice, executing offense, defense and special teams with very few mistakes while working at full speed.
Mueller has emphasized reacting instead of thinking while the team has worked on perfecting its core plays on offense and defense.
After "a really good week of practice," according to Mueller, the Muskies are ready to play some football.
"We're all confident, ready to go," Zeck said. "We're excited to hit somebody besides our own teammates."